Consider the city’s mobility needs

I write to express support for City Council approving a study of solutions to the increasing lack of efficient East West mobility in the central part of our city. Both Constitution and Fillmore should be looked at. A study would allow for allegations and questions to be objectively addressed.

For instance, where would an extension of Constitution lie (above or below ground level?) given the city’s claim that no homes or schools would be removed? How could nearby homes and schools be protected? How much would retrofitting Fillmore cost given that valuable commercial properties line it? How would that effect neighborhoods close to Fillmore? What are traffic projections if nothing is done to either street?

Also, what can be learned about protecting neighborhoods by reviewing the planning that preceded construction of Austin Bluffs Parkway from Nevada to Academy some 45 years ago? To what extent, if any, is there blight, lack of safety, unbearable noise close to the parkway? Has it relieved congestion for more than only a few years as predicted by some who oppose extending Constitution? Is access to the parkway not limited enough or is it too limited?

Colorado Springs is a bustling, sprawling city of close to 500,000 people.

Hundreds have expressed opposition to the city researching in depth east-west transportation alternatives. I trust City Council members are well aware of their obligation to listen carefully to those opposed; but council is also obligated to consider the mobility needs and wants of the citizenry at large.

Lynn Peterson

Colorado Springs

Our kids are not safe

Everyone is shocked that a 6-year-old brought a gun to school. If you knew what was happening in our local schools, you would not be shocked by that news.

We regularly have students that are violent, that have come from specialized programs, that have serious mental illness, that threaten our teachers and students on a daily basis. And I teach elementary school.

We have students that tip over tables and yell the F word at other students. We have students that trip classmates, bang their heads into the sidewalk. We have kids that are in foster care or have no supervision at home or have threatened to kill their siblings or parents.

We have a student that only talks about violence and killing and sees and hears violent things. And guess what? There is no way to get them out of the regular education classroom. They have untouchable rights. They are to be put in the “least restrictive environment,” even against the better judgment of everyone involved. When someone makes the news for a school shooting, I can guarantee their former teachers saw it coming and there was nothing they could do. You’ll hear teachers say, “They’ll be on the news one day.” There is nothing we can do about it. We have no say, no power, nothing. Until schools start standing up for the rights of the other 99.9% of kids, your kids are not safe.

Parents, when something happens, raise Hell!

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive weekly updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Jillian Thomson

Colorado Springs

Life is not fair

Oh good grief, what a crock of hooey!

I have absolutely no doubt that Social Emotional Learning “curriculum” will be equal with underwater ornamental basket weaving as the latest in vogue, yet totally useless, major at Snowflake University. Right up there with the Philosophy major who has all the skills and talents necessary to contemplate why he can’t find a job!

“Worry thoughts”, “anxiety management”, “test apprehension”, “tough conversations”, (or heaven forbid!) giving presentations, or even asking someone out? Oh, how on earth will we ever be able to cope with these “really scary” things? (Woooo!)

What will we do without euphemisms like “educational equity”, “healthy identities”, “emotion management”, and “personal and collective goal achievement” ? How will we ever learn to “feel and show empathy” for others?

Grow up! Life is not fair! Whoever told you life was going to be fair, or sympathetic, or empathetic, lied to you!

Stop whining, get a life, grow a spine, and pretend you don’t give a damn what other people think or say!

Back in the dark ages, we weren’t “good enough” to play with the neighbor’s kids. How in the world did we ever survive those traumatic emotional scars without “SEL training”?

Well guess what folks, my mother is six for six when it comes to raising tax paying citizens; Thank you very much! And our training manual was (you guessed it!) The Bible.

Stop coddling these kids and start teaching them to cope with the real world!

Gordon Carleton

Pueblo West