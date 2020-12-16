Connecting to the community
Thank you for your article: “Court Care turning to virtual fundraiser — Chef Brother Luck to offer online class.”
Without your article, I never would have known about the event and would have missed out on one of the best experiences I’ve had in 2020. Brother Luck taught us how to make delicious dumplings, we learned about the important mission of Court Care, and I felt connected to our community in a way that I have sorely missed. Thank you.
Christina Rader
Colorado Springs
A predictable choice
Colorado College has a new president. It was announced last week that the first woman and person of color was chosen by the 37-member board from among 150 applicants. My wife and I, along with many members of the CC community, received the announcement along with a video introduction from the chair of the search committee, the chair of the Board of Trustees and the choice herself. We know that just about everything has gone to a casual state these days, but it would have been nice to see both of the chairs of a very reputable college dressed a little more professionally for such an important announcement! We don’t even know if they were wearing pants.
First, is it really necessary to retain 37 Board of Trustees members for a college of only 2,000 students? This seems like more than enough participants and much more than many large corporations and even some entire nations.
It must make for some lengthy meetings as well as cumbersome communications and logistics, all of which contribute to the expense of time and resources, something that is scrutinized by donors. Surely this number can be reduced for better efficiency. The recently deceased, great economist Walter Williams would have been appalled at this situation! It is just another example of the college’s continuing increased administration rather than its primary mission of education.
Second, and definitely more controversial these days is the choice. It seems as if the college is behaving in accordance to the current political issues trying to appease the gender and racial concerns at the same time. Of course, I will be attacked for this comment since I am of a different gender and ethnic origin, no matter how much I can attest to my acceptance of all lives.
Again, I commend Williams for his directness in this regard. It surprised me that the college was reactive instead of proactive since it has always been at the forefront of innovation not behind it. It was a predictable choice.
The fact that the new president wasn’t even looking for a new job but was “courted” by the college seems to point to the fact that CC intentionally sought such a choice at any cost, perhaps even slighting better qualified candidates. The new president is certainly well-qualified and accomplished in her area of academic expertise but that rarely translates to the financial success of an institution, which is more about business. Hopefully, this predictable choice will prove to be a good one.
Chris Jones
Colorado Springs
Far from equitable representation
I was extremely disappointed to see the selection of Mike O’Malley to fill the remaining term of Andy Pico’s City Council District 6 seat. Although he might be politically aligned with Pico, his brief residency and lack of involvement in the community make him a much less qualified candidate than other applicants.
To be frank, I’m weary of seeing mostly old, white, retired military men as our representatives. I have nothing against them — in fact, I’m married to one.
My issue is that they are way overrepresented, and I believe we’re way past the time of embracing more diversity in our elected officials. A republic form of government is supposed to be representative, and we are far from equitable representation with regards to gender, race and background.
I hope our City Council members reconsider their choice before the actual vote. Give the voters of District 6 an alternative for three months. They can choose for themselves in April.
Karin White
Colorado Springs
Seeking to overturn an election
Why would my U.S. Congress representative, Doug Lamborn, submit a pleading to the U.S. Supreme Court, which seeks to overturn the recent presidential election? This is exactly what he did Thursday in the case of Texas vs. Pennsylvania, Case No. 155 — Original. The case and the pleading has no factual or legal basis. It is a frivolous lawsuit.
But more importantly, it is undemocratic because it seeks to overturn a popular election. As a lawyer and member of the Colorado Bar, Lamborn must surely know that.
Alan Higbie
Colorado Springs
Did not honor their oath of offi
ce
I am glad that a list of politicians that backed the ill-fated Texas lawsuit has been published. Now we know which politicians do not honor their oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
Katherine Guarino
Fountain
There is nothing to contest
Enough! This contested election is going nowhere because there is nothing to contest. And myself, like many thousands of others, took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution not a president. So all you congressman that took the same oath as I did but signed a paper putting a man above the Constitution, you are reprehensible!
Walter Taylor
Colorado Springs