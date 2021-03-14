Confusing rate increase
I have lived in Colorado Springs for 47 winters. I don’t recall one winter when it didn’t get cold. How can the utility company tell us they had an unexpectedly cold February and must increase our rates to cover it? Where have they been the last 47 years?
When setting the rates, do they not know we have cold weather every year, or are we just paying off some of their financial errors? I would ask our City Council to look further into this.
B. Scott Smith
Colorado Springs
Losing natural lands
Since 2001, Colorado has lost nearly half a million acres of its natural lands.
I have observed much of this land use change my entire life as I have watched my city grow. As I took the back way home from work last week, and through some housing development in a field I used to play in as a kid, this dramatic land use change struck a little closer to home.
I was reminded of the thriving ecosystem the area used to be, where prairie grass from the Great Plains met the arid brush of the Mojave Desert, and woodlands of the Rocky Mountains met their fringe. An area usable by humans, pets, livestock, and wildlife, reduced to concrete, asphalt, and a drainage basin; all for a single species comfort and aesthetic.
The 30x30 campaign was created to conserve 30% of the planet by 2030. An ambitious, but necessary step by nearly all estimates, to try and achieve global sustainability and reduce the risk of catastrophic climate change resulting from dramatic land use change. President Joe Biden recently joined this international campaign by signing an executive order mandating the U.S.A. conserve 30% of its land by 2030.
While Colorado continues to help lead the nation on conservation, among other issues, we need to see more from our elected officials if we want to be a part of the solution. Join me in expressing your support for future conservation measures to your local representatives.
Hayden Strait
Colorado Springs
Must invest in education
Colorado is making important strides in early learning. Last year, Colorado voters passed Proposition EE to create a universal preschool program. As an early childhood therapist, I am heartened by these advances. But, the work is far from over.
While creating access to early education is crucial, building a strong early childhood education workforce is equally as important because Colorado is facing an early learning workforce crisis.
Early childhood educators are some of the lowest paid professionals in education. Child care centers report that it takes around 2.5 months to fill positions. In fact, in the last three years, half of Colorado’s early childhood educators have changed jobs.
A lack of qualified teachers is also contributing to Colorado’s child care shortage. Fifty-one percent of Coloradans live in a child care desert, meaning there aren’t enough slots to meet the need.
We must remember that 90% of a child’s brain is developed by age 5, meaning their first educational experiences are the most important.
But, without a high-quality workforce, how can early childhood education programs be high-quality themselves?
This year, the Colorado General Assembly has the chance to address this issue. With modest investments in scholarship, apprenticeship and monetary incentive programs, Colorado legislators can help bolster the early learning workforce.
Join me, and Save the Children Action Network, in calling on the Colorado General Assembly to pass a state budget that invests in recruitment and retention of early childhood educators. We must invest in, and value, this vital workforce.
Jaylynne Koch
Colorado Springs
Treating every symptom as COVID
I am a District 20 parent, and I am beyond frustrated. My daughter has had to miss nine days of school because of a cold. She literally has a runny nose, and they will not allow her to go back to school! She feels perfectly fine. How long are we going to let this nonsense continue? If they are distancing as good as they can at school and wearing masks and washing hands and staying in cohorts, then we need to stop treating every symptom like it’s COVID and we need to stop quarantining cohorts! This year has been hard enough on all of us! Please write to your school districts and to the Department of Health and whoever else you can think of. Parents have to stand up to this or it’s never going to end!
Kim Baxter
Colorado Springs
The past should not be removed
The cancel culture and a host of others want to erase every vestige of our past that doesn’t fit with the confines of their narrative, be it events of 200 plus years ago or as recently as a couple of decades past.
Today our Founding Fathers are no longer revered or accepted because of their ownership of slaves, which at the time was a worldwide practice at the time and is in practice even today. We are chastised for eating “Uncle Ben’s” rice, having “Aunt Jemima’s” syrup, reading classical novels or even Dr. Seuss because some ‘woke’ person has decided that they are offended and we should be as well. Unfortunately, these woke morons are leading society around by the nose seeing “racism” lurking behind every closed door and under every rug just as McCarthyism in the 1950s saw Communists around every street corner.
The WOKE and cancel culture crowd fail to recognize and admit that society evolves over time.
What was once accepted and, at the time correct, is no longer so. Society changed. The past should not be removed nor forgotten as it is here to be remembered and not to repeated again.
The WOKE are imposing their perceptions on the majority seeing evil where none exists. It is time for all of us to wake up and stop their madness.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs