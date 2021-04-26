Concerns given short shrift
Now that the new Colorado Springs City Council has been sworn in, it’s time to engage in some serious reflection about the future of our city. Consider first, however, that over 73% of eligible Colorado Springs voters chose to sit out the recent election for six City Council members. We cannot afford to let apathy like that decide the future of Colorado Springs. Sadly, it may have already done so.
That’s because 5 of the six members elected have the appearance of — if not an actual— conflict of interest when it comes to voting on the future growth and expansion plans for our beautiful city. As detailed by Gazette reporter Mary Shinn in well-researched articles and by Ron Johnson in a letter to the editor, Randy Helms, Richard Skorman, Yolanda Avila, Mike O’Malley and Nancy Henjum had their election campaign significantly, if not totally, financed by Nor’wood, the Housing and Building Association and three other developers. Whether the newly-elected council members vote for what’s in the best interests of the citizens of Colorado Springs, or what’s in the financial interest of the developers who may very well have bought the votes of those newly-elected Council members is something we must carefully watch.
The acid test for this vitally important issue is going to be how the Council votes on the 2424 Garden of the Gods Road project. This project would require a zoning change to allow for high-density apartment complex at the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street. This would locate this apartment complex at the entrance to, and more importantly, the exit from Mountain Shadows. For very good reasons, this proposed development has been consistently and vigorously opposed by the residents of Mountain Shadows.
The area of the proposed development at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road is in the same area as the evacuation zone for the Waldo Canyon Fire that essentially devastated the Mountain Shadows neighborhood in 2012. Almost 350 families lost their Mountain Shadows homes in that tragic fire. When the fire dramatically and suddenly shifted direction, many were caught in a mammoth traffic jam that would have been a much worse disaster had the fire not been miraculously stopped before it reached Centennial Drive where numerous residents fleeing the fire’s onslaught were stopped dead in traffic. Among other valid concerns, many citizens in multiple public hearings have repeatedly underscored the fact that the infrastructure in the Garden of the Gods Road corridor is insufficient to handle the existing population in another emergency evacuation, let alone the 30% Mountain Shadows population increase this 420-unit multiple-family dwelling project would add in this traffic chokepoint location. These concerns have been given short shrift, if not entirely ignored. But those of us who lived through the trauma of the Waldo Canyon fire — especially those who lost their homes — won’t forget that trauma, and we won’t forget the commitment we made to Colorado Springs when we made the decision to rebuild. We wanted to continue living in the shadow of those beautiful mountains, not the shadow of a poorly-planned high-rise apartment complex. Will those of us who also rebuilt the homes we lost and made that commitment to our city now be forced to contemplate whether we made the right decision?
It’s not too late for all Colorado Springs voters to act, and act decisively. Tell the City Council members in no uncertain terms how you feel about the future of Colorado Springs. Then watch how every one of the City Council members vote, especially the newly-elected ones. Will ethical conduct, transparency and honesty prevail? Will the best interests and safety of the citizens of Colorado Springs be paramount? Or will five of the City Council members vote the way their corporate sponsors want them to; namely, that unrestrained growth and enrichment of the developers is more important?
Howard L. Donaldson
Colorado Springs
Developers and density
The county Planning Commission will soon hold their final approval session and rubber stamp a developer’s request to double the zoned density adjacent to our 30 year old neighborhoods. I know from experience that they prohibit citizens from asking questions during their meetings. Say what you want while they fiddle with their phones, then go away.
It gets worse. At their last meeting on this development, one of the commissioners sarcastically told a citizen that he had to live with the zoning he bought 30 years ago. They all then voted to allow the developer to ignore the zoning he bought one year before. It was transparent hypocrisy from unelected bureaucrats. That favoritism is so reliable that the developer already pre-sold the smaller lots and cut the roads.
Planning commissioners, you should be ashamed. Your bias is palatable and tastes like week-old skunk squashed on the narrow roads that can’t handle the new density.
County commissioners, this behavior is creating serious animosity that will only increase as more developments get this developers-don’t-live-by-the-same-rules treatment. Fix it while that’s still your choice.
Ed Herlik
Monument
A foregone conclusion
To everybody who thinks that the Derek Chauvin jury even considered due process or presumed innocence: This verdict was a foregone conclusion from the very beginning. The only way these people could even consider submitting to being on this jury was to know that they HAD to find Chauvin guilty of all charges. It was a set up from the beginning.
The judge refused to sequester the jury and he refused to move the trail out of Minneapolis. The jury all knew that George Floyd’s Family had been awarded $27 million before the trial even began which was already an assumption of guilt. Maybe the identification of the jurors was not being released but I’m sure that they were afraid that BLM and Antifa would find out that information anyway and they were under threat of being murdered if they did not reach the verdict of guilty.
They knew that the rioters were at the starting line ready to burn down cities all across the country. They had to have seen what Maxine Waters did in Minneapolis. The jury did not even take the time to reconsider the evidence during deliberation. It was just a real quick vote. This verdict was a foregone conclusion and I severely hope this is not America’s values.
John Kene
Colorado Springs