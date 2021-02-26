Compromising public safety
A new bill proposed in the state Legislature, Senate Bill 21-062, would remove most discretion from police officers, judges and prosecutors in matters of arrest and setting bond, and would instead mandate automatic release of suspected criminals in a wide variety of offenses.
Innocuously titled “Concerning Measures to Reduce Jail Populations,” this bill provides for automatic release of accused criminals, with no pre-trial detention in many if not most cases, including some felony offenses. Unfortunately, automatic release of offenders will compromise public safety, as these released suspects might continue to offend. The bill also generally mandates personal recognizance release (release without bail) for these offenders should they fail to appear as required in court. This bill releases accused criminals and would have the inevitable effect of delaying prosecution and reducing the possibility of penalties being imposed for violating the law.
A look at other jurisdictions which have adopted similar laws, such as New York City, will illustrate the consequences of this approach. Accused criminals have been released without bail and have committed new and sometimes violent offenses.
Colorado courts at all levels have in recent years improved procedures in evaluation of whether personal recognizance is appropriate. Under this evidence-based procedure, judges set the conditions of bond, considering factors such as whether the alleged offense was violent, an arrestee’s ties to the community, prior failures to appear, risk of recidivism, etc. The existing system balances the needs of the defendant and the safety of the community; this proposed law would not.
Ed Colt
Colorado Springs
Number 1 for worst roads
Having driven to Florida and back a couple times in the last couple of years, we found Colorado competing with Louisiana for worst roads. Actually, Louisiana roads have been improving with I-10 construction. Colorado might have taken the lead.
Way to go Colorado! We’re No. 1!
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
Commercials not that entertaining
Over the past few years, I have seen the local news saturated on every channel by a cadre of lawyers advertising their services. After they finish their spiel they often say “Call me.” Obligingly, I follow their request and call them. What I call them is not printable in The Gazette. Some softer descriptions of them are “pest,” “nuisance,” “irritant.”
Of course, there is no one being injured by their constant barrage of hype but after awhile their rhetoric becomes analogous to the Chinese water torture. Drip, drip, drip.
I love capitalism and surely the largesse they pay to run their ads is a large contribution to our economy so maybe my gripe is about nothing.
The repetition of all of them reminds me of my kids on a trip. Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
A FYI for all of those ambulance chasers — your commercials are not that entertaining.
Harold Eidson
Colorado Springs
Distributing clear masks
With regard to the article on providing clear masks to the hard of hearing who rely on lip reading, I would like to point out that it is not those of us who read lips that need clear masks, but the people who are trying to communicate with us! I appreciate the CDC’s acknowledgement of the difficulties that masks cause the hearing-impaired, but it would be more helpful to distribute clear masks to retail personnel, grocery store staff in particular, than to us.
It is extraordinarily frustrating not to understand what people are trying to say, particularly when they lose patience when asked to repeat themselves and get angry at the person that they are supposed to be serving. To those of you who have good hearing and are frustrated at understanding people through masks, please put yourself in the shoes of someone who cannot hear.
Kat Heller
Colorado Springs
Getting both sides of the story
“90,000 Americans might die in the next 4 weeks” shouts the Gazette first page headline on Jan. 28, referring to the expected carnage of COVID-19. Almost four weeks later, that number is hovering around 16,160. Today, our president commemorates the passing of half a million Americans due to COVID-19 ... or did they? In today’s governmental data tracking, everything gets thrown into the stew and nothing is clear. COVID-19 deaths are reported with a number of coexisting conditions that might or might not have contributed to those deaths.
However, that’s the way our government tracks all disease and viral events .... in worst-case scenario proportions. Fear is a powerful tool in driving home the message one is trying to convey. We’re told to follow the science. But it’s hard when only one part of the scientific community is being given air time. Sadly, in today’s America, the majority censures the voice of the minority. It’s nearly impossible to get both sides of the story.
So we as Americans are left to sift through the weeds to get to the truth. Our governor throws out numbers of hospitalization rates due to the crisis without giving our citizens the ability to verify — the exact numbers seem to be a state secret. To follow the example of School District 20 by providing a dashboard of current COVID reporting would be a great start. So with the convoluted way that our government reports its data, what are we left with? We follow the numbers. By the CDC’s reporting, in 2020 from the beginning of January to the latter part of February, there were around 356,193 U.S. deaths ... from all causes. For this current year to Feb. 20, the CDC reports 341,178 U.S. deaths.
To be fair, this year’s data is still evolving. But looking at these numbers ... was it worth ruining the lives of millions? Did the masks really work as our governor states? To be sure, COVID-19 deserves our attention. But which was worse ...t he virus? Or our reaction to it? That’s something for each of us to decide.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs