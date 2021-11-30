Competition keeps prices down
Regarding the Sunday, Nov. 27 article “When Trash Goes Bad”, I’m sure there have been pick up problems occasionally. This will cause people to seek more reliable companies and the issue will solve itself.
Letting the city of Colorado Springs pick a sole provider as some other cities do could cause higher prices.
When I moved here 21 years ago from Bremerton, Wash., I noticed a large decrease in my billing for waste collection. Bremerton had one company they contracted with for decades, Brem-Air Disposal. Now, Waste Management (WM) is Bremerton’s waste company of choice, and they charge $32.85 per month for a 96-gallon tote and a 64-gallon recycle container.
In Colorado Springs, WM charges $25.30 for the same size containers. Others may charge more or less. While this may not be a perfectly apples to apples comparison, it does point out that consolidating waste collection and reducing the powers of competition does not automatically reduce price and increase reliability. Regardless, any company operating in today’s tight labor market will have the same issues with hiring drivers and being able to operate reliably.
Some will urge permanent central control to solve a temporary problem. I would examine their motives carefully. We know competition through having choices works, why change that?
John Darnielle
Colorado Springs
Springs needs a ‘sweep’ program
Now that we are becoming a huge city, it is time to take a good look at how the trash and recycling programs are handled.
Hopefully our leaders will research how some big metropolitan areas handle such matters. I was astonished to learn how Tampa runs an amazing program called the Tampa Sweep.
Their trash companies join together in cleaning up the entire area once a year. You can check it out on the internet. Their trash companies divide the city into sections and clean one section a week.
People can place mattresses, appliances, tires and more right on the curb on one certain day. You can imagine how much effort goes into such an event.
Hey, leaders, can you take a look at this? Grant money gets poured in, and hopefully it will be used wisely. Perhaps some creative people could even combine recycling into such a sweep. How wonderful that would be!!
Elaine Tourville
Colorado Springs
Horrific experience downtown
So I take the family downtown last weekend, to enjoy some ice skating, maybe a bite to eat, check out downtown. (Keep in mind 2 kids 11 years of age)
After much searching, we find a meter (which on Saturday nights are typically no charge in most all cities. Not Colorado Springs)
So I feed the meter, cross the street headed to the Ice Rink. Two homeless men urinating right there by the kids play area, security personnel there, police officer about 100’ away. So I contact each of them...” Well, he’s done, what do you want me to do?”. Hello?!
That’s disgusting!
We make our way to the rink only to be told “you must wait outside the gate until the next session”. So we wait 40 minutes after paying $58 to skate. Then I remember better feed the meter! literally three minutes late and I have a $20 ticket. OK, my bad, my error. I pay on line, not $20 it’s $30! The skating was so crowded, we couldn’t enjoy it so we left (20 minutes of a 2 hr session).
More money wasted.
We walk to grab a bite, three homeless begging for money and very rude!! Then another urinates not 20’ from us. Again, police do nothing!! Just watch, smile!
Well, we won’t do that again.
I feel for shop owners , the city is no help at all! We will go elsewhere. Horrific experience!
Ken Schappert
Colorado Springs
Florida during the pandemic
Re: Don Byers’ letter on Nov. 26, regarding Florida COVID cases.
Florida has a population of over 20 million. Probably closer to 30 million now that everyone wants to move there due to lockdowns in their states. Older retirees move there for the climate and no taxes.
That is at least 4-5 times more people than Colorado.
Colorado has around 5 million concentrated mostly around Denver and the rest of the state is mostly rural.
No cases at all in some of those Colorado eastern counties.
So you can’t compare numbers of cases in these two states without taking in all the other data. Stats can say whatever you want them to say.
We have visited Florida three times during this pandemic and it was wonderful. Businesses were thriving.
The political games you are talking about saved the “lives” of businesses and livelihoods of their people.
If you are elderly and compromised then you should stay more isolated and let the rest of the country work, prosper and live.
Today, Florida reported the lowest daily COVID cases per capital in the nation.
It was also one of the states with the lowest restrictions.
Maybe herd immunity works.
Healthy people who have gotten COVID have the best immunity. COVID and it’s variants will be with us for years.
Being healthy physically, being vaccinated if you choose to be and getting small doses of exposure may be the best way to prevent deaths in the US as we go forward.
Mary Hutchison
Colorado Springs