Support for Buffalo Soldiers

In a time of a very politically divided America, I would like to recognize and offer my appreciation to the diverse state and community support for our Buffalo Soldiers Community Memorial and Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Highway.

Our first statewide political support came from former Colorado state Sen. Bernie Herpin who provided the committee with its first senate resolution recognizing and supporting our historic community effort. The following year, we received support and sponsorship from both major political parties as we moved forward to the naming of the Buffalo Soldiers Memorial State Highway.

The memorial highway sponsors in the Colorado House of Representatives and Senate were Reps. Teri Carver, Pete Lee and state Sens. Kent Lambert and Michael Merrifield.

I would be remiss not to mention former Mayor John Suthers who appeared in and supported the locally developed visual media, Buffalo Soldiers Forever — a free historical DVD available online. This DVD was financially sponsored by my dear friend, Buffalo Soldiers committee member and fellow Rotarian, Bob Null. We owe the production to the small locally owned video production company, From Mist of Time, owner Patty Sue Spears.

As an experienced community person, I am keenly aware that truly little gets done without financial support. Our goal for the Buffalo Soldiers memorial was $50,000 and a completion date of July 28, 2016, which was the 150th anniversary of the Buffalo Soldiers. To that end, I would be careless not to mention our first donation was received from Dennis Moore, a local community activist and member of the Buffalo Soldiers Community Memorial Committee. Dennis, along with Mel Elliott — also a member of our committee — continue to educate various communities on the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.

It is important to note the basic design of the Buffalo Soldiers memorial was recommended by Dick Wilhelm of Wilhem Monuments and later approved by our committee. While the committee received over 300 donations, some were as small as $2.

The major corporate donations were received from El Pomar Foundation, Ent Foundation, Pikes Peak Library District Foundation, Lewis Family Foundation, D& P Washington Foundation, Buffalo Soldier Soldiers Motorcycle Club, Iron Springs Chateau, VFW Post 101, and Eastside Eagles. A special thanks to Bill Hybl, CEO of El Pomar Foundation, for his support, for without it, there would have been significant scheduling and fundraising delays and no Buffalo Soldiers Community Memorial.

Locally, the Pikes Peak Community Foundation continues to support the Buffalo Soldiers Community Memorial with financial sustainment and management backing. We are deeply grateful for this support.

While our nation might be politically divided, it is clear to me, the leadership of the state of Colorado and the city of Colorado Springs remain a bright light of hope, tolerance and civility within our great nation.

Willie Breazell

Colorado Springs

These are not entitlements

Star Parker’s calling the two programs that are important and needed by many “entitlement programs” was enough to make me implode. She might as well call many of the people who have earned and paid into Social Security longer than she has lived on the planet — you guessed it — dinosaurs. In addition, many pay taxes on this money that was taxed once. These are not entitlements.

For some, it’s all the income they receive, and Medicare is vital, as without it many would have zero access to health care, let alone be able to afford it. Reform does need to take place, and it should begin by not calling Social Security and Medicare “entitlements.” For the record, would you refer to our Constitution as a giant lizard as well? After all, that one goes back to 1776.

Rebecca Davis

Colorado Springs

Aging political representatives

Re: Disappointed in aging politicians, Letters, July 13. While I agree with much of what Eric Mathiesen wrote recently regarding the aging of our congressional representatives, it is unfortunate that his rendering seemed to have left out several notable individuals who fit directly into his list.

In the spirit of being complete and fair with the spotlighting, I offer the following additions:

Sen. Chuck Grassley, 89; Sen. Mitch McConnell 80; Rep. Hal Rogers, 85; Rep. John Carter 81 and Rep. Jim Risch 79.

One other observation: age and the wisdom that often attaches might be better than relative youth and the lack of wisdom or common sense associated with lack of experience; e.g. Lauren Boebert 36, Marjorie Taylor Greene 49, Matt Gaetz, 41, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 33.

The varied, thoughtful, insightful and occasionally unhinged letters that appear here are a refreshing and aggravating part of my day.

Eric Johnson

Colorado Springs

Total waste of our money

I read in Thursday’s Gazette that the Department of Agriculture is going to invest (spend) $300 million of our money to monitor emissions of agriculture and forests. That is a total waste of our money. I will tell them what they want to know for $1 million (please don’t tell them for this free). All living things emit CO2 and heat as they are used or decay and there is nothing that can prevent that from happening. How much heat will be produced by the monitoring?

The money is to come, ironically, from the Inflation Reduction Act. How does spending money reduce inflation?

What we should ask who is really benefiting from this boondoggle?

Dik Thurston

Colorado Springs