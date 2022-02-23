Community involvement matters
It’s a shame that John Spears is resigning from the library because these people that come out to meetings to rant and rave and threaten good people and drive them out to be replaced by people that are not interested in serving all the public, just push their political agenda.
They seem to want to decide what is appropriate for you and your children to read and think. We just had school board elections, and anger and confusion has already happened in some districts because of changes these newly elected officials want to put in place with limited input from the community. These local and state elections for different positions that make policy for the community are very important.
We need to pay attention to who is running and what they believe and want to do because they decide what kind of community we live in.
Policies matter, community involvement matters, truth matters and voting matters. Support your community by knowing the issues and voting.
Pat Kent
Fountain
An Olympic City slalom course
Out There Colorado’s website reports Colorado is the seventh “worst place to drive” out of the 50 United States. Now, there is something we can be proud of!
I have been a Colorado resident since 1979 and before that, a tourist since 1951, I have witnessed the deterioration of Colorado roadways from some of the best in America to nearly the worst.
Sadly, this deterioration has worsened geometrically since Democrats have gained a death grip on our state.
Eight years of a Gov. John Hickenlooper (and now a six-year term along with Michael Bennett as a highly inconsequential, Schumer robots), and another four years of Jared Polis, along with 15 years of a Democrat-controlled Legislature we see a drought of improvement, particularly regarding roads outside the Denver metro area.
However, Democrat administrations are not alone to blame; I will not leave Republicans unscathed, for they, too, seem to lack the vision and commitment.
The Republican management in Colorado Springs has let the roads deteriorate to a point many are truly dangerous to travel. Especially in west and southwest Colorado Springs where the humps and bumps patching of major streets makes them nearly undrivable. Hitting man-made potholes in the form of sunken manhole covers does untold damage to our vehicles, not to mention our driving style, much like an Olympic City slalom course. And a high-speed drive on I-25 is reminiscent of a carnival midway thrill ride.
New residential streets, built by unscrupulous developers, deteriorate and sink and heave into stomach-rolling, teeth-jarring asphalt traffic transgressions subsequently ignored by the city; a city in which these developers are rarely taken to task.
To make matters worse, residential side streets are rarely plowed leaving weeks of surface-deteriorating ice to repeatedly thaw and freeze.
As we pay some of the highest national costs for vehicle licensing and registration, we seem not to see the promised results promised us when these “taxes” were imposed by Democrat administrations … better streets and highways. It is high time we make those politicians responsible for this big lie common citizens and replace them with those who sincerely intend to focus on this Colorado highway “abomination of the nation.”
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
Two years with COVID
With fear of COVID, I supported emergency powers, lockdowns and restrictions to stop the spread. I hoped that with vaccines, and a plan from a new administration, the virus would be shut down. I was reassured vaccines were safe, effective protection and stopped transmission. I accepted masks and social distancing as necessary for protection of others. I supported mass vaccinations, booster shots and regarded the unvaccinated and unmasked as threats to the control the virus.
I even sympathized with harsher consequences for those who refused. I resisted misinformation about vaccine safety, alternative treatments, and challenges to compliance. I set an example of civil responsibility by being vaccinated, boosted and faithfully wearing a mask.
When the virus ebbed, I continued to wear a colorful collection of masks as necessary apparel.
I believed the worst was possible for populations that rejected vaccination and mask mandates. Even as local mandates were relaxed, I was reassured to see masked shoppers with masked children, masked drivers, and fellow mask wearers pumping gas.
Arrival of the omicron variant was disconcerting, vaccinations proved far less effective, the virus spread regardless of restrictions, and mask mandates. Inexplicably, entire states and locally stadiums of football fans abandoned masks and survived. I felt foolish learning cloth masks were ineffective and N95 masks had been necessary for protection.
Across the country, restrictions and mandates are now collapsing as empowered politicians race to catch up with evidence, and abandoning a CDC that clings to discredited guidance.
Hal King
Colorado Springs