Community colleges need the funds
As the president of Pikes Peak Community College, I’ve noticed the significant impact of gaming tax revenue on community colleges is often lost in the discussion about Amendment 77. It’s critical to our mission of supporting communities across the state; the Colorado Community College System, which represents 37,000 students at 13 colleges and 39 locations across Colorado, endorsed Amendment 77.
For those who don’t know, Amendment 77 would let Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk — the only towns in Colorado where gaming is legal — hold an election and vote on whether to increase betting limits and add casino games. Additional tax revenue would go to community colleges to retain and graduate students. Community colleges receive gaming tax revenue for classroom instruction and financial aid.
The coronavirus hit community colleges tremendously hard. Our students tend to be older, often lower-income, include more veterans and active-duty personnel and are more racially diverse than four-year college students. They are dropping out at alarming and disproportionate rates compared to their wealthier peers. Many of those who remain don’t have computers or internet access. Colleges, suffering 58% cuts from the state, don’t know if additional federal or state assistance is on the horizon.
The $2 million a year PPCC receives from gaming taxes goes to pay faculty salaries and allows for funding to buy laptops we check out to students, health care equipment for training students, and scholarships. Additional gaming revenue might help fill in the financial gaps stemming from COVID-19. It’s help we desperately need.
Lance Bolton
Colorado Springs
An ongoing racial divide
One of the guest speakers for the recent Virtual International Maxwell Certification Event was former NFL player and current pastor of San Diego’s Rock Church, Miles McPherson.
During his day-two presentation, he shared from his book, “The Third Option.” He emphasized key points for living in a racially divided society. While the book was written in 2018, it has timeless and perfect application right here and now.
The fires of social unrest are being sparked by the inexcusable actions of some “bad apples” in police forces around the country, and further fueled by some political encouragement. However, at the core of the matter is an ongoing racial divide that can be altered with intentional actions by all human beings.
We, as humans, are nearly 100% genetically the same, with less than 1% being different. It is hard to believe that so much discord, hatred, malice and unjust things happen based on such a small percentage of difference.
What would happen if we suspended our biases, stereotypes and assumptions, and put a pause on the social narratives that we have about other people, and just had a conversation? A conversation where we were seeking to find similarities instead of differences.
McPherson encouraged us to turn every race conversation into a race consultation, where we seek to learn from other people by allowing them to reveal to who they are and what they are about. When we do that, we are embracing the “third option” to #seeksimilarities not reinforce differences.
Rich Parsons
Colorado Springs
Time for red leadership to rally
We read with interest Mary Shinn’s article in the Sunday Gazette, “Will El Paso County stay red?” The election is just over four weeks away, and the time for action by El Paso County Republicans is now. We have critical votes ahead of us, and we need to rally our voters.
The general statistic thrown around is that a Republican (red) candidate needs around 68% of the El Paso County vote to cancel out the Denver/Boulder voters and give the rest of Colorado’s voters a chance to have their votes count.
As Electra Johnson said, “El Paso County is the tipping point for Colorado that turns it red or blue.” As a result, we need Republican and Independent voters in the county to commit now to the red agenda and to encourage their neighbors to do the same.
This is less a vote on individuals as it is a vote on agendas. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and unemployment had hit a record high and low respectively. Now the economy is coming back, jobs have increased, and unemployment has been lowered every month since June. A blue administration would increase social programs, increase regulations, and raise taxes. All this would drive our economy in the opposite direction.
So now is the time for red leadership to rally the vote. We need our red leadership to speak out and motivate the electorate.
David & Janice Geuting
Colorado Springs
Artificial wolf introduction
Despite Frank Lilly‘s letter on wolves, the artificial introduction of wolves in Colorado would be a costly and unnecessary mistake. Introduced wolves in three Western states have increased plant growth in some areas by reducing elk but have also contrary to Lilly’s statement, devastated prey in those areas such as the greater Yellowstone area which lost 50% of its elk (an adult wolf kills 20-24 elk per year). Also, Wyoming’s Jackson Hole moose herd went from 3-5,000 to 500 so Colorado’ small moose population is at risk from a sudden injection of wolves.
Apart from these concerns, this artificial introduction will be costly at a time when state budgets can ill afford it and will cost over $1 million a year.
Does the state need this unnecessary burden now? The Legislature will be hard-pressed to fund it and it’s doubtful the out-of-staters and those trying to convince us will provide their own money. That leaves the sportsmen/women who fund the majority (80%) of U.S. wildlife conservation and in Colorado, a significant reduction in elk licenses means a significant cut in Colorado Parks and Wildlife income.
Wolves are repopulating Colorado on their own schedule and do not need our unaffordable interference in this day of reduced budgets.
Michael Nifong
Black Forest