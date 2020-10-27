Committed to keeping schools open
Think back to just a few short months ago to March, or what may feel like forever ago. Our community faced the unthinkable as we collectively shut down, not knowing what the future would hold. Our businesses, churches, schools, organizations and individual lives pretty much came to a halt as we were held captive by an unknown virus.
We’ve all made significant sacrifices and since March, we’ve all learned so much. We’ve learned how to slow the spread of this virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, keeping gatherings small, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home as much as possible. We’ve cautiously reopened our community, with some restrictions and our children are back in schools, where they learn best and have many supports for both physical and mental health.
We are committed to keeping our schools open, which is why we are launching the #WhatIsYourHopeCOS joint public service campaign, sharing the hopes of our students, staff, and families to be able to return to full-time in-person learning and school-related activities.
Moving through uncharted territories, our area PK-12 educators and administrators quickly put together return to learn plans, purchased thousands of dollars in PPE, designed schedules to reduce large numbers in classrooms, pivoted instruction to adapt for students learning remotely in addition to students learning in person, all while attempting to keep students and staff members as safe as possible. The great news is schools across our region are a bright spot during this health crisis. Even with rising case rates, we have continued to deliver quality education in safe environments, with no significant transmission within school settings. As superintendents, we are committed to keeping schools open and keeping our students engaged in classroom learning.
However, we know we cannot do this alone. We need the help of our community to keep our schools open. By adhering to the public safety recommendations of our county and state health officials, you can help keep our children in school. You can make a difference by simply wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and being vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 safety practices. We’ve been hearing a lot lately about pandemic fatigue, and understandably we know people are frustrated with the virus but think about where we were in March. Think about how if our COVID numbers keep increasing, how this would impact our local economy and our children. Think about these things and remember that pandemics do end, but it will take a collective effort for us to move forward. What is your hope for our schools, our children, our future?
Pikes Peak Area Superintendents
What newspapers used to be
It’s great to read a newspaper with balance; not conservative or liberal! Your paper is, unfortunately, a dying breed. I read the Sunday edition: good articles on various topics, balanced news and columns. I would suspect if you ran an article by a N.Y. Times columnist, you may also run a column by a writer for National Review. This is what newspapers used to be.
I am a recent move-in from the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area. The major newspaper there is the Minneapolis Star/Tribune (aka The Red Star). Liberal to the core! If your paper is balanced, are they unbalanced?
The best article was ‘The Gazette Viewpoint’(Sunday, Oct. 18) on straight-party voting. This is the norm in the Twin Cities Metro in Minnesota: ‘Vote for the candidate with the ‘D’! Not to be too conspiratorial, but I have read information that George Soros is funding the replacement of secretaries of state, such as Wayne Williams, with much more radical candidates; this also happened in Minnesota. The secretaries of state must have a lot of power in elections and voting. Keep up the good work!
Gary L Muelling
Colorado Springs
A stale, repetitious playbook
Allow me to briefly respond to Edwin Montgomery’s lengthy Letter to the Gazette Editors, titled “The silence of the media.” Montgomery’s letter concerns the alleged computer of Hunter Biden, now in the possession of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. According to Giuliani, the contents of the computer files implicate Hunter in all manner of illegal dealings, also implying that former Vice President Biden was involved with his son’s alleged illegal financial transactions in both Ukraine and China.
While investigating Giuliani’s accusations against Hunter and his father, as well as other claims currently surfacing in right-wing media and social media outlets, I came upon the conclusion of dozens of former high-ranking US intelligence officials who all agree to the following. The “discovery” of this computer along with the alleged claims against Hunter and his father have all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign, strategically launched as we run-up to the last days of the 2020 presidential election.
These alleged claims against Hunter and his father also curiously echo the disinformation campaign regarding the email drama attacks against Hillary Clinton just days before the 2016 election. Such a stale, repeated playbook should prick the nose of any intelligent, skeptical citizen. It just smells foul, all over again.
Robin Izer
Colorado Springs
Accommodating potential voters
Last Saturday we were presented with two opinions regarding Election Day. One suggested having yet another paid national holiday the other saying that a paid holiday is not necessary. I suggest yet another idea. Why don’t we have three consecutive days starting on Friday and ending Sunday or starting on Saturday and ending on Monday? In this way everyone, or almost every potential voter, can be accommodated. Voting by mail should be available by request only with names, addresses, and signatures compared and verified. If individuals are motivated and desirous of voting then there is no excuse for not voting when provided with three days plus mail-in options.
Additionally, every voter roster must be reviewed for accuracy with names purged of those individuals no longer living in the area or who have become ineligible to vote. Our voter rolls are clogged with names of people no longer eligible.
As one slogan I heard says let’s ‘True the Vote’.
If we can be tracked to where we are by credit card companies, cell phones, automobiles, and other means there is no excuse for the names of dead or other nonresidents being on voter rolls.
Douglas Gardner
Colorado Springs