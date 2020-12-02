Comfort during these uncertain times
Re: Rachel Murdock’s (Nov. 29) Guest Opinion. Thank you for sharing your beloved Grandma’s stuffing recipe. Holiday 2020 will no doubt be somber for many families with empty seats at the dinner table. So it is those old family traditions that decidedly brings comfort to us during these uncertain times. For two decades now, I can make my mother-in-law’s bacon and sausage stuffing from memory. And technology allows her handwritten recipe card to be stored, viewed and shared with the rest of the extended family wherever they live. Technology allows us to be connected with friends and family, to share our everyday joy and pain. My mother-in-law at 97 has aged well, though she is slipping away from us. “That’s just life” my husband so matter-of-factly says. “We’ll be there, too.” So for me this holiday as holidays past I’ll savor the good old-fashioned homemade tastes from my mother-law’s kitchen. Love and miss you, Grandma Julia.
Naomi Soraoka
Colorado Springs
Lockdowns not supported by facts
Go to the Colorado Department of Health website on COVID-19, and you’ll find gross tabulation data on cases, deaths, etc. but when you drill down into detail you’ll find percentages only, not the raw numbers. In analyzing those percentages to develop the raw numbers, some very interesting facts emerge that are quite telling, in terms of how Gov. Jared Polis is issuing edicts to limit businesses and schools.
When you analyze the data, here’s what you find.
As of Nov. 18, there have been 264 COVID-related deaths this year to individuals under age 60. Guess how many Colorado traffic fatalities have occurred over that same period. Try 299. In other words, there have been more traffic fatalities this year than COVID-related deaths to people under age 60.
Wise governance does not shut down a state over such circumstances. Because the traffic death count is higher, why doesn’t the governor shut down the highways? You don’t shut down a state when the COVID problem is concentrated on the older population.
And how about our schools? When you translate the CDPHE percentages to raw numbers, in fact there have been only four COVID-related deaths for youths under age 20. Although unexpected and controllable death of the young is tragic, so also are the number of teen suicides, one of the leading causes of death of youths here in our state — 20 deaths per 100,000 students. Teen suicides far exceed COVID deaths. But our governor has required the closing of schools due to COVID.
The “bottom line” on all this is, Gov. Polis is set on controlling our lives. We need to let him and our state legislators know we, as Americans and Coloradans, will insist on freedom from unreasonable and unwarranted government control.
Steven F. Brown
Colorado Springs
If there’s a virus with your name on it
I experienced a bit of schadenfreude when I read that Gov. Jared Polis had contracted coronavirus.
Here’s the guy who has been yelling at Coloradans to wear masks, social distance, etc. I assume he followed his demands for us. So perhaps it’s time to admit that masks, distancing, lockdowns, and business closures don’t really affect the virus spread, and that it’s more an issue of random chance. Government can’t protect us from natural calamities. All it can do is recommend safety procedures.
Even if you lock yourself in your home, that’s no guarantee that a virus won’t wind up in your nasal passages.
You have to assume personal responsibility for your health.
Stores and restaurants know how to safely operate. Let them stay open and let the public decide whether to patronize them, not the government. We tend to act in our best interests if given the chance. But if there’s a virus out there with your name on it, all the masks and hand washing and distancing is not necessarily going to stop it from hunting you down.
Robert Moyers
Colorado Springs
Trump made a miscalculation
Mike Rosen is one of the world’s greatest spin masters. His eloquence and appearance of logic persuade his readers even when he is being deceptive. His Thanksgiving Day rant is the latest example. After his calculations comparing percentages of COVID-19 cases and death rates to the Spanish flu and annual flu, he cleverly left out relevant facts.
Yes, the 1918 flu was worse than COVID, but that is the wrong reference point. What matters is how our response to this virus compares to the response of other first world nations, to this virus. Ours was the worst. And Rosen ignores the obvious reason. Our president decided that his best reelection hope was to downplay the pandemic to protect the stock market. He ridiculed mask wearing, which created the myth that mask wearing is a left-wing conspiracy and that eschewing masks demonstrates loyalty to the president.
This is what made closing businesses necessary.
Had President Donald Trump promoted mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing in February, shutting down the economy might have been avoided and he would have saved the stock market and his reelection.
He made a deadly miscalculation. He shot himself in the foot. Rosen knows this. He just left it out because it didn’t support his spin.
Tim Rowan
Colorado Springs
Effort to change the election results
Disaster relief. Services for wounded and homeless veterans. Help for abused women and children. Prevention of cruelty to animals. These and many other needs are met by worthy charities that need money to continue with their good works.
Now I hear that more than $150 million is being given to Donald Trump in an idiotic effort to try to change the result of this year’s presidential election.
Who are these fools who are giving their money to a con man for something that can’t happen?
I suppose people can spend their money however they want. But I hate to see the feeble-minded being taken advantage by a charlatan.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs