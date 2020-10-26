Come together in difficult times
Colorado’s restaurant industry is facing unprecedented economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant industry is an irreplaceable partner to the beverage industry and the Colorado Beverage Association applauds last week’s announcement by Governor Jared Polis of a $500,000 grant from Xcel Energy to the Colorado Restaurant Association Foundation to help support local restaurants through the winter season. Our Association knows better than most that, even though our state has drastically changed as a result of COVID-19, the cost of doing business has not, leading restaurants across the state to contemplate whether to keep their doors open or not. This is why the Colorado Beverage Association’s board unanimously approved a donation to the Colorado Restaurant Association to support the latest initiative.
The Colorado Beverage Association represents the non-alcoholic beverage industry in Colorado. Our members include Durango Coca-Cola, Keurig Dr Pepper, PEPSICO, and Swire Coca-Cola. Colorado’s beverage companies manufacture and distribute some of the most popular non-alcoholic beverages in the world. It is more important than ever to come together and show solidarity during these difficult times. Please join us in showing appreciation for your favorite restaurant by continuing to dine with them.
Mary Marchun, Colorado Beverage Association
Denver
System susceptible to fraud
In response to the Oct. 22 letter “Ensuring election integrity” about the failure of Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, to purge our state’s voter rolls, I have an example to share to support this claim.
Recently a couple I know received 2020 Colorado ballots mailed to them in Ohio, where they had moved over four years ago! They even sent a photo showing their Ohio address clearly printed on the envelopes. They have been registered voters in Ohio since moving there. They have not paid taxes, registered vehicles nor voted in Colorado in over four years, which should have been a clue to the Secretary of State’s office that they were no longer Colorado residents.
But shouldn’t the Ohio address been a dead give-away?
I do like our Colorado vote-by-mail system, but this is evidence that this system is susceptible to fraud as President Donald Trump has warned.
Randy Sollenberger
Colorado Springs
Possible cause of wildfi
res?
The increasing number of fires in the western U.S. is certainly alarming. The Department of Homeland Security website recently cited an article from the online jihadist Islamic magazine, Inspire, where lone wolf jihadists are encouraged to set fires in the western U.S. to bankrupt state economies and cause widespread destruction.
Many of the current fires are human caused, and the number of fires is unprecedented. Why haven’t we heard anything about the jihadist connection to forest fires? Is any goverment agency even looking into this possible connection?
Martha Brewer
Colorado Springs
A dose of reality
It seems that a lot of our young people today are in the “at-risk” group and are increasingly in need of mental health services. No doubt technology and an obsession with social media have a negative impact on their lives.
We would do well to recall the teachings of Dr. Albert Ellis, a respected psychological theorist.
He postulated that most human problems are the result of “Irrational Beliefs”. Perhaps the best mental health therapy we could offer some people is a dose of reality. They need to learn that life is not fair, we’re not all really “Created Equal”, there are no guarantees — and that life routinely presents all of us with challenges and difficulties that we must learn to overcome.
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
Lack of sex education
At the age of 18-years-old, I learned about the word “consent”. As an incoming freshman at my university, we had to complete an online 30-minute training on sexual assault. In other words, I was an adult before I learned that I could say “no”.
I am a 2016 graduate of the Colorado Springs public school system. The sex education that I received was limited and incomprehensible.
When I was a student, I received some information on the basic definition of hetero-normative sexual intercourse and scare tactics in an attempt to persuade students to remain abstinent.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that about 40% of students will report becoming sexually active before they graduate high school. Colorado is one of the few states that does not require schools to provide sex education to students, and when sex education is provided, it is the bare minimum.
If almost half of our Colorado students are sexually active before graduation, why would we not want our students to receive helpful education on how to remain safe and informed?
Additionally, the CDC found in their research that abstinence-only sex education had no impact on students remaining abstinent. Why is there not more of an emphasis on protecting our students from sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections, unwanted pregnancies, and everything in between? Don’t let our students become adults before they learn about these topics for the first time.
Bailey Cline
Colorado Springs