A gem in our city
I wish Debbie Kelley’s article on the proposed new home for Family Promise had more. I grew up in the neighborhood of St. Paul’s United Methodist church, attended elementary school across the street, and now live one neighborhood to the west. I am a pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church down the road, a charter congregation of Family Promise. The good work of Family Promise inspired me to volunteer and eventually serve on the board. It is a gem in our city — a gem that could use our help.
I wish Kelley had better addressed the safety concerns of some residents in the neighborhood. The Family Promise house would be the only house where you could be sure the residents had background checks, the only house where you could be sure there were no drugs or weapons, the only house where you could be sure the residents had case management and support. It would be the safest house in the neighborhood. We should all be so lucky to have neighbors like that.
I wish Kelley had interviewed someone from the church or the many supporters of the project in the neighborhood and beyond.
If she had, I suspect she’d have heard that many are eager for this partnership because in a quarter century Family Promise has helped many hundreds of families move from homelessness to sustainable housing and has helped hundreds more avoid homelessness.
I suspect she’d have heard about how Family Promise mobilizes the community in this effort, drawing on volunteers of many faiths, ages, and skill sets. I suspect she’d have heard that in a world grown weary of people of faith being all talk, this congregation and many others are seeking to walk the walk.
We should all be so principled to be neighbors like that.
Pastor Daniel Smith
Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs ugly program
The mayor recently bragged about getting a million dollars for trash cleanup.
How about mowing some weeds along the streets and roadways? Powers Boulevard and all the streets that intersect from Platte to Colorado 83 are weed-filled and never mowed.
Just proves that the Colorado Springs ugly program is in full force and effect.
Why the mayors, past and present, and city councils want our city to look so bad is truly a mystery.
Maybe if the city looked better fewer people would dump trash.
Edmund Wall
Colorado Springs
Regarding public service
I’m a retired political science instructor and so I know, along with other citizens that a City Council member has a responsibility to engage in responding to questions from the public.
My former councilman and my current one have never responded to my concern. This is not OK.
If you don’t want to do this, then don’t run for office.
I ran unsuccessfully twice for state representative in MO, and I don’t get how someone so lucky to be in public service can ignore this part of their job.
Dwight Buel
Colorado Springs
A new national anthem
It’s long past time for this country to come up with a new national anthem.
The present national anthem is militaristic, archaic, hard to sing and lacks rhythm and meaning. (What’s a rampart?) Singers often forget the words.
The music to the “The Star Spangled Banner” comes from an old English drinking song. Why was that decided for a national anthem?
It makes no sense.
“The Star Spangled Banner” should be replaced by a song that inspires and gives the singer a sense of joy and love for his or her country.
A couple of songs that do that are “America the Beautiful” and “This Land is Your Land.” Either of those great songs would serve nicely as a national anthem.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
A woman’s right to choose
By overturning Roe vs Wade, the Supreme Court overturned women’s right to keep control over our bodies.
We have already seen the true cruelty of this decision: a 10-year-old rape victim refused an abortion, a woman whose fetus has no chance of survival forced to carry it because her doctor could face life in prison for reducing her suffering.
But we are not far from the possibility of having this tragedy reversed. Congress can pass a law enshrining a woman’s right to choose.
In fact, the House has passed it in the form of The Women’s Health Protection Act.
This law could be passed by a simple majority if 50 senators voted to overturn the filibuster.
Two Democratic Sens., Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have refused. But if Democrats are able to keep a majority in the House and gain two more seats in the Senate, the filibuster will be overturned and a woman’s fundamental right to control her own body will be made legal again.
In Colorado, Sen. Michael Bennet has consistently supported women’s right to choose while his opponent, Joe O’Dea, has pushed for restrictions.
It’s time to get angry and reclaim our rights!
Adele Riffe
Hesperus
Griswold’s hyperpartisan rhetoric
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s incendiary, hyperpartisan rhetoric is a continuing embarrassment to herself and the good people of Colorado.
Her words and actions make it difficult for reasonable folks to fully trust her to fairly oversee Colorado’s elections.
For the good of our state, perhaps Griswold should recuse herself from involvement in the upcoming midterms?
Jeffrey Campbell
Colorado Springs