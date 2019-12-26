Fee increases counterproductive
I am in total agreement with all the comments by Jeffrey Pisanos on the city ‘s recently adopted parking meter fee increases. I think it is totally insane and insulting to the community to announce a significant increase for parking in downtown, with yearly increases thereafter, plus an extension of the daily hours to 10 p.m., including Sundays, only two months after we gave the city a tax extension for public work projects. The city’s timing for the fee increase could not have been worse.
Scott Lee’s comment that the city will never increase our parking fees to Denver’s levels is absolutely arrogant, idiotic and irresponsible and shows his lack of respect towards the residents of Colorado Springs.
Perhaps he should consider moving to Denver where he could apply his mismanagement skills more easily. I also agree with Pisanos’ recommendation to establish parking kiosks, similar to vending machines, like so many cities have done, to reduce costs and provide a more efficient way to issue parking tickets. I believe the fee increases will be counterproductive, and deter regular folks from visiting downtown. After so many years of economic inaction, our mayor and City Council should be looking for ways to attract more people to downtown in line with the recent increased economic activity. Increasing fees, extending meter hours and doing away with free parking on Sundays, is certainly not the way to do it. Like Pisano, I will do my shopping and eat out elsewhere after January.
Carlos Rivero-deaguilar
Colorado Springs
Those who used to shop downtown
Jeffrey Pisanos, your viewpoint on the parking endeavor is very well-written and understood by all of us who used to shop and dine downtown.
Charles Burgess
Colorado Springs
City should lead by example
Regarding the new city rules for water conservation. More of my neighbors are converting to “southwest landscaping” and have filled in their yards with rocks and boulders. Still others have resorted to artificial grass, some of which resembles a miniature golf course. It’s not a look that I like, but water is a finite resource and the City Council is taking responsible action to protect our water supply.
I hope that the new rules will also apply to city departments as well. Too often citizens are treated to free car washes by the overwatering of city medians and parkways. Driving up Voyager Parkway on a summer morning is like driving through the aftermath of a thunderstorm. The city continues to throw excessive amounts of water on the desolate wasteland in the center of Research Parkway. Soil is washed into the gutter of the center median and allowed to remain as unsightly as the parched landscaping that it just departed.
Calls to Colorado Springs Utilities and the Parks Department are regularly ignored, and the daily overwatering continues to seep into the roadbed of our newly paved roadway and gutters where its destructive force will undo all that fine work in the winter. The fact that it’s nonpotable water does not negate the need for conservation.
It is still a resource, and a technology that all ratepayers pay for. Holding residents and businesses accountable for the water that they use is a responsible action. It is equally responsible that the city lead by example.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
Listen to the messenger
Sometimes the truth hurts, and evidently, the Christianity Today editorial touched a lot of sensitive nerves. Why are you upset with this editorial? Has Donald Trump suddenly taken the place of Jesus Christ?
The one thing that I have noticed during this three-year period is the number of people who think they owe allegiance to an adulterer, abuser of women, name-calling thief. Where is Jesus in that behavior?
I was raised in a small town where the local evangelical church placed God and Jesus before all else. I don’t see this in today’s evangelicals.
So perhaps you want to listen to the messenger and not kill him.
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs
If due process is thwarted
We can finally add the word “impeachment” to the list of terms that have lost their original intended meaning. The theatrical production of “impeachment” choreographed by congressional Democrats has been planned since President Donald Trump became elected. The phony resemblance to a courtroom act to remove an elected official for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” was not only a rush job, but lacks evidence of wrongdoing.
All citizens should be worried.
If due process is thwarted to attempt to remove an elected official for political reasons, then two things can happen:
1. Impeachment will be automatic when the party majority of Congress is different from the president’s party since evidence of wrongdoing is not required.
2. Government has a tendency to trickle down procedures to local jurisprudence; i.e. Can we expect the rules of evidence, designed for impartial trial of accused persons, to change to include “opinion” witnesses, and other hearsay evidence that is not acceptable in a modern superior (felony) court as evidence?
Mike Menza
Colorado Springs
No American flags on debate stage
The top Democrats running for president of the United States of America just held a debate. There was not on American flag on the stage. Tell me again what country they represent?
Roger Weed
Colorado Springs