Springs overextending itself
I’m writing about the lead story in Monday’s Gazette, “Springs Annexing ‘No Man’s Land’ gap”. I’d like to know what the urgency or need is for this annexation. Certainly, there’s no need to improve Colorado Avenue — PPRTA did that. There’s apparently no issue with public safety response times. Businesses attest to that. The purported issue came from a former City Councilperson, Merv Bennett. No mention of any supporting businesses or residents. Utilities exist there, courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities. The proposed annexation only includes Colorado Avenue and the properties fronting on it. Annexation is not a ‘natural next step’. What’s the matter with unincorporated space between cities? The Springs has some unincorporated county areas within city boundaries. There just doesn’t appear to be a need.
There is a real issue, however. Colorado Springs is overextending its budget with this annexation, among others. This appears to be a ploy to expand the city’s tax base thanks to anticipated redevelopment in the area. Who guaranteed that? The Springs is rife with developers who failed one way or another to meet their obligations. Why would this be different?
Further, the city is also going after a development that is geographically separated from the Springs — the Amara area. Who asked for that? And there is the gradual annexation of Falcon. Quite frankly, I smell the city chasing additional tax base while feeding real estate developers. By the way, where does the water come from?
Timothy K. Roberts
Falcon
Invasion of privacy
Like everybody else, I have been getting bombarded with political ads for a few months. Mail, door hangers, email and even text messages. As expected.
I usually drop off my ballot a couple of weeks early. This year was busy so I just put it in the box today, Monday the 7th.
I get home and there is a new text message waiting:
“You haven’t voted yet! We need your vote to secure our victory…”
So some private organization knows my personal cell number and the fact that I hadn’t voted yet. Obviously, they also know my name and address!
This was not an El Paso County election official because there was a specific candidate listed.
So our ‘secure’ election office is selling my private data and the status of my vote to third party political groups.
I am probably naive, but I consider this a blatant invasion of my privacy.
Kurt Frisbie
Monument
In support of SPLC
In response to Larry Sportsman’s letter regarding the Southern Poverty Law Center.
We have been members of this hardworking group for years. Perhaps Larry didn’t have time to do the simplest research to see how much they do for our country.
We receive a map every year to show where the hate groups are across the country. There are 733 of them and 1,600 extreme right groups operating in the country. The SPLC works for children’s rights, especially in the South to ensure they get a better quality education and better health care. The
SPLC works to protect the rights of immigrants. They also work to reform criminal justice and immigration enforcement systems.
These are but a few of their ongoing accomplishments. I hope this is useful information.
Brooke Squires
Colorado Springs
A job well done
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rocky Mountain Field Institute for its hard work in maintaining and improving trails in the Garden of Gods Park. The staff is productive, friendly and considerate. They are appreciated. A job well done!
Blythe Wade
Colorado Springs
A result of Democrat policies
Phillip Kendall, in his Sunday letter, stated, “Fentanyl deaths are being used as a political weapon. Some assert that the majority of Democrats in the Legislature bear responsibility…” He also stated that Democrats have been effective in legal action against pharmaceutical companies who produced opiates. Nowhere does he mention the open southern border or the Chinese manufactured fentanyl that is on the streets. The open border and the flood of Chinese fentanyl is a direct result of Democrat policies.
I have yet to hear of any Democrats challenging the Biden administration for abrogating the responsibility for securing the southern border. There has been enough fentanyl flowing across the southern border with the potential to kill millions of people in the United States and the Democrats own it.
Mike Menza
Colorado Springs