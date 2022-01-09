Colorado College decision is wrong
I read the article about Colorado College’s COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate for their students. A booster in 18 -to-29-year-olds who have no high-risk conditions is unnecessary. Look at the VRBPAC advisory committee to the FDA. The VRBPAC did not recommend widespread boosters for this age group because it is not yet certain that the potential benefit outweighs the potential harm for younger adults.
The students in this age group already had a low risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 before they were vaccinated. They have now done an initial vaccination series making their risk for hospitalization even lower.
Students who are vaccinated and boosted can still get infected with COVID-19. They can still spread the virus for a few days before they exhibit symptoms (before they know to isolate). The risk of transmission will not be substantially lessened by boosting them.
We are now at a time when it is up to everyone to mitigate their own risk. If there is a professor at CC who is 65 years old with a heart condition, it is up to that professor to protect themselves with the measures now available. It is not up to these college students to carry a burden for the community and take a mandated booster where the harm may outweigh the benefit to some of them.
There are serious long-term consequences to not allowing these immunized college students to meet for class in person at this very social developmental stage in their lives.
Jamie Glover, MD
Monument
Column was a fascinating read
Professor Glenn Loury’s column in the Jan 2 Sunday Perspective was fascinating and well thought out and I agree with most of the professor’s statements. After coming to this country on the tail end of the civil rights movement it was inconceivable to me how the South continued with the status quo into the 1960s.
We have always looked for the character in people and not the color of the skin as quoted by the great MLK!
Thank you for dedicating two pages to this very worthy lecture that more people need to read and hear.
Helga Miller
Colorado Springs
Setting an exemplary example
From the song: “Yes, and how many times must the cannonballs fly/Before they’re forever banned?/The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.
Thursday of last week was trash pickup day. The strong winds came up suddenly and blew our bag of trash into the street, which came apart scattering trash about the street. The two trash cans of our neighbor across the street had blown over scattering trash in the street. I went out to pick it up and while doing so I noticed someone picking up the trash and putting it into the cans.
He appeared out of nowhere. I did not recognize him as a resident of the neighborhood. When we were finished, I asked if he lived here. He said no. He was just passing through and stopped to help. I’m not sure how to say this so as not to be construed as racial discrimination, but he is Black and I am white. We are both creatures of the same God and it is a disgraceful observation of our times that there is so much bigotry, much of it used as a weapon for political gain. It is worse today than when I was growing up in the 1940s and ’50s.
To the man who stopped to help: Thank you again, most of all for setting an exemplary example.
John Elms
Colorado Springs
Strikes are not the answer
In Colorado Springs and throughout El Paso County, one of the strongest corporate partners we have had for generations has been King Soopers. It has always been there for our communities, providing affordable groceries despite inflation reaching record highs.
Even during the pandemic, King Soopers has kept its doors open and taken additional steps to keep employees and shoppers safe.
This is why I am so disappointed that a community-first company like King Soopers has become the target of the local union by attempting to organize a strike in the coming weeks. Although Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, claims her members are having their health care costs “cut,” the truth is no one in America gets to enjoy industry leading health care without paying more over the years.
It is only logical that employees and employers have to pay their fair share to continue enjoying reliable and quality health care benefits. That is not a “cut” to health care no matter how hard Cordova attempts to say otherwise.
El Paso’s frontline grocery workers work hard each day and deserve their paychecks. They should not give those up to go on strike when King Soopers is offering them substantial pay increases. This begs the question — is Kim Cordova really looking out for the best interests of her members?
If not, her fellow union leaders should be ashamed to be taking advantage of the hardworking Coloradans who pay them union dues each week.
Strikes are not the answer — especially when community-first companies are acting in good faith.
Dave Williams
Colorado Springs
Utility bills increasing
Just out of curiosity when reviewing my latest Colorado Springs utility bill I picked a month within the past year or two with average temperatures close to December’s average temperatures and here are the facts:
Fact No. 1: Our house used 4.48 CCF of natural gas in April 2020 versus 4.33 CCF of natural gas in December 2021.
Fact No. 2: We paid $55.84 for natural gas in April, 2020 versus $149.44 for natural gas in December 2021.
Fact No. 3: We paid almost three times as much for natural gas last month compared with April 2020.
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
