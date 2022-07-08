Military academy fi
lls a niche
Charter schools are niche schools. Colorado Military Academy (CMA) is a PreK-12 charter school connected via fence to Peterson Space Force Base. Its culture reflects the best of our military: integrity, service before self, excellence, respectfulness, courage (physical and moral), diligence and resilience.
Although there is no expectation that graduates serve in the military, 11 of the 16 first graduates six weeks ago, enlisted in four services.
In a nation where it’s much harder now to enlist than go to college, CMA should be proud. Eighty percent of American youths are not qualified to enlist due to factors like: obesity, health, criminal history, physical limitations, drug use, etc. Of course these soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines will learn valuable career skills. College and medical are available as benefits. Yes, they’ll serve worldwide as our nation needs, but what great experience. CMA fills a niche in our Colorado Springs community.
Yes, we have good junior ROTC in some high schools, but the CMA approach of “military lite’ K-6 followed by the nationally acclaimed Civil Air Patrol STEM/Aerospace curriculum in secondary school prepares students for the robust STEM/Aerospace industry in Colorado and beyond. Students fly airplanes, gliders, helicopters, vertical wind tunnels, attend encampments at the Air Force Academy and beyond and much more. Well done, CMA!
Mark Hyatt
Colorado Springs
Can’t tolerate fi
reworks
Re: “Disruptive and inconsiderate”, Letters, July 7. Cindy Cowlishaw is right on the money! I, too, live in Meridian Ranch and, although I love what the Fourth stands for, I can’t tolerate the megafireworks.
There is a person on the west side of Fairway Park who starts his “explosions” four days before the Fourth and usually goes another 3-4 after. They go on from about 8 p.m. till after 11 and just shake the house, me and my pup. I even called and reported it this time.
Susan Wright
Falcon
Perhaps the answer is secession
Some really nice people keep saying that Americans have to begin to compromise again.
OK, lets look at the big issues dividing our country:
ABORTION — What possible middle ground can there be? One side wants women to have a choice while the other insists than after conception, the child must be born.
GUNS — The divide here is deep. One side believes our freedom depends upon the ability to defend themselves against criminals and especially the government while the other side sees guns being the cause of a mounting casualty list.
ELECTIONS — One side sees fraud and rigged national elections and are willing to have state governments negate any election while the other side points to numerous recounts and investigations as proof of fairness. POLICE — One side believes the police have a tough job and need to be tough while the other side are frightened of even a traffic stop.
TRUMP — Most Republicans see him as the greatest president since Lincoln and as close to perfect as possible while the others hate him.
BIDEN — Most Democrats like him while the others believe him responsible for our problems.
I’m going to suggest perhaps the answer is secession by the West and Northeast to allow the red states to proclaim Trump as leader and “Make America White Again” while the blue states rewrite the Constitution to allow abortions, gay rights and restrictions on guns.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs
Not a great country
In a recent Gazette editorial the paper stated its opinion why it felt that the United States is the greatest country in the world.
There are reasons why I believe that this is not the case:
A country in which mass killings occur regularly, caused by persons with guns who have no business having access to firearms, is not a great country.
A country with an economic system in which persons in frivolous jobs such as Wall Street trading and sports and entertainment make much more money than important work like police officer, teacher, firefighter and nurse is not a great country.
A country with an economic system that has a few persons with so much money that they don’t know what to do with and a whole lot of people who are homeless and don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and working people, because of a low minimum wage, are barely able to get by and are unable to save anything, is not a great country.
A country in which hospitalization and medical expenses result in bankruptcy, unlike in other countries that have socialized medicine, is not a great country.
A country in which college graduates face massive debt, unlike in other countries, is not a great country.
A country with a rotten public education system, whose teachers are the dumbest college graduates, whose high school graduates are semiliterate, is not a great country.
A country with many of its citizens who think that the purpose of universities are to provide quality football and basketball teams and serve as minor leagues for the National Football League and National Basketball Association, and not to provide higher education and research, is not a great country.
A country in which large corporations that lose money are bailed out by taxpayers, and defense contractors that cheat taxpayers and get money for weapons that the military can’t use, continue to get contracts, is not a great country.
A country with political parties that can’t work with each other to get needed legislation passed, that filibuster good ideas, that disparage opponents with insults, is not a great country.
A country with a justice system that favors the rich and powerful with little or no prison time, while giving harsher sentences to minority and poor defendants, who can’t afford good legal representation, is not a great country.
A country that has ignored its Bill of Rights — the First, Fourth, Fifth, Eighth Amendments — is not a great country.
America the greatest? No way.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs