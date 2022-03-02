Closing the schools was an error
School closures for the coronavirus was an enormous error, and here is why. Children do not have significant risk of serious illness or death from this virus.
The harm to children of closing in-person schooling are dramatic and irrefutable, including poor learning, dropouts, social isolation, suicidal ideation, most of which are far worse for lower-income groups.
Education is an “essential business” and a national priority. Zero COVID cases is an unachievable goal similar to that of the cold and influenza viruses.
Almost all coronavirus transmission to children comes from adults, not the other way around. Studies from around the world verified this more than a year ago. Those with affluence and privilege had the means to compensate for closed schools, but that did not apply to the rest of the country.
A study in fall 2020 from Stanford’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes demonstrated substantial learning losses from the spring 2020 school closures alone. First-quarter grades in the fall of 2020 in Fairfax County, Va., public schools showed F-marks increased by 83%.
Extraordinarily harmful, nonacademic damages are also inflicted on children by extended school closures.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Improving students’ mental health
It was so refreshing to read Jim Hinkle’s comments about students with adverse childhood experiences.
They can definitely struggle in school, making progress challenging. In fact, students have been through two years of changes and stress at home and at school with COVID being such an interruption in the learning process.
Why are some people still talking about standardized tests as a main concern? They don’t even relate well to what children should be learning in school.
Why are superintendents being fired over test scores? Common sense tells us that those tests are not even the priority right now.
Leaders in education are focusing on improving the mental health of students, and teachers are doing their best to help students catch up if they’re a year or two — or more — behind.
The only people who keep talking about those test scores seem to be people not directly involved with education. Listen to the teachers; they are in touch with their students daily and know what they really need.
Sandra Wickham
Colorado Springs
Defending democracy at home, abroad
Two articles in Sunday’s Gazette struck me as seemingly unrelated, but actually very much connected.
First, Vince Bzdek’s powerful column, “Today, we are all Ukrainians,” reminded us that we have a lot at stake in Ukraine, a country of 44 million people being invaded by a 21st-century self-styled Russian pandemic-insulated pseudo-Tsar for Ukraine’s “sin” of seeking to associate itself with a democratic West.
It is the most substantial military challenge to freedom since Hitler and Stalin invaded Poland in 1939.
Second, “Attacks from within seen as a growing threat to elections” is yet another reminder that our own democracy is being challenged, not only by autocrats outside the U.S. but also — more directly and ominously — by those whose relentless zeal for partisan power seek to subvert the very institutions on which our democracy depends.
Whether one likes it, we live in a globalized world. What happens anywhere affects the rest of us everywhere. No government is blameless, but let’s not play “whataboutery.”
Events of the past several years in the U.S. and in recent weeks in Europe remind us that democracy is worth fighting for and that we need to be active in defending it against those for whom political power is an end in itself rather than a means to serve a larger society and a greater good.
That is true whether those seeking to remove checks on their political power live in the Kremlin, Washington, Colorado or anywhere else.
Schuyler Foerster
Colorado Springs
The fecklessness of Biden
Regarding the Ruben Navarrette piece on Sunday’s OP/ED page: What planet does this guy live on?
Nobody in the U.S. could have helped Vladimir Putin more than Joe Biden with his shutdowns of our pipelines and drilling for oil and gas. This put Russia in a stronger position than anything any Republican could ever have done.
Talk about appeasers in the Republican party, there are none, only those who recognize the strength of Putin as a leader but also clearly know Putin is the second coming of Hitler.
A part of the reason the Ukraine people are suffering now, is because of the fecklessness of Biden and the left.
Erik Lessing
Monument