Close brick-and-mortar schools
I disagree that schools can’t be closed indefinitely. Why can’t a lot of the brick-and-mortar schools be closed nowadays with internet so prevalently available to most people. Hasn’t everybody heard of online K-12 education? It is time that our society evolve to the next level, where we eliminate the inefficiency of transporting kids to school, and back on gas guzzling buses that contribute to global warming, and pollution. Teachers can still teach remotely with the video and other tools we have.
With the money saved from the maintaining all the school buildings, and transporting we can upgrade our internet capabilities to include our rural communities. Stay-at-home parents would be at more of an advantage in being able to be more involved in their kids education. God forbid that the schools wouldn’t be able to indoctrinate children as easily as they do without the parents knowing.
There would have to be some adjustments for people who have to send their kids to day care. Perhaps the brick-and-mortar buildings that are left can be dual purpose in being day care and education centers. Yes, it would take some adjustment in society where we wouldn’t be dependent on forming friendships just from school. We would find other ways and places to meet like the YMCA or other clubs.
Cornelius Flaherty
Fountain
Caucuses are learning opportunities
Regarding Sunday’s Point/Counterpoint: Jeff Hays is a friend and has given Teller County good advice in the past, but he is wrong about caucuses. In 2004, a neighbor invited me to attend a Teller County Republican caucus on a cold February evening. At the caucus, we had a straw poll for president. Everybody knew that it was meaningless, but it gave us a chance to express our views. Also, at the caucus we got to hear various county and state politicians campaign for the upcoming primary. And, we elected delegates to attend the county, district and state assemblies. My neighbor encouraged me to volunteer to be a delegate to the county assembly.
To get educated for the county assembly, I began going to the monthly Republican Central Committee meetings. Since then, I have been a delegate to the state assembly every election year and have been on the executive committee at one time or another for every district that Teller County is in; 45 HD (until 2012), 39HD, 2SD, 5CD and 4JD. If it had not been for that first cold winter caucus, I would never have gotten involved.
Caucuses are great learning opportunities for voters and a superb example of our representative form of government. Petitions have weakened the system and eliminating the presidential straw polls has taken some of the fun out of the process. Replacing the caucuses with petitions will allow folks in Walmart parking lots to decide who is on the primary ballot instead of dedicated citizens who are willing to get out on a cold winter’s evening and debate the candidates and issues.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
Reinvent downtown Springs
Chance to reinvent downtown! Close Tejon from Park (Bijou) to Colorado Avenue. Add center street parking to side streets closed off. Create outdoor dining and parklike areas; it would greatly enhance experience. Look at Boulder or Aspen for examples!
John Romano
Colorado Springs
Eyesore of the power plant
It is my sincere hope the Colorado Springs Utilities will vote to demolish the Drake Power plant sooner rather than later, which is in the plans. The city has built this beautiful bridge on Cimarron, and with the award-winning Olympic Center near completion plus the stadium being built, the eyesore of the power plant is beyond comprehension.
It is also my understanding the power plant barely functions and is in need of costly repairs. Please use our taxpayer funds wisely and get that monstrosity removed.
After attending a Sierra Club presentation, the pollution levels of the coal-fired plant (when it is running) is so detrimental to the health and environment of our citizens, not to mention the pollution from the coal trains rambling through our downtown.
I do not understand why many other Colorado communities have taken the lead and adopted alternative energy resources and we “drag our feet” when it comes to such an important environmental issue. Please do the right thing!
Elaine Brush
Colorado Springs
‘The American idiot’ is legend
Stephen Chapman’s opinion piece regarding the coronavirus protesters’ false ideas about freedom and the letter to the editor by Rhonda Mabrey touting the patriotism of risking one’s life and the lives of others in pursuit of freedom served in a cup of coffee brought to mind an article I read recently, “How Freedom Became Free-dumb in America, Why the World is Horrified by the American Idiot”, written by Umair Haque. Haque states, “The American idiot is a figure that’s the stuff and myth of legend around the world.” He uses the Greek definition of idiot as, “The person who is only interested in private life, private gain and private advantage. Who has no conception of a public good, common wealth and shared interest.”
While the rest of the world pulls together to fight a deadly disease, they watch in disbelief as Americans congregate in parks and beaches and rally to protest their loss of “freedom.” He points out that not all Americans are this selfish. This oblivious. This thankless.
Perhaps Ms. Mabrey, after she partakes of her morning coffee, could then head to the hospital to help care for COVID-19 patients, where she will meet the health care providers and first responders risking their lives and their families’ lives to do so. Perhaps she could bring them some to-go cups of “freedom,” as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, guaranteed by our Declaration of Independence, are in pretty short supply in their world at the moment.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs