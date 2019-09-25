It’s just not the same thing
Last Friday was a big day in Colorado with thousands of high school kids ditching class for the environment and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the state for a fundraiser applauding the event saying that “climate change is our World War II.”
Well, of course. Those brave kids marching out of English and math classes to spend a September afternoon in the park is just like their then 18- and 19-year-old great grandfathers wading ashore under heavy artillery and machine gun fire at Normandy, Guadalcanal and countless other battles. And the young man quoted by the AP saying his greatest fear was not dying of old age, rather of climate change — much like his ancestor who was afraid he might not live to see dinner.
No, AOC, it’s not the same and anytime we claim to possess the sacrifice and resolve of the greatest generation or pretend that we are facing an event in which we are likely to lose 35-40 million people over five years, we have become delusional and unserious and elect leaders who reflect those qualities.
Kent Karber
Colorado Springs
Document is the real culprit
The Gazette’s call to “dismantle” Colorado’s Civil Rights Commission (Sept. 22) reflects a long overdue realization of the destructiveness of Colorado politics personified by the commission’s 2013 assault on the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop for choosing not to bake a wedding cake for two men. As a participant in many public discussions on the subject, my sole critique of the editorial is that it refrained from mentioning the driving force behind the commission’s action — that being the Colorado Anti-discrimination Act of 2008, as amended. It is that document, nine pages long, single spaced, and containing about 4,000 words, which effectively dictates to Colorado residents what we are free to think, free to believe, free to say and free to do, with ending language telling us what will happen to us if we don’t comply to the letter of this ukaze.
To wit: The act contains over 20 individual personal characteristics that now enjoy “protection” from any form of “discrimination,” leading to what appears to be an attempt by an anti-discrimination ideology to create an anti-discriminatory statute for each of over 300 million American citizens.
The seven-member Civil Rights Commission, unelected and politically appointed, is but the spear chucker in Colorado Anti-discrimination Act’s ultimate purpose in furthering in Colorado an anti-discrimination ideology that emulates, for us erstwhile Cold Warriors, the mindset of group think, mind control, agitprop and Big Brother. It is that document, a predatory monster, and the politics that drove it, that deserves our condemnation and motivation to repeal it. That will cause the Civil Rights Commission to suffer a natural death.
Whitney Galbraith
Colorado Springs
This is far from over
Regarding the Gazette’s Viewpoint (Sept. 22, “Dismantle Colorado’s ‘Civil Rights” Division): Regarding cake baker Jack Phillips, I have a few comments.
First, the editorial board wants to dismantle the Civil Rights Division. Not a good idea. I do believe the Civil Rights Division was not neutral in this case, as it should have been. On that point, I agree with The Gazette and the Supreme Court. However, before we celebrate the freedom to exercise ‘sincerely held religious beliefs’ we need to realize how narrow the Supreme Court’s decision was. According to the New York Times (June 22), “The court’s decision was narrow, and it left open the larger question of whether a business can discriminate against gay men and lesbians based on rights protected by the First Amendment.” That means it is still unknown whether a business can discriminate based on First Amendment rights.
This is far from over in spite of the Colorado Civil Rights Division’s foolish lack of neutrality in this case and future cases may clarify that. Second, the editorial board (now and in the past) seems to repeatedly hammer on the point of Phillips’ “sincere religious beliefs.”
Sorry, that doesn’t wash. You open a business and expect to serve customers to make a living. To start picking and choosing the customers (even politely) that you will cater to will ultimately destroy your business and label you a bigot or worse.
I don’t do business with bigots. Supporting a ‘sincerely held religious belief’ that is obvious discrimination as The Gazette does here will only embolden bigotry and abuse of innocents. For example, if I own a business and decide not to hire women because of a sincere religious belief that women should be home taking care of families, would you support that? If Phillips continues to discriminate, whether it is against gays or anyone else, he will lose, or discrimination and bigotry will prevail. And finally, yes, the Civil Rights Division should be transparent, neutral and accountable, but it does have a legitimate purpose. Fix it.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Inescapable heavy irony here
The irony in AOC’s remarks (Gazette, Sept. 13, ‘Ocasio-Cortez calls on Dems to return to roots at Boulder event’) is inescapable. In her speech, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says to Dems, “We need to come back home. We need to be a grassroots party, we need to be a party of the working people.” She said this about Dems and working people at a $95 a ticket speech where 1,000 people could afford to attend, in a city where the average price of a home exceeds $1 million (source Boulder Daily Camera).
Does AOC see the heavy irony here, or did it escape her as so much else that is at all logical does?
Will Luden
Colorado Springs