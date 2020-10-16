Clearly, concisely and without bias
Salena Zito’s piece, “There’s no exit from the roller coaster,” is the best piece of journalism I have read, seen or heard in decades! No need to fact check Zito’s piece, it contained unbiased facts. She wrote about voter frustration with politicians and media bias. She included the causes and voter reaction. Zito states her case clearly, concisely and without bias. What a refreshing change! Thank you, Ms. Zito, and The Gazette Editorial Board.
Terrie Biava
Colorado Springs
Helping individual Coloradans
My wife and I have owned and operated a business in Colorado Springs for more than 28 years. In March, we paid $72.36 for shipping and insurance through the U.S. Postal Service to send a package to California containing $4,800 in merchandise. The tracking number shows the item disappearing after being checked into a Los Angeles postal station.
Although we had the necessary paperwork, our claim was denied. Six months later, after two appeals, the verdict from the post office was “failure to prove ownership”. We were then referred to an automated “consumer help line” that never returned our calls. Calling the post office only earned another referral to the automated number. Since the post office self-insures, they have the final say. You cannot sue the post office in small claims court, you must pay a fee and file in federal court. Obviously, as I’m sure they are aware, this will quickly exceed $4,800.
Amid the height of the pandemic, a stay-at-home order and an economic downturn, we were forced to consider how we would also deal with the loss of almost $5,000.
At the suggestion of a friend, we contacted Sen. Cory Gardner’s office where we received a prompt response from staff member Madeline. She requested our information and tracking number. In less than two weeks, we were notified by Sen. Gardner’s office that the post office had reversed its decision and would pay the full amount.
We would like to thank Madeline and Sen. Gardner for their hard work helping individual Coloradans.
John and DeAnna Grimma
Colorado Springs
Reasons for changing parties
I was a lifelong registered Democrat until last December. After watching the Democratic presidential debates and the impeachment process I decided I had had enough and I changed to an unaffiliated voter. I never was a strict party line follower; my parents taught me to think for myself.
The biggest reason for changing was the fact that the Democratic party is becoming a socialist/communist party (in my opinion). When Bernie Sanders praised Russia and Cuba and makes comments that we need a system where if a person doesn’t want to work he doesn’t have to, I realized that something was wrong. Bernie and Elizabeth Warren constantly talked about taxing the rich and giving that money to the people who don’t want to work. If you look at past tax hikes, they have been at the middle class not the rich because congress knows that’s where the money is, the middle class is a larger group than the rich. Even FDR and Francis Perkins knew that the middle class would be the ones to support Social Security. Over the years, even our number of tax deductions have been reduced.
Now we have John Hickenlooper spouting that China is a great country. Why has the Democratic Party changed? How can Hickenlooper, Sanders and Warren and their supporters defend countries that have murdered millions of their people and think that that same system would be good for us? Why should our hard-earned income be taxed to support people who don’t want to work and I’m not talking about people who can’t work, there is a big difference.
I don’t envy rich people and their money; most worked for it. They build museums, libraries, hospitals, college buildings, zoos and thousands of foundations that help millions of people and so much more.
This will be the first time in my almost 50 years of voting that I will not vote for a single Democrat.
Pam Devereux
Colorado Springs
Overtaken by Trumpism
In response to Bill Fredericks’ offer to “step back and take a look at the ‘new’ Democratic party”... thanks for the subtle offer to vote for Donald Trump, but I graciously decline. I don’t think we are devolving into socialism if everyone in America is guaranteed good health care, nor if undocumented workers are helped to find a way to become citizens. Heck, I don’t even care if D.C. is granted statehood.
What I do care about is restoring our lovely country to some semblance of civility from our president, and of focusing far more on “the least of these,” rather than “the already-richest of these.” You say our country hangs in the balance, sir. I couldn’t agree more, but the only thing I hope to turn back from is the nightmarish past four years. Another four of this, and we won’t have an ally left in the world. The Democratic Party is far from perfect, but Republicans might want to take a hard, painful look at the utter destruction their party has seen since it was overtaken by Trumpism. If I were a Republican, I would be mourning the end of the Grand Old Party.
Elizabeth Robinove
Colorado Springs
Public vs. private health care
Health care remains a priority in this election, and after living in Canada for 26 years, returning to Colorado Springs in 2014, I would like to share some of my experience with both health care systems.
Americans (and some Canadians) think that Canada provides free health care, and while that sounds good, the truth is that statistics show that the average Canadian pays between $3,000 to $13,000 annually in taxes with the government controlling what gets covered.
Wait time for test results was about 4-6 weeks opposed to our having immediate online access. Appointment times were usually 2-6 months out, and age could play a factor for approved treatment.
Canadians continue to come to the U.S. for services due to the long wait times. Attempts to establish private clinics in Canada have been made, but the government restricts such facilities.
I will soon be going through major surgery — I also experienced in Canada. I was surprised to learn that I will be getting private rooms including ICU as opposed to co-ed rooms and co-ed ICU wards with 4-8 patients. Today I can walk down the hall from the doctors office to get a blood test as opposed to having to go to a central lab. Candidates are proposing policies in this election that will have a major impact on our country. I only hope that as Americans we can focus on the policies and not personalities.
There is a reason that so many people want to come to America.
Margaret Dreher
Colorado Springs