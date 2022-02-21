Clarification on underground lines
I am writing to provide clarification to the column “Fort Collins buried all its power lines: So can Colorado Springs” in the Feb. 12, 2022, edition of the Gazette.
I’d like to first present the fact that Colorado Springs Utilities’ electric reliability is among the best in the nation. Our customers have access to power 99.99% of the time.
In addition, our community’s leaders had the foresight in the 1970s to pass a City Ordinance requiring all new developments be connected to underground electric services. We also have several programs in place for gradual conversion of overhead to underground. Today, more than 77% of our electric system is underground.
The question of accelerating the undergrounding of our remaining overhead lines has merit. Underground systems are protected from strong winds and falling trees. They also look better aesthetically.
However, buried lines are susceptible to water and excavation damage, and can take longer to repair because the damaged area is usually more difficult to locate.
Also, installing buried lines can cost several times more than overhead lines, especially in established neighborhoods with older trees and limited space and easements.
Undergrounding the remainder of our electric system will cost us an estimated $2.2 billion, an expense likely paid by all customers in the form of higher rates. This does not include the cost customers might incur to retrofit their homes and businesses to safely connect to a new underground system.
Comparing overhead to underground systems, reliability numbers are closer than you may think. About 51% of our outages occur on our overhead system; 49% is attributed to faults on the underground system.
Our Utilities Board is continually addressing the cost/benefit of our undergrounding efforts by funding existing programs and adding new ones. As a community-owned utility, we will continue to listen to our customers on this important issue and invest in our infrastructure while keeping rates affordable.
Aram Benyamin
CEO, Colorado Springs Utilities
Look in the mirror to see who’ll pay
Last week President Biden announced another climate break through he wants us to buy in to. He is going to eliminate automobile pollution in the United States (the rest of the world can keep on with what they are doing). He wants 50% of the new cars sold to be electric by 2030, up from the 2% now, Executive order? He is going to give the buyers of these $45,000 to $100,000 cars up to $12.500 back (read borrowed dollars with the only collateral being the government’s power to tax). He has allocated $5 billion to put a charging station every 50 miles on every paved road in America. The $5 billion is a mere drop in the bucket.
So after the chicken little environmentalists finish dancing in the streets, lets talk about putting your money where your mouth is. Why not make this whole program carbon free from building this network to powering the stations, Use only renewal energy power sources for the materials and construction. A few contradictory facts showed up in my research. Wikipedia estimates that there are 410,000,000 miles of paved roads in the country. Divide that into $5 billion and that would allow each station to cost $62,5000.00, you can’t build a parking lot or off ramp for that.
Even if we allow the cost of building the station to use fossil fuels, and materials, how about the electricity to charge. Not being an electrical engineer, I have no idea how big of a solar array and how many windmills would be needed for each, but I have read that a windmill costs $1 million to build and install, that alone puts way over the $62,500 allocated,
Who is going to pay for the rest of this — do you have a mirror handy — look in it and see who will pay.
Tom Keilers
Colorado Springs
Support for Sen. Pete Lee
While writing on the subject of rising crime in Colorado, the Gazette Editorial Board has chosen to single out one person: State Sen. Pete Lee. I was saddened to see your shallow analysis of such a complex problem. When your opinion writers take on the tone and tenor of talk radio or social media, they do a disservice to the reading public.
Disagreements about policy are the currency of a democratic republic. Elected leaders, with input from constituents, should engage respectfully and responsibly in substantive debates to craft policies that improve lives. The press can support that process by reporting even-handedly and offering suggestions for improvement. By engaging in name calling and character attacks on Senator Lee, the Gazette’s recent editorials have further encouraged incivility and undermined faith in our democratic institutions.
One thing I appreciate about Lee is that he resists denigrating those who disagree with him. He works hard to hear from all sides as he develops policy and before deciding how to vote. I applaud such maturity when exhibited by both political parties.
Violent crime is up across the country. The reasons are varied and complex. The solutions are challenging and imperfect. Sen. Lee has supported solutions that are evidence-based. He has supported criminal justice policies that are victim-focused, promote offender accountability, and ensure that our jails are reserved for dangerous, violent and repeat offenders.
It is notable that many of these reforms have been bipartisan in nature. One bill the Gazette called out in a recent editorial as having contributed to rising crime (SB19-1263) regarding offense levels for controlled substances, was co-sponsored by Republican former policeman, Shane Sandridge, and likewise had bipartisan co-sponsorship in the Senate. Senator Lee and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have worked together with law enforcement and local leaders to ensure the bills were acceptable. Senator Lee is the kind of thoughtful leader we should support and I, for one, am grateful for his work at the Capitol.
Dan Stuart
Manitou Springs
Brightest spot in the paper
I am writing to thank you for offering the brightest spot in your paper titled “Pass It On” I always look forward to it in the Life section and it is a most uplifting article every time. In this day of gloomy news, this always makes me smile.
Carol Patzer
Monument