City’s support for the arts
Just a word on the indefatigable support for the arts from the people of Colorado Springs. In a city where the arts has always been a huge part of downtown, patron support through COVID-19 has been remarkable. With all of the challenges this pandemic has caused, along with exaggerated perceptions by some that coming downtown poses danger due to protests regarding social justice, the people of Colorado Springs are displaying their hunger for arts, culture and great food as much as ever before. For those organizations and businesses that are able to be open for their patrons, the interest in hearing, tasting and seeing artists’ perceptions through their work regarding the current zeitgeist, resides at an impressive apex.
Whatever era you choose to study through history, so much of it is characterized by the art, music, dance and food of that time. If there is a city whose expectations for sophisticated, important art has elevated exponentially over the past few years, it is Colorado Springs. It will, ironically, be this pandemic along with never before seen divisiveness in this country, that will bring us together and unify us in the most unique and sustainable ways.
I encourage this community to stand proud, come and see the diversity of expression that has come from these current challenges, and perhaps reach the conclusion that universally we all want the same things from life. Seeing these expressions through the artistic mind could certainly help us arrive at the same, better destination, as one.
Jon Khoury
Colorado Springs
Don’t try to duplicate Denver
Colorado Springs City Council members:
If you want to live in Denver, please move there and stop trying to turn Colorado Springs into Denver South.
Downtown has changed and not necessarily improved. We now have lots of new buildings with inadequate parking spaces. Parking rates are going up again. There are bike lanes but more bikes on other streets than those with designated lanes. Colorado Springs has lost many locally owned shops, and many restaurants are suffering. Many storefronts remain vacant.
Now, the City Council wants to add e-scooters. The last time we were in Denver (pre-COVID, pre demonstrations and destruction) the downtown area sidewalks and intersections were littered with e-scooters. Even more problematic, while driving around trying to find a parking garage with space available we saw those on e-scooters, and some bicyclists, weaving in and out of traffic, ignoring traffic signals and pedestrians. It was frightening in the car and on foot. Please consider the actuality rather than the hype. Do we in Colorado Springs really need or want e-scooters or is this just another assumption about what makes a big city environment?
Patricia B. Cole
Colorado Springs
Let the status quo move on
In response to the Supreme Court selection process and the Gazette editorial on voting out Judge Craig Welling: All judges are appointed, most for “life” the same as the Supreme Court justices. These judgeships are appointed by elected officials, not necessarily earned.
We always hope the most qualified will be considered. However, the Supreme Court selection process shows a partisan selection system. If the citizens do not vote judges out at election time they continue on for “life”. Let the status quo (primarily older white men) move on. Let new views and promotions of individuals be considered looking toward balancing the roles with more females appointed as judges.
Use the power of your vote to put new judges on the courts from municipalities to the Colorado Supreme Court in November.
Susan V. Moore
Colorado Springs
Vote for platform not the person
Again yesterday, I overheard a group of men talking about politics. One of the men made a statement that although he always voted Republican, he could not bring himself to vote for Donald Trump again. He would vote for Joe Biden. Of course, he listed the bad traits of Trump; and I would agree — he has a lot of bad traits. But the time to yell and scream about Trump was during the primary before the Republican Party nominated Trump again.
Now, we need to remember “Party trumps person”. It’s the party and the party platform we are voting for, not Trump. If you choose to vote for Biden, you are voting for the Socialist Democrat Party platform. Could you possibly have missed the liberal candidates during the primary election tell us how they were going to transform us once they get into office? Did that not scare you? It sure scared me.
If you believe in our Constitution, a great economy, low unemployment, secure borders, legal immigration and capitalism, then I suggest you vote for the Republican Party platform. That goes for all Republicans, Independent and middle-of-the-road Democrats. We should vote for the party that has a platform we can live with. We will not get that by voting for Biden. Again, “party trumps person.
Paul Stellick
Colorado Springs
Facebook, Twitter no different
We are all subject to editorial judgments affecting the inclusion or exclusion from our daily news from all sorts of media these days.
I believe that Facebook or Twitter are no different from television news, print media or other online purveyors of information. They are editors of what we are able to witness.
It has always come down to who or what you believe and in these chaotic times, we must choose very carefully.
Chuck Lawson
Greenwood Village