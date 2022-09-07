Our city’s power needs
As I read the guest opinion from Aram Benyamin, CSU’s current CEO, I couldn’t help but realize that the only thing factual about his opinion piece was that it would define our city’s future for sure, but in a horribly bad way.
The very day he shut down Unit 7, (Drake’s largest unit), CSU operators had to start up the three Birdsall units on the north side which combined can only produce about 53 MW vs. the 140MW unit 7 could have produced. This was necessary due to the fact that the power grid was dangerously low. CSU’s own operations/maintenance staff was told that day not to do anything to jeopardize units in operation to avoid a chance for brownouts. Ever since our clueless (let’s follow California) governor mandated our fossil fuel units be retired sooner, our previous utility board and former council president Richard Skorman specifically hired Aram just to shut down our plants to appease a few vocal greenies, many of whom are not even utility ratepayers just to get new apartment/ retail sites.
In one foolish stroke, we have now gone from one of the cheapest and most reliable utilities in the country to one that is at the mercy of an overloaded and expensive grid. When the utility advisory committee was getting input it was clear that my suggestions and others within the industry were not heard or appreciated.
When I reminded them that all three Drake units could be run full power on natural gas, I was told they were not as efficient as the new temporary natural gas units. That is true but they were already paid for, and could provide our city and the national grid with a full 270 MW of power vs. 6 units that can only be used for peaking if our power needs are greater than what the new power pool can supply. Also, these units are not licensed to run 24/7 if needed!! Our new units are still not on line, nearly four months over due, and maybe 60 to 80 million dollars over budget. I cannot verify that but citizens should demand to know the actual costs. Our power grid is no longer as reliable as it was, I don’t know about you but my utility costs have doubled in the past 10 years with no end in site. There is no reason that the Drake units could not have been moth-balled and easily started up as needed to provide critical power for our city and the western grid! Consumers need to wake up and ask why this is not the case. Even if we don’t utilize coal, we could and should maintain the ability to cover our city’s power needs for all of our future. After all, we already paid for these units.
Curtis Kosley, Drake/CSU retiree
Colorado Springs
Hard to understand
Why?
I don’t understand why some people are so dedicated to saving an embryo and so much in favor of the death penalty. I don’t understand why some love guns and could care less about hunting.
I don’t understand why people dress in military clothing and guns on their hip and have never served or wanted to serve in the military. I don’t understand why some in our military idolize a man who refused to serve in a war that took the lives of so many patriots.
I don’t understand why some support a man who would pardon people who took the lives of serving law enforcement officers. I don’t understand why evangelicals can support anyone who does not support or believe in what is said in holy books. I don’t understand why minorities can support a large portion of a political party that accepts and praises racists, Nazis, and white supremists. I don’t understand why many people can ignore an election, recounts, court appeals and lack of any supporting evidence and claim an election fraudulent.
Finally, it pains me to ask why my fellow Americans can follow a path which could lead to the destruction of democracy and our country. Perhaps, the grand experiment (American democracy) is destined to fail as it did in Germany in the 1930s when they chose to follow a man more interested in himself than in his country.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs
AI-generated images
Twitter has been livid recently, since an won an art contest at the Colorado State Fair. As concerned as I am about the potential of unrestrained AI (once we get near to an Artificial General Superintelligence, anyways), I think this isn’t at all dangerous, and that the benefits will outweigh the detriments — AI tools for making art are more like a new digital printing press.
Although digital artists who earn money from commissions are going to be hurt by this, the net benefit of almost anyone being able to create images that perfectly reflect what they want on their wall, or as their desktop background, definitely outweighs the temporary structural unemployment which will be a side effect as this technology keeps spreading. I’ve seen people complaining about “the death of artistry” but, well, I don’t imagine very many scribes were too happy about the invention of the printing press.
Dominic Cingoranelli
Black Forest
Cartoon’s message wrong
On Monday, Sept. 5, the Gazette published a political cartoon of President Joe Biden wearing a hat emblazoned with “Make America Divided Again.” The cartoon is completely wrong-headed.
In his speech, President Biden neither created the division he described nor inflamed the division he urged us to de-escalate. Rather, he warned the country about certain factions in American public life that have refused to accept the results of elections, have tried to undermine legitimate election procedures, and are increasingly prepared to use violence to get what they want.
Compare: Should someone who warned a town’s population that a dam upstream is weakening be condemned for sowing fear? Should that person be laughed at for recommending contingency plans in case the dam fails?
Such a person should be thanked.
That’s what we should do: thank President Biden for stating the truth, that former President Donald Trump uncorked the bitter politics of resentment in millions of citizens who are now preparing for a storm in which “nothing is true, and everything is permitted” (Hassan-I Sabbah, Order of Assassins).
Robert C. (Rex) Welshon
Colorado Springs