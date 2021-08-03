City’s celebration a success
Saturday, as I watched the Colorado Springs celebrate its 150th birthday, I was proud to call Colorado Springs home. Considering Covid 19 considerations, I felt the parade represented the history of native American brothers and sisters, early European pioneers, black entrepreneur Fannie Mae Duncan, “All welcome”, our aviation history which continues to expand. Well done Colorado Springs!
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
Present historical facts impartially
Regarding Barry Hicks’ opinion that unless CRT is taught in high schools the populace will not be fully functional citizens is more of academia’s pulp.
And while he quotes an 1867 saying, he apparently is unaware that the largest immigration to the U.S. occurred between 1880 to 1920. these people,
mostly from Europe, true, making our nation mostly Eurocentric. But, they farmed our lands, worked in mines and steel mills, built our roads and buildings, learned our language and at days end went home where they spoke their native tongue, ate their national food and enjoyed their unique music.
Yet, they were called Krauts or Huns, Wops or Dagos, Kikes or Hymie, Hunky and even Chinks. I see no white privilege here and I doubt that CRT is teaching this about our great ancestors. I also believe that educators should present historical facts impartially and unemotionally. America’s successes should be presented with equal or greater vigor alongside its mistakes — the abolition of slavery, Women’s Suffrage, the Civil Rights Acts, the election of a mixed-race president and vice president, etc. And, yes at age 83, at least I know of these historical truths as my father was one of those immigrants leaving Communist Czechoslovakia at age 13 with his mother and two sisters in 1923.
Robert Banoczi
Colorado Springs
Facing a blatantly obvious threat
As a 35-year subscriber who rarely agrees with The Gazette’s editorial perspective, I must compliment you for Saturday’s quote from Albert Einstein, who said, “Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.” The inclusion of the quote was pertinent and timely.
Over the past 18 months, we have witnessed not just stupidity, but regression, in terms of honoring history, science and current social conditions — namely, the rise, fall and reemergence of COVID-19 in this country. While questioning the validity and source of the original outbreak (i.e., a “hoax” deliberately perpetrated by China) the need for masks, the safety of the vaccines and the need to re-mask in the face of the current delta variant, millions of Americans have put themselves and others at risk.
With eight months of vaccinations in 164 million American arms, and only a modicum of associated health problems, we still see millions refusing to comply with the preventive measure of getting shots. Even more exasperating is the refusal to wear masks indoors, after recent studies show that vaccinated individuals can still carry and spread the virus. How difficult is it to put on a mask, given the current circumstances?
Sadly, if he were alive today, Einstein would feel validated in his assessment of our ability to be stupid in the face of such a blatantly obvious threat. This pandemic will never end and will probably get worse — given the tendency of viruses to mutate — if people don’t wise up. Get vaccinated and wear a mask. Save lives – maybe even your own!
Gary A. Morse
Colorado Springs
Let them do their thing
Remember the old saying — You can lead a horse to water but can’t force them to drink. Why try to force the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine? They are what they are.
My advice is to continue to make vaccines available and allow select restaurants and bars who agree with the unvaccinated to serve them but not allow the unvaccinated without masks to use the other restaurants and bars. I also would segregate school students above 12 who are unvaccinated and don’t want to wear masks to attend classes with those who are vaccinated. Allow them equal facilities and teachers who also object to vaccine. If this plan was instituted, I predict the parents of the unvaccinated students will loudly complain that the authorities are putting their children’s lives in danger by exposing them to COVID. They will also complain about going to restaurants and bars with unvaccinated and unmasked people since they know (unless they’re totally uneducated), they will be at a far greater risk.
Trying to force the unvaccinated to be safe is like trying to get an alcoholic to stop drinking. Let them do their thing and watch their apology on the news networks from their hospital bed.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs
A sacred memorial site
Kudos to the House and Representatives Joe Neguse and Ken Buck for passing the Amache National Historic Site Act and I urge the Senate to do the same.
Preserving the Amache incarceration site honors my grandmother’s experiences and the stories of the over 7,500 Japanese Americans who were in prison there for no other reason but being Japanese. Many of us lost our businesses, homes, farms, and 121 people lost their lives.
Amache boasted the highest rate of military service from those incarcerated in like camps; something of which Colorado can be proud.
Passing this legislation will create a sacred memorial site that has the power to shed light upon a trauma we must remember, recall the service and sacrifice of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and celebrate the Constitutional vision of Colorado Gov. Ralph Carr.
All these things are worthy of doing and doing so will make us all better American citizens.
Calvin Taro Hada
Louisville