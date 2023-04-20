Questioning city tree trimming

A few weeks ago, I received a post card from the city alerting me to upcoming tree trimming in the neighborhood.

Well, today they came and butchered one of the trees in my front yard. This tree was struggling as it had some die back the year before and had to be professionally trimmed. It wasn’t blocking the sidewalk or overhanging the road, yet they removed half of its branches. Now I’m not sure it will survive. I’m furious.

Linda Fladager

Colorado Springs

Violating the free market

Paul Prentice’s excellent guest column in Tuesday’s Gazette on “Colorado’s assault on property rights” points out the control which Democrats in Denver wish to inflict on us. Freedom is the most important word describing America, and control by others over you is the antithesis of freedom. Nowhere is freedom more important than in the marketplace, and hence the word “free market.”

In the free market, each one of us gets to decide what to charge or pay and reach agreement with another person. The individual is in charge of these transactions, not dictated from above by a Democrat bureaucrat.

When you see these many laws and directives from Denver, you know the free market is being debased. They are always couched in seductive terms to make you believe that they are good for society. But anything which is a government mandate through a law violates the free market and your success.

Erik Lessing

Monument

Violence is the problem

There has been much discussion of late about gun control, and our state Legislature had crafted several bills to tighten gun ownership. But will these efforts really make us safer? I do not think that gun control will lessen knife attacks, broken bottle attacks, attempts to mow down people with cars, people being shoved off subway platforms or violent attacks on airplanes. Will gun control have any impact on the attacks that we are seeing on industrial sites or energy production sites, the swatting reports used to terrorize people or the rampant violence that we are seeing now in Chicago and Compton, Calif.?

How about car theft here in Colorado? Will more gun control solve that problem? No. Guns are not the problem. Violence is the problem, and the individual weapons chosen for use, be it a gun, car, truck, knife or a push are the instruments. The larger question is why are so many people acting out with violent attacks instead of trying to settle differences and disagreements with peaceful discussion, arbitration and reason? Why are we consumed with violence?

Is it a drug problem, behavioral disorder, societal upheaval or have we been programmed to be violent?

Maybe we should look within our body populace. Is it our sports? Beyond wresting and boxing, football and now even basketball are violent. What do people see in video games — violence, guns with unlimited ammunition to shoot down whomever or whatever we aim at. How about our TV and movies? We see violence, rampant and seemingly glorified. Look at the John Wick movies. A recent letter in the Wall Street Journal points out that in the first three movies, the John Wick character has been portrayed “killing” 299 people. Is our entertainment industry leading us to violence?

Maybe so, because this fantasy too often becomes reality.

Darrel Whitcomb

Colorado Springs

Our First Amendment rights

One of our strength as a nation comes from our ability to recognize our flaws and overcome them. That is why I am so concerned about the persecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Spy charges against Assange by the U.S. government set a precedent that can be harmful to media outlets, basically criminalizing standard journalistic practices.

The New York Times, The Guardian, and Der Spiegel, to name a few media organizations, have been joined by a wide array of human rights, press freedom, and civil liberties groups who have condemned this persecution.

It is urgent that we look beyond the smears against Assange, look at the years of suffering that this man has endured, and do what we can to urge our leaders to ask U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to drop the charges. Our First Amendment rights are at stake.

William Howe

Denver

Legislation too extreme

Rep. Rose Pugliese’s column “Proposed abortion laws too extreme” is spot-on. Those bills trample on parents rights, deny a woman’s right to chose to change their minds, and do nothing but protect the abortion industry.

Parents not only have the right, but the responsibility, for the health of their children. Not informing them not only takes that away, but puts the decision in the hands of the child who might not know what is best for them. If that child seeks counsel from an abortion clinic, we know what direction that will go.

One of the pillars of abortion advocacy is “the right to chose.” Why then shouldn’t a woman to have the right to change their mind, and have the freedom to seek help in that decision? Putting the restrictions on the use of abortion reversal process is merely protecting the abortion industry. Not permitting pregnancy resource centers to advertise their services is state interference in free competition, let alone a violation of free speech.

I saw a sonogram from our son and daughter-in-law at about the 8-month mark of her pregnancy. Anyone seeing that picture could not deny that being a human life, with its physical features identifiable. We just saw a picture of their beautiful newborn baby girl. I can’t imagine willfully taking that little life.

Pugliese is right; these proposed laws are too extreme. And the RHEA bill passed last year that allows abortions up to the point of birth is also too extreme. She said one more thing that is true, too. Elections have consequences.

Ted Cox

Colorado Springs