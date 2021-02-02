City should flex its muscles
We are a Home Rule city in Colorado. Here’s what that means in the Colorado Constitution, Article XX, section 6, Home Rule for Cities and Towns:
A city or town vested with Home Rule authority in Colorado shall always have the power to make, amend, add to, or replace the charter of said city or town and shall be its organic law. Charter and ordinances made in such matters shall supersede within the territorial limits of said city and town any law of the state in conflict therewith.
That means we can resist the state government in Denver when their mandates are bad for the citizens of Colorado Springs. The biggest example in front of our faces is opening up our city, businesses, and churches in a ‘scamdemic’ rigged to never end. Masks and social distancing should be individual choices, not unlegislated mandates. Locking down businesses and restaurants to 25% occupancy is ludicrous and destructive.
In early 2020 pre-COVID quarantines, the U.S. small business administration listed Colorado at 653,639 small businesses that employed 1.1 million Coloradans. Today, according to Goebler Resources for Entrepreneurs, Colorado has 493,886 small businesses.
That means almost 30% have closed their doors permanently. Of those still open, according to federal estimates, another third are in serious financial difficulty and releasing employees. This is a cost to families and businesses in Colorado Springs and across Colorado that is horrific.
To protect our citizens’ freedom, our churches, businesses, and our families from the current shutdowns mandated by the Governor, it is past time for our city to flex its muscles as a Home Rule city in Colorado and open up. The supposed cure of lock down, masks, and vaccines are far worse than the disease.
Jay Inman
Colorado Springs
Planning favors the developers
Let’s examine several articles reported by the Gazette over the past month, starting with Jan 29:
“El Paso County residents can soon review and comment on a proposed master plan expected to guide local development for 20 years.”
Sure we can “review and comment”, but we will never be listened to. Any and all plans will favor the developers.
Reported Jan 27: “Colorado Springs City Council rezones westside property for apartments.”
City Council voted 7-2 to blow off doing a traffic study, and paved the way for 72 more apartments in an area that already has heavy traffic.
Thanks to Yolanda Avila and Richard Skorman for being concerned about this pesky little detail.
Then there is this gem, reported by the Gazette on Dec 17, 2020:
“Colorado Springs Planning Commission recommends lowering parkland dedication requirement for developers.”
Our community is trailing behind other Front Range communities significantly, with regards to preserving open space, and now we want to cut it more?
Reported in that article:
El Paso County currently owns 8,000 acres of open space. By comparison, Douglas County has set aside more than 63,000 acres of open space, and in Jefferson County more than 56,000 acres of open space has been preserved.
Yet we want to give developers a break so that they can cram in yet more homes.
So yeah ... I have zero faith in our Proposed Master Plan. It will favor the developers. As always.
Nicole Rosa
Colorado Springs
Vaccination registration a dead end
A picture is worth a thousand words. Or in this case, an editorial cartoon is worth the thousand words. The Vaccine Sign Up cartoon on page A14 of the Saturday Jan. 30 Gazette is 100% accurate. The author may be from the Washington Post, but the cartoon perfectly describes my experience in trying to get myself and my wife on a COVID-19 vaccination list. Our long-time primary care physicians are members of the Optum Health group (which used to be Colorado Springs Health Partners (CSHP) that morphed into Davita Medical Group that was then bought out by Optum Health). Through the recent years, we have both been patients treated by Centura Health and UC Health, so we actually have active patient portals through all three health systems. Following instructions put out by each of these healthcare systems, we have signed up for COVID vaccine through all three systems. Both my wife and I fall into group 1-B (Over 70 — She’s 74 and a 25-year survivor of an organ transplant and I am 78).
However, although we believe we are on a COVID vaccine waiting list — and have been for some time — we have no confirmation of that fact. It appears that none of the waiting lists confirm that a person has been added to the list, nor is there any means of verification that we have been able to ascertain.
In addition, apparently none of the three systems have any means of advising those in the queue where they stand or when they might expect to be notified to make an appointment. Now, we see the governor is expanding the eligibility for vaccines. But, when will those who already qualify for vaccination be served? My efforts to verify that we are on a waiting list are perfectly reflected in the editorial cartoon. Every path currently leads to a dead end. Consequence? Frustration!
Jerry Zoebisch
Fountain
Use senior centers for vaccinations
Why aren’t senior citizen centers being used as sites to administer COVID-19 vaccines? Senior centers have:
An eligible population.
They have fixtures in place for seniors including chairs, bathrooms, ramps, etc.
They know how to contact their populations.
The centers have the names and address, emails and phone numbers to contact members.
Seniors know how to get to the sites and are familiar with them.
Senior centers have transportation buses for members who need it.
Senior centers have volunteers to help and could ask for more. The seniors could be assigned a time instead of standing and waiting.
The very long lines are intimidating for some seniors because of the long standing times, few bathrooms — especially while standing outside, and it is often cold. The sign up lists are often confusing as well and I have seen nothing in the way of feed back as to whether one is actually moving up on the schedule or indeed if they are even on a real list.
Carol Vogan
Colorado Springs