City needs a clear vision
I agree with Charles Rollman that everyone should participate in the ConnectCOS transportation survey but for different reasons (re: Letters, Aug. 23, “Participate in ConnectCOS”).
When the last city comprehensive plan was created at the end of the 20th century, it told a story of rapid suburbanization and low-density development. The recently adopted PlanCOS plan tells a different story. We are a diverse city of 200 square miles that is forecast to exceed the population of Denver within the next 15 years. Our growth pattern will change and our transportation network will need to change with it.
Over the next 20 years, we will experience mixed-use infill development and build connections to the emerging suburban centers in the northeast. We will be replacing the aging infrastructure in the southeast and revitalizing underserved areas. Thousands of new residents will be moving into the downtown core. As an AARP Livable Community, we will attract retirees who will need safe and reliable choices to get around.
A leading traffic research firm recently found that 48% of car trips in the most congested metro areas are less than 3 miles. Even if a fraction of these car trips were replaced by other means, cities could reap significant benefits.
The one-size-fits-all approach of the past no longer serves the city equitably. We need a clear vision of a transportation network that embraces our exceptional city and aspires to be better. Please go to coloradosprings.gov/connectcos and make your voice heard.
Carlos Perez
Colorado Springs
Innovation and creativity
Bill Gates recently said the U.S. “fumbled” handling the COVID-19 pandemic. I say America handled this pandemic as Americans would be expected to. Our culture values freedom, individual rights and pursuit of personal liberty. Years ago, I spoke at the World Peace Conference as national spokesman on character education best practices. The subject, “character and creativity” surprised me. The mostly Asian attendees, told me “our children are smarter than American children”. Also that “Americans generally lack character, are crude, caustic and difficult.”
But why does America keep beating Asia economically due to innovation and creativity?
Americans tolerate diverse ideas, unique personalities, lifestyles and are not shy in asking questions. Steve Jobs is an example. He was difficult and fired from his company because colleagues struggled with him. Later, in financial difficulty, they brought him back. Then Apple became the world’s most highly valued company. Americans’ toleration of anti-social behavior and “edgy” personalities/ideas is one of our strengths. Asian cultures value rules and restrictions.
Fast forward to our pandemic. Americans don’t like being “locked down” and freedoms restricted.
President Donald Trump and Gov. Jared Polis worked hard to allow least restrictive environments while ensuring freedoms. This tough balancing act might cost us more COVID cases than if we “locked down” as long and hard as some nations.
America’s response wasn’t “fumbled”, it was deliberate, intentional and consistent with our culture. History will be our judge.
Mark Hyatt
Colorado Springs
Reusable bags and contamination
The Gazette’s Viewpoint article “Council wisely rejects the woke plastic bag tax” sounds convincing, though worthy of closer scrutiny.
The article states that the 10-cent fee, which they refer to as a tax, would “generate city revenue” of 6 cents from each transaction and “would leave consumers holding the bag for the cost with nothing in return but a shaming penalty for forgetting or declining to shop with usable bags.” Dramatic but not accurate. The city would be required to “use the funds for litter cleanup efforts, providing reusable bags for the public, education about plastic waste and related costs” said councilwoman Yolanda Avila’s proposal.
The editorial states that ‘A 2018 article in the journal of Environmental Health explains how a virus introduced to reusable grocery bags (RGBs) found its way onto “the hands of the shoppers and checkout clerks, as well as on many surfaces touched by the shoppers, including packaged food, unpackaged produce, shopping carts, checkout counters, and the touch screens used to pay for groceries.’”
But that study was not designed to quantify the risks of RGBs transmitting a virus in real life situations; it was designed to show the relative importance of various pathways to infection, for the purpose of identifying sanitizing protocols. While the RGBs were “thoroughly sprayed” with the surrogate “virus” and then given to test shoppers, in the real world an RGB would not be contaminated to the extent of a thoroughly sprayed test RGB. In fact, unrelated articles on WebMD (Coronavirus on Fabric: What You Should Know) and Houston Methodist Leading Medicine (How Long Can Coronavirus Survive on Clothes) state that while ‘researchers found that the virus can remain on smooth hard surfaces for up to 72 hours...’, ‘...it remains a possibility that coronavirus can live on clothes for several hours’, — much less than for smooth hard surfaces — and ‘...evidence suggests that it’s harder to catch the virus from a soft porous surface (such as fabric)’ then from smooth, hard surfaces such as cellphones and most handbags and purses.
For a person that visits a grocery twice a week and keeps their fabric RGB in the car between visits, it is very unlikely that virus could have survived on the bag.
Responsible individuals should be vigilant in practicing sanitizing protocols, and consider taking their fabric RGBs to the self-checkout stations to avoid adding anxiety to a checkout clerk’s job.
But based on spotty existing information, it doesn’t seem that reusable fabric bags add appreciable health risks to the marketplace. And one should stay woke to arguments by those with agendas.
Ken Krall
Colorado Springs