City driving behaviors awful
A street near where I live has had a number of complaints from residents about speeding vehicles, most of which continue through to other streets in the area. The city Traffic Engineering Department is now working the issue and is likely to install calming features that narrow the road to slow traffic.
I asked for and received speed data for the street in question. The speed limit is 25 mph. Over a two day period in one lane, only 1.48% of vehicles drove at a speed below the 25 mph limit. Over 61% drove at 35 mph or higher; 33.7% were doing 40 mph or higher. Out of 1,416 vehicles, 121 were clocked at 50 mph or higher; that’s two times the limit. Thirty-seven vehicles traveled at 65 mph or higher.
Nobody in his right mind should condone these kinds of driving habits. However, one has to wonder if these same bad behaviors don’t also exist on the other streets in our neighborhood that are traveled by the same drivers. Narrowing one street will not likely change driver behaviors on others. To really solve the problem using the tools available to the city would mean narrowing multiple streets, not just the one that is under scrutiny. This doesn’t seem practical.
I have long opposed photo enforcement. I’m not fond of the thought of being under surveillance wherever I go, and I’m not fond of the possibility of being ticketed two weeks after the fact by a machine that can’t immediately field questions or points in my defense.
I have now changed my mind. Our driving behaviors are awful; the city can’t reasonably make physical changes to every street to slow people down; and the police cannot have an enforcement presence on many streets while also chasing bad guys and clearing accidents.
I realize this is not popular, but it is time for us to bite the bullet and agree to the use of portable photo speed enforcement tools. Such devices can reliably rein in extreme speeders with relative ease and at low cost. To be clear, I’m not advocating rigid enforcement of the limit; many well-intending drivers will sometimes find themselves a little bit over the limit before correcting the problem. But, I am saying that we should not tolerate people who do over 40 or 50 mph in a 25 mph zone, and that photo speed enforcement can, and would, solve that problem.
Charles Rollman
Colorado Springs
Down linemen rarely recognized
The Monday Gazette Sports section article by Brent Briggeman briefly recognized the Air Force offensive line. Those down linemen are the reason that Air Force running backs are breaking records this year, but they are never recognized during the game. Why can’t announcers say “ lead block by Ferguson” or “key blocks by Hattock and Vikupitz” just like they announce the runner or receivers names? It might take an extra spotter in the booth, especially with the Falcons’ complicated blocking schemes, but it would be nice to recognize the guys who are winning the games in the fourth quarter.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
Dangers of the climate crisis
Thank you for the article in the Nov. 20 edition of the Gazette: “Warm ocean water delays sea ice for Alaska towns and wildlife.” The dangers of the climate crisis need to be emphasized by our tireless free press to counteract the constant climate denials of the Trump administration.
(I am a subscriber, but I read it online. Thanks for that, too.)
Susan Permut
Monument
Where are the meeting notes?
In watching the congressional investigation into possible illegal activities by the present occupant of the White House, the meeting notes between President Donlad Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki were mentioned. If memory serves me, I believe that President Trump took those notes from the meeting secretary with him as he left the meeting with Putin. Have those been published? It would be interesting to know the contents of said notes, don’t you think? It might help in clarifying present matters.
Bob Armintor
Colorado Springs
Impact of the Second Amendment
At this time there are nearly a dozen countries protesting their government. Many of these protesters are being shot and killed fighting government soldiers and police. These people only have rocks and wooden clubs to fight with.
What is the common denominator of these countries? The citizens of these countries have no guns to confront a corrupt government. The other common denominator is that these citizens only other alternative is to leave their homeland. This is very evident in the droves of people leaving the Middle East and trying to get into any eastern European country.
The same situation exists at our southern border. These illegal immigrants are lured here and groomed by Democratic politicians. (The Democrats cannot win an election without the illegal votes). Case in point is the 3 million illegal votes from California in the last presidential election. The dream of these Democratic politicians is to disarm American gun owners.
Then they can throw the Constitution in file 13. After that they can make and change laws at their own discretion. These poor people coming across our southern border have no idea that they would be voting for a government just like they one they left.
Be aware that no country in the world would be foolish enough to plan a land invasion of our country with 170 million gun owners.
As a Japanese general once said after Pearl Harbor and the U.S. declaring war. “We have made a very bad mistake; The Americans have an armed citizen behind every tree.”
The Second Amendment was not designed for personal protection even though that is an added benefit. It was to keep out government under control. (A lesson learned by our forefathers fighting an oppressive British government).
Max Tallent
Colorado Springs