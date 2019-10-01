Reward entrepreneurial behaviors
City Council, El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker:
As a ‘Super Host’ I would like share some requests and concerns.
Instead of penalizing or taxing Short Term Rental citizens in Colorado Springs, vote unanimously to provide rewards and incentives to them. Create methods to uphold diligent, creative entrepreneurs.
We pay our taxes and are home owners. We claim our income and pay taxes, purchase goods that are taxed as well, buy from local stores, vendors, and contractors and help our economy.
We invest in our homes and make our neighborhoods a better place to live, authenticated by reviews.
If found unclean, unsafe, or unpleasant our ratings fall losing potential guests.
We increase the tourism in Colorado by making it affordable. More than 1,100 of us have applied for permits at more than $100, but we do not get benefits. Instead people are paid to ‘hunt us down.’ We are not out-of-towners buying property.
We are just trying to make ends meet, pay for retirement, working two jobs, and creating less burden on society.
Offer rewards and incentives. Could Colorado Springs be the place that rewards entrepreneurial behaviors? Council, and Mr. Schleiker, you don’t have to vote against us by (over) taxing us, creating burdensome regulations, or taking our money to pay someone to become watchdogs.
If neighbors have issues, let them call the police.
‘Business-wise’ folks know my suggestions follow civility, good government and logic.
The ethical answer is not to take our money, freedom, livelihoods, security or privacy. Please, be on our team.
Chelley Gardner-Smith
Colorado Springs
Beautifully written essay
Regarding Deane Berson’s Sept. 28 guest column: A beautifully written essay on our humanity quietly and gently lifts up the greatest freedom we have: The freedom to choose how we live in relationship with one another. I commend to everyone’s reading and absorbing this message in what is raucous and divisive times: choose peace, choose love, choose respect. Live life with grace, and appreciation.
Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Vote for open space
In 2018, the owners of Springs Ranch Golf Club wanted to sell the golf course but they had an agreement with the city that the golf course would remain as a golf course in perpetuity.
In 2018, without any public knowledge, a meeting was held to start the process to amend the agreement so that Classic Homes could develop this valued open space into a combination of single and multi-unit homes for 1,200 people. Therefore the owner could sell for $10-12 million vs. two million if sold as a golf course.
The owner has been able to sell off acreage around the golf course that was part of the original deal as long as he repaid the “perk credits” for the sold acreage.
This was a deal done in “the dead of night with no sunshine” and no review process. Citizens of Colorado Springs lose more open space, a valuable recreational asset, and gain considerably more congestion. Some homeowners in the current Springs Ranch development lose the views of the mountains that they paid a premium for and loss of resale value.
Many at the informational/feedback meeting held at the D-49 administration building Friday, Sept. 27, felt that the “train has left the station” on this deal. The planning commissioner must submit its recommendation and the city council must vote. Let’s hope they vote for open space rather than money — park credits for $4 million and an every growing tax base and connect fees.
William Robinson
Colorado Springs
Nonprofi
ts capitalizing on rage
I read the essay on hate crimes to the end. I hope many other readers did, also, and thank you for running it.
The essay’s summation and reference to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) struck a particular chord.
There has been a proliferation of social welfare and advocacy nonprofits capitalizing on rage donations and functioning as fronts for political fund-raising.
Rage pays, and this is amply evident in the SPLC and its well-known hate map.
What I am learning is that the SPLC has a $471 million endowment and reportedly moved $121 million to offshore accounts.
It has evolved into a highly-profitable scam focusing on fund-raising and not civil rights.
While hate groups and hate crimes are definitely to be found — such as ANTIFA or the war against cops and ICE — the SPLC is far more interested in the type that may be useful in weaponizing its charitable mission to raise funds for progressive political ends.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
The president and the Ukraine
As a retired Foreign Service Officer, I can tell you Mike Littwin does not know what he is writing about with regard to the president and Ukraine.
First of all, the Whistleblower Act only applies to the Intel agencies and not the president.
Secondly, Rep. Adam Schiff has had the information about the whistleblower’s allegation since Aug. 10 and some deep state watchers have opined that his committee’s lawyers may have had a hand in drafting the whistleblower’s complaint.
It would appear that Littwin is another member of the mainstream media (MSM) who has become a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party, which is really sad because freedom of the press does not exist when only one point of view is allowed.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs