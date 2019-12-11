City Council and short-term rentals
The Gazette editorial board demonstrated the same short-sightedness as our City Council on the recent short-term rental (STR) regulations, “New Airbnb regulations uphold property rights.”
STRs should not be compared to hotels and motels, which have multiple units and are owned by large corporations not invested in the community. STRs are usually owned by locals who are earning extra income. They have built-in incentives through Airbnb to maintain their properties. STR guests also receive ratings impacting their ability to be approved for future stays, a rating system that doesn’t exist for hotel guests or long-term renters. Airbnb owners are entrepreneurial, purchasing run down properties and improving them. They hire contractors and house cleaners, providing additional employment for others. There is no data supporting that Airbnb rentals diminish the supply of permanent housing and affordable rentals.
The council ignored STR tax revenues and guest spending. STRs provide a choice in accommodations which encourage visitors to choose Colorado Springs over other destinations. Guests are corporate employees or families wanting to visit our city at a reasonable cost.
The notion that STRs are potential “animal houses” is laughable. Are homeowners guaranteed good neighbors if they are homeowners? Do landlords screen tenants to “uphold the constitutional right to peaceful enjoyment of private property”?
Our council could place reasonable restrictions on STRs that could be a win-win. They could restrict the number of occupants per property.
Instead, they encourage property owners to run rogue rentals without collecting taxes. The council should have considered reasonable solutions.
Steve Rauch
Colorado Springs
Article on hearing was biased
Re: Liz Henderson’s article of Nov. 29: As a friend of Jules Cuneo, I was dismayed to read the article, which was clearly prejudiced against her. There are extenuating circumstances in this case that didn’t come out in Jule’s trial.
Jules was telling the truth — not lying as asserted by Alize Vick’s relatives. Of course, Jules has remorse over the death of Alize but it was accidental. She would never do anything like that on purpose. She has been an exemplary inmate while in prison, has been active with assisting the chaplain, and has mentored others while there.
I firmly believe that Jules should be granted early release, and I also believe that Henderson owes Jules Cuneo an apology.
Coral Mings
Colorado Springs
Problem is bigger than skin color
On Sunday, Allyson Ludewig wrote to decry an “injustice” that will take “a lot of time, discussion, and potentially legislation” (and money, although she leaves that unsaid) to fix. She uses the term “segregation” to describe this situation, evoking memories of a time when there were, by law, separate facilities for whites and blacks, and black Americans could be arrested for trying to sit in the wrong place or drink from the wrong fountain. Does this describe Colorado Springs today? I can’t imagine that anyone thinks so.
What she sees as a huge problem is essentially that there are classrooms in Colorado Springs schools where the majority of the students are of the same skin color. Now, she does mention later “the problems of closing the achievement gap and eliminating school segregation”, so although she’s conflating two very different things, maybe what she’s really concerned with is the quality of education offered minority children. If so, then may I suggest that the quality of education has less to do with the skin color of the students, and more to do with the basic structure of the American schooling system, which was modeled after the 19th-century Prussians, with rigid schedules, blind acceptance of authority, and an assumption that children are identical cogs who all learn in the same way at the same time. Among others, Maria Montessori and the lesser-known Joseph Lancaster developed methods that provide better education at lower costs.
Sadly, efforts to seriously reform our school systems are opposed by the politically powerful teachers unions; recall just this past summer, when they angrily picketed Parents Challenge for providing low-income families with options in education. I think this is a more serious concern than the color of students’ skin.
Robert Herzfeld
Colorado Springs
Critical election security funding
While the country processes hours of testimony pointing to Trump soliciting election interference from the president of Ukraine, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is slow-walking critical election security funding. Clearly, he doesn’t think protecting our democracy from foreign attacks is important. It’s no wonder he’s been dubbed Moscow Mitch.
This isn’t just unacceptable, it’s dangerous. Moscow Mitch is prioritizing partisan politics over the safety and integrity of our elections, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that hostile foreign powers such as Russia, China, and Iran are working to compromise our elections.
We’re less than a year from the presidential election, and time is running out. It’s critical that the Senate pass election security funding to safeguard the upcoming election.
The House passed an appropriations bill that would allocate $600 million in election security funding to states. This gives states the ability to replace old and insecure voting equipment with systems that use voter-verified paper ballots and other security measures that would safeguard election results from hacking and cyber threats. Moscow Mitch has said he would support $250 million in election security funding, but let’s be honest: not a single penny has passed on the Senate floor.
The buck stops here. If we don’t secure this funding now, we are telling the world that it’s OK to meddle in our elections. And making it easier for them to do it. I’m calling on my senators and their colleagues to take a stand and approve election security funding now before it’s too late.
Kandice Bilisoly
Colorado Springs