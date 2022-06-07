Citizens without representation
I read with interest that the Senior Center downtown is getting a multi-million rebuild. This is a treat for the senior citizens who reside in that area. We are senior citizens who reside in northern Colorado Springs off of Northgate Blvd. We pay the same property taxes as those who live miles south of us. However, we cannot take advantage of that senior center because we are, sadly, citizens without representation, except for policemen, firemen, and our utility bill. No one on the City Council pays any regard to us.
We have no senior center here- we couldn’t get to it anyway, because we have poor bus service. We have no city parks in which to picnic, we have no walking paths. It is time that our elected officials realized that are tax paying senior citizens residing in northern Colorado Springs, entitled to the same benefits that are provided to the citizens residing south of us.
Joseph Simkins
Colorado Springs
Improving D-11’s educational system
I applaud The Gazette editorial board for endorsing Michael Gaal for the next superintendent for District 11, but there is more to be addressed. District 11 ranks in the bottom 15% for the State of Colorado for academic proficiency, and hiring a new superintendent will be one small step for improving this statistic.
The Colorado Public School Review provides information on academic proficiency in school districts. D-11 ranks 159th out of 183 Colorado districts, which raises concern to the curriculum and faculty engagement with students.
The Board of Education should be more transparent with parents and guardians to improve the graduation rate and provide a well-rounded atmosphere for future generations. Dr. Michael Thomas may not have been given a fair opportunity due to the pandemic wreaking havoc on academic learning abilities, but his vision of equity sheds light on the weaknesses in the educational system.
I hope the next superintendent of D-11 instills a vision based on pride for developing our youth academically and being able to contribute to society upon graduation. There are several resources available to the school district within the community that can assist in developing future generations but it appears they are not being utilized.
Let us hope for more than an endorsement for Gaal to improving D-11 educational system. Outreach programs involving the business community can be resourceful channels to helping D-11 and better serve our community.
Steven A. Olenick
Colorado Springs
Mad about gun violence
I get that we’re all hopping mad about gun violence but some of us have lost our reason in our haste to rant. Take Leonard Pitts for example (June 2). From one failure to rush in and kill, he tries to make a case that “good guys with guns” doesn’t work. Well, no, it doesn’t when they don’t use their good-guy gun but it doesn’t argue anything at all about when a good guy actually uses one. It hasn’t helped, either, that police are discouraged from acting quickly for fear of armchair quarterback criticism and legal reprisals for making a poor choice in crisis situations.
There is data that guns are used for self defense and protecting others, millions of times per year. In the process of protecting the unarmed innocents we ought to take care that we don’t turn those millions into victims, too. I feel sure Pitts would be among the last to mention how the failure of Uvalde’s good guys to prevent deaths bolsters the argument that “when seconds count, police are minutes away”... or hours.
While I’m at it, I’d like to address an oft-parroted claim no other nation in the world has our mass shooting problem. Our media reports at length on our tragedies but Worldpopulationreview.com has interesting stats with a wider view. For the U.S. plus Europe only, it shows the U.S. 11th in line for the most mass public shootings per capita with less than one person per 10 million annually. That’s behind countries including Norway, France, Switzerland, Finland and Belgium that had between one and 18 per 10 million. On a global scale, we’re even further down the list. Yes, those are prorated figures and being a much larger nation, small percentages yield larger absolute numbers, but it puts some perspective to the claim.
If we have a problem with gun violence, perhaps we ought not focus only on the gun part, but also on the violence and proclivities to violence that find guns a useful tool but will find others when the lust for blood requires.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
Remember and return
Once more my heart has been shattered! I find it inconceivable that such a tragedy, as has occurred in Uvalde, Texas, should happen again. It simply devastates my soul! When will the insanity of people ever end? We, as Americans, are traveling down a wrong and precarious pathway and, if we don’t stop and reverse ourselves, all hope for this country will end.
Something must be done — and now! Our children should never have to go to school afraid. I myself taught for almost 30 years and we didn’t need so much as one police officer in the building.
The cure for America’s society doesn’t lie in stronger and harder rules. It lies in kinder and more loving hearts! Having tougher gun laws is good - but it’s not the answer! Having more secure schools, churches, shopping malls is excellent. But this, too, won’t be the cure!
There are two things all of us need to do if this evilness is to stop. We must “remember” and “return”. Our country was founded on the entire principle that we were to be one nation under God! How far astray we have come from that premise!
Turn around people. Let’s get back to God — to the one and only source for America’s salvation. “Love God” — “Love others”. These two commands were given to us.
If everyone follows them, we will never have to console another parent over losing their child by the hands of a killer again! “Remember” and “return.”
Carol L. Schallock
Fountain