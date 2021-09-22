Churches are available for prayer
It was disturbing to read about this so-called prayer garden being built near Fountain. The Bible speaks of the apostasy of the faith where people who call themselves Christians end up following the doctrines of demons (1 Timothy 4:1). After reading about this facility, it seems to fall in line with this apostasy.
The article pointed out it serves “not only the faith community,” but being a place for “those who are not of faith” and “where people can talk to their god.”
There is only one God, and He would not bless a place where people would go to worship or pray to other gods (Exodus 20:3), or who do not believe that Jesus is the only way of salvation (John 14:6; Acts 4:12). The article also mentioned that our whole area “needs a place where they can cry out to God anytime, night or day.” That is an illogical statement seeing as how God is omnipresent, and his Word tells us to go pray secretly in our rooms and he will bless us openly (Matthew 6:6).
There are plenty of truly Christian churches open that teach the Bible and are available for prayer and spiritual assistance. I would urge biblical Christians to choose the way of the Word, not the way of the world.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
About Front Range Rail Service
In reference to the article, Springs, CDOT preparing for Front Range rail ahead of possible tax ask.
I strongly suggest some the money that is going to be paid to the consultants is used to research the Front Range Rail Service between Santa Fe, New Mexico and Albuquerque.
If they do, they will find that lots of the surveys stated, “People were interested in using the rail service daily and they would support the service.” I go to both cities frequently and those people who said they would use the service seemed to have left town. There are people in both cities who have never even seen the trains or ever used them. (They are well designed to look impressive.)
Except for the early morning and after 4 p.m., the trains just go back and forth with empty passenger cars. From the first time I used the train, “as a tourist” the fare has been reduced a couple of times and still there are very few passengers. At times some people can even ride for free — still no passengers.
I am guessing that surveys will be done and lots of people say they will use the Front Range Rail Service. However, many of us have seen the same thing before with these surveys. What people say in surveys seldom materializes.
Nathaniel J. Gilmore III
Colorado Springs
Read the contents of the bill
In response to Bert Bergland concerning the infrastructure bill, since he could not find one penny being used for infrastructure. I suggest he look up the actual contents of the bill. He will learn that $110 billion are for roads, bridges, and other “traditional” infrastructure needs. In addition, there is $39 billion for public transit, $66 billion for railroads, $65 billion for broadband, $17 billion for ports, $25 billion for airports, $65 billion for the electric grid, and $105 billion for water infrastructure.
All of these benefit American businesses and individuals. They are infrastructure necessary to support businesses and services and the consumer economy we have. Read the contents of the bill and think what is necessary for 21st century America to thrive.
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs
A poor country cousin
While we keep reading about what a great job the Colorado Springs airport is doing, more passengers, that we should consider the local option when flying, etc. the evidence might suggest otherwise.
My wife and I flew in last Friday at 4 p.m. About half of the vendors were closed already. Too bad if you wanted some product, restaurant, or bar service.
After getting our luggage we exited the airport to grab a cab. There was not a cab in sight. We tried Uber and they had no drivers available. There were no direct phones available to cab companies. We tried and tried to contact a taxi company. We finally got a cab after one hour of waiting.
Does this seem like a big time airport or a poor country cousin? The trip to Denver sounds better than ever. A long drive but better fares and service.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
Has anyone done the math?
Remember when President Joe Biden proclaimed that we rescued 5,500 Americans from Afghanistan and that we left only 10% behind. Then he stated that about 100 Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan. Has anyone done the math? We all know that 10% of 5,500 is 550, where the hell is the number 100 coming from? Is the government that stupid or do they hope we are that stupid. All I can hope for is that the number isn’t higher than 10%.
Francisco Sotomayor
Green Mt. Falls
Did we grow tired of winning?
Our previous national coach said we were going to win so much that we would tire of winning. He hosted pep rallies where fans cheered for our team. He inspired us to be proud of our team.
But there were boobirds who didn’t like his hair and the fact that he yelled at the refs and even made fun of the other teams’ cheerleaders.
Supposedly the fans voted to get him fired and now we have a new coach who is allergic to winning. He has the anti-Midas touch. Everything he touches turns to crap. Recently, he called an on-side kick without telling the players on the field. A costly turnover ensued. And he had the players intentionally fumble the ball to let the other team have better field position. Shoot, he even gave them the field, the uniforms and the equipment. Worse he was in such a hurry to leave the field that he left players behind. He doesn’t take winning seriously. He was pleased to be a defeated. A loser.
Too bad for us that the team he surrendered to has humiliated us many times. His mentor called the JV team, but this loser underestimated their potency. I like winning. Let’s do what we can to get back on the winning side. Replacements, please!
Sid Huston
Colorado Springs