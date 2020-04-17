Churches — the essence of peaceful
Not peaceable assemblies? The letter posted to The Gazette on April 12 by Eric Nickerson saying church assemblies are not peaceful during the COVID would have made me chuckle if it weren’t so predictably sad, and shall we say naive.
Isn’t it nice that we have elected officials with our best interests in mind — certain governors for instance — deciding what is best for all of us? I heard one of these enlightened people say last week that this quarantine should go on for 18 more months… stupidity is a gross understatement. It’s well and good that kind-hearted, but ever so slightly intolerant progressives such as Nickerson can decide for the rest of us, even though it’s starting to get a little out of hand.
Maybe it is a good thing that certain armed farmers a long time ago in Massachusetts decided that they weren’t going to peacefully assemble, even though I believe church assemblies now are the essence of peaceful.
Be careful when you trust someone to decide what’s best for you — it might not always be what you hoped for.
Steve Bosseler
Colorado Springs
Collectivism can save lives
I am appalled at the suggestion of Matt Gaebler that we come out of lockdown and quarantine only those at risk. My first suggestion is that Matt read the paper to which he sends his letter. We have seen 40 deaths in El Paso County. Two of those were 42-year-old men. So how exactly do you decide who is at risk?
Second, and this is the key to the whole shutdown of much of the economy. If we leave everything to chance and open up, each person carrying the disease will pass it to a little more than two people. So, one case becomes two, two becomes four and so forth. After just 18 cycles you have pretty much exceeded the number of citizens in the city, and after 21 cycles you’ve nearly exceeded the number of citizens in the state. Of these now about 4 million cases and these will pretty much hit all within a few weeks, you will expect 20% to require medical care and between 5 and 10% hospital beds. So, that means a minimum of 200,000 hospital beds where we have less than 15,000.
So, this is a case where collectivism saves lives and maybe even yours because three-quarters of the deaths here have been men.
Mert Smith
Colorado Springs
The past is in the trash bin
As I continue to watch COVID-19 unfold, I hope politicians are paying attention to paradigms that must change. We live in a fastpaced world, like it or not, and fast is better, and it can be done with accuracy. Health care industry policies have been plagued by politics, special interest, and whatever can be squeezed from citizens. Citizens have been beleaguered by those that know better; however, education has made populations smarter; what was yesterday’s eighth-grade education is not today’s.
The average citizen is not from the 1930s, get over it.
Citizens are tired of politician promises, their useless drivel, and their lack of scientific awareness. Citizens live in a data-driven society; we challenge everything, rightfully so. Politicians and “leaders” can push whatever narrative they wish, but citizens can see the unwillingness to share the truth. Citizens are tired of being stuck in the past; peer reviews, it takes sooooo long to get it right, because that’s the way it is.
I sometimes feel like I’m dealing with apprentice, journeyman, master’s programs. It is time to admit that while what was done in the past was good at that point in time; now, it is not. I don’t care how good it was then, revisionists die from lack of progressiveness.
I am demanding, citizens are demanding, our friends, our families are losing their lives because of the past. Politicians, you represent the people! We are tired of politics…..if you see a paradigm, change it. This should not have to be pointed out to you. Regardless of party affiliation, to move this nation forward, and that’s your job; have some guts and think about the future.
The past is in the trash bin of history, move on. Change rules, laws and whatever is necessary.
Roger L. Baty
Colorado Springs
China is to blame
My daughter lives in Omaha and is recovering from the Wuhan virus.
I don’t blame Donald Trump or Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer or Mitch McConnell or any American for the virus. So stop it with the American blame game. Pure and simple, it’s China’s fault.
China is to blame and should be held accountable.
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
Difficult ‘downstream’ impacts
If the city of Colorado Springs government, and/or the El Paso County government, were to decide to allow renting tenants to not make their monthly rent payments, those same governments should also allow landlords to not make the annual property tax payments that are due the end of this month and to not make utilities payments to the city-owned utilities company. Property owners depend upon those rent payments to pay those obligations.
Governments can’t narrrowly focus upon only one link in the housing chain and ignore the other links that are directly dependent upon those payments.
It is easy for elected officials to make what appear to be popular decisions, but real leaders also anticipate and address the more difficult “downstream” impacts.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs