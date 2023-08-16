Cheaters are their own victims

Concerning students using AI to gain credit for learning that they do not accomplish, I thought I would share the message I delivered in my syllabus for my classes at UCCS during the last decade or so of my 26-year tenure:

“Cheating: As a somber point, events in some accounting classes have unfortunately involved students who chose to cheat on exams and other assignments. Retribution has been swift and appropriate.

“This response will be repeated as often as necessary because cheating is unacceptable for all students and especially unacceptable for those who aspire to become accountants so they can provide useful information to others. Without complete trust in their integrity, there will be no trust in their reports. And, without complete trust in accountants’ reports, what is the point of paying someone to produce them?

“In addition, if cheating is the only way a student can get a degree to enter the profession, what good does it do to start out on a job way behind those who succeeded in their classes by actually learning the material? For that matter, if one cannot succeed in the field without cheating, why would one even want to enter it instead of another where one is fully competent?

“Therefore, do not cheat. And do not hesitate to notify the professor if you know that cheating is taking place in this class or another.

“Further, if you are feeling a need to cheat, please meet with the prof to get legitimate help as well as other guidance on your choice of major, for example.”

I cannot say that this language stopped cheating, but it kept me from worrying about whether students did. The cheaters were their own victims, plain and simple.

Paul BW Miller, PhD, CPA, retired

Colorado Springs

Transforming global energy market

Thanks to Rep. Doug Lamborn and staff for their fine Sunday Opinion column on affordable energy and land conservation.

One of the nation’s most radical anti-energy nonprofits is based in Basalt. That is the Rocky Mountain Institute, which has launched a policy war against natural gas and nuclear energy in favor of sources such as solar and wind.

In December, the Rocky Mountain Institute published a brief study, which claimed that roughly 13% of childhood asthma is attributed to the use of gas stoves within households. The study suggested that the Consumer Products Safety Commission implement a federal ban. It doesn’t seem like a complete ban by the Consumer Products Safety Commission on new gas stoves is on the table, but this could change.

Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act (aka the Energy Reduction Act), which passed in 2022, included provisions for a rebate program to help households make the switch from gas to electric stoves.

The institute, likewise, heavily opposes nuclear energy as dangerous.

Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, and other cities have moved to ban most gas appliances in new homes or apartments, citing environmental and health factors.

Rocky Mountain Institute is no “small potato,” being supported by General Motors, Fed Ex, United Airlines, Amazon, Bank of America, and dozens of billionaires and big foundations. Its initiatives plan to transform the global energy market all while conveniently sheltered in the beautiful Rocky Mountain vistas of Colorado with its rich mining, ranching and forestry resources.

Janice Taylor

Colorado Springs

Biden’s student debt pandering

The Supreme Court vetoed President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive 40 million students $430 billion of student debt. Please reference my letter of July 2, “Liberal plans for student loans”, published in The Gazette opinion section, followed by my letter dated Aug. 3 “Student debt financial dilemma.”

This past Sunday, The Washington Post published an article: “President Biden’s Student Debt Trap”, in which it said Biden is “recklessly rewriting student debt policies” and stated he would issue new regulations based on the “Higher education Act of 1965” to accomplish his write-off of student debt including his “on-ramp policy” allowing borrowers to continue to not pay their loans for another year.

This continuation alone will add billions of additional cost to student’s basic debt responsibility, which will become the obligation of U.S. taxpayers if Biden’s plan is implemented.

His actions to manipulate the rule of law and undercut the Supreme Court’s decision is an obvious attempt to buy votes for the next presidential election.

His actions are unimaginable, and he has perpetrated enough wrong to warrant expulsion from public life. He is forcing our republic into oblivion by his continued assaults on our Constitution. How long are “We The People” going to tolerate his illegal aggression, and challenges to our Constitution formulated by our Founders.

We should fight his subversive actions to undercut the U.S. Supreme Court and our Constitution.

Please contact your elected officials with your thoughts.

John Childs

Colorado Springs

Contributing to Maui wildfi

re

The Gazette front page story, and Brent Briggeman’s commentary, on the fire in Maui stated strong winds generated from Hurricane Dora far to the south contributed to the disaster. Furthermore, it was stated that climate change is increasing the likelihood of such events.

About 10 tropical cyclone researchers and forecasters have commented on an internet tropical storms bulletin board that Dora had no contribution to the Maui wildfire. As one expert cautions: Two events occurring at the same time does not mean one causes or influences the other.

Russell L Elsberry

Colorado Springs