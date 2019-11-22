Changing all aspects of society
Chick-fil-A’s recent announcement that it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army and other Christian organizations that believe in marriage between one man and one woman is greatly disappointing. Although Chick-fil-A employs many LGBTQ persons and treats them with respect and dignity like all of its employees, it caved to unrelenting pressure and harassment from LGBTQ activists for whom that was not enough. Even decisions about to whom to make charitable donations must conform to their agenda.
During the era of civil unions and the push for same-sex marriage, LGBTQ activists told us that legal recognition of same-sex marriage would have no effect on others. But that was never true. Instead, to achieve their goal of same-sex marriage being approved not just in the actions but in the minds of every American, LGBTQ leaders and their allies in government will destroy the livelihoods of a grandmother who makes artistic floral designs, a custom cake artist, and many others.
It doesn’t stop there. Now their push is to force Americans to validate transgenderism, including giving biological men full access to girls and women’s bathrooms and locker rooms. Scholarship opportunities for female athletes are being taken away as a result of schools being forced to allow biological males to compete on female sports teams.
The next step for LGBTQ activists is to thoroughly change all aspects of society by pressuring Congress to adopt the Orwellian “Equality Act.” If it becomes law, churches will be forced to conduct same-sex weddings and pastors could be prevented from speaking about certain biblical passages.
There are no doubt many members of the LGBTQ community who disagree with these unreasonable objectives and the radical means being used to accomplish them.
As for Chick-fil-A, it was “my pleasure” to support you for years. But no longer.
Douglas Barth
Colorado Springs
Comparing apples and oranges
In response to Ben Ralston’s letter “White, privileged teens in the Springs” Nov. 20, viewpoint, it is clear that the writer is trying to intimate that the police show bias depending on the neighborhood they are called to and the skin color of the individuals they encounter during the call. The writer’s story is apples and oranges. The call to the Broadmoor-area was for a noise complaint, basically a nuisance call, and not one where they might potentially face a dangerous situation. The call that the police were responding to in the De’Von Bailey incident involved a victim who had called in saying they had been robbed at gunpoint. So the police would naturally be more vigilant and prepared for a possible violent confrontation.
I would venture to guess that if the call in the Broadmoor area had involved a deadly weapon being brandished by the partygoers the response would have been the same regardless of the neighborhood or the skin color of the individuals they were called to investigate.
Paul Jamin
Colorado Springs
White privilege is a stupid term
Ben Ralston, in his opinion piece to The Gazette, talks about his white privilege as a kid. Well, every white person doesn’t have white privilege, as you write about it. My dad worked two and three jobs to provide for our family and we were poor but never hungry. I never saw where white privilege had anything to do with my life growing up. Perhaps Ralston had rich privilege but white privilege, I don’t think so.
We were taught right from wrong and none of my family would steal anything because we didn’t have something that perhaps someone else did. Life is about choices, good and bad. You talk about De’Von Bailey as if he is dead because he was black and he didn’t have the same privileges as you. Perhaps economically, he didn’t, however, he made a choice to do something illegal with a gun and he paid the price for it. He would be alive today if he had done what the police officers asked him to do. I am sorry that De’Von is dead, but it is his actions and choices that killed him. His choice was to run, and he also brandished a firearm. De’Von is responsible for how that scene played out in the split seconds that the officers had to make their choice. Yes, I would have liked for it to have ended differently, but it didn’t.
White privilege is a stupid term to throw around. Not every white person has Ralston’s idea of privilege, and it demeans hardworking white people who struggle every day in this country. Yes, there are a lot of hardworking black people in our country as there our white, Hispanic, and Asian people. Labeling any race is not helpful in uniting all of us.
Kathy Fuhs
Colorado Springs
Media struggles with the facts
I almost fell off my chair when I read, “Poll: Americans struggle with facts” in the Nov. 15 issue of The Gazette! The article claims average Americans struggle to trust the media and press. The problem is the press and media are drowning Americans in propaganda, not facts.
Daily for two years the media reported how Donald Trump was guilty of colluding with the Russians, but the Mueller report stated no Americans had colluded with the Russians. They reported how the Trump campaign was in constant contact with the Russians. The Mueller report found the Russians repeatedly called the Trump campaign but were rebuffed.
Now the media reports daily that Trump asked the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democrats. I read the transcript again, and Trump said, “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ... it sounds horrible to me.” Clearly he requested help with corruption, not Democrats.
I only wish the media and press would investigate the alleged Biden corruption as rigorously as they did when Trump asked for two scoops of ice cream. In conclusion, it is not Americans, who are struggling with the facts. It is the media.
Ron Maitland
Colorado Springs