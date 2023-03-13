Change comes hard

OK guys ... let’s be fair. Regarding your editorial for a strong superintendent when Academy District 20 selects its next district

leader. Well, of course, we all want that. But in doing so, you threw the current superintendent under the proverbial school bus. I should know...I drive one!

The editorial cited the fact that in recent standardized testing that roughly 40% of D-20’s students read below grade level. But in the same opinion, you praised District 11 for hiring a district leader that prioritizes learning. Well, they should ... as 65% of D-11’s students read below grade level in the same testing that you referenced. Make no mistake, I’m not proud of D-20’s score ... we need to do better.

But for context, in 2017 standardized testing ... 44% of D-20’s students read below grade level. I don’t recall anyone at that time inferring that D-20 was underperforming and that they need new direction. You may recall that all school districts had to deal with an event called “COVID.” Under the state’s leadership by instituting “We’re all going to die” mandates, in-person education was sidelined and scores went down. Yet, D-20 went up 4% in literacy testing. I find that amazing

Given all the challenges thrown the schools’ way. Should we be happy with the status quo? Certainly not...we can do (and should) do better. Change comes hard. The district recently tried to make for a more healthy teaching atmosphere by changing the school times to better facilitate the students sleeping patterns. After two years of study, some parents became upset at how that would upset their lives...and it was tabled.

Anyone who drives half-awake high schoolers to school (I do) would see the time change as a positive.

Under the previous superintendent, schools could regulate their own bell times without consideration of transportation limitations. Before that change, bus drivers could transport up to three schools each day. Now we average “two” and with a shortage of bus drivers we can’t even cover field trips. All I’m saying is that it is going to take more than just a new superintendent to get us where we need to be.

Steve Warner

Colorado Springs

Decision affected many people

And so it goes ...

My husband is a retired veteran. As his spouse, I appreciate all the nice benefits that I get to be a part of. Being able to use different services on the bases is a nice privilege, so it saddens me when something is taken away, such as the thrift store that has been successfully operated for so many years at the Air Force Academy. Ironically, I was just going to enter it when a lady was ushering people out, saying there was an emergency and they had to shut it down immediately.

After reading and hearing about how it was ordered by 10th Air Base Wing g,ro,gc. Col. Christopher Leonard to shut it down, I wondered if that was really necessary, or if there was something wrong that could have been easily rectified. That decision affected so many people that enjoyed going there, and, even more importantly, ends the profitability of it that helped so many good causes.

Kathy Dropp

Colorado Springs

Correct this political problem

The delay in a final decision as to the permanent location of the Space Command is, perhaps, an example of “paralysis by analysis”. Taking two years or so to render a decision so important to our national defense reminds one of a speech that Peter Drucker made to the UCLA Graduate School of Business in 1975:

“Many good people, excellent ideas and innovative concepts get lost in the slime of governmental bureaucracies.”

The Pikes Peak Region is the current location for Space Command operations for virtually all aspects of the Force. It was Donald Trump’s petulant politics that led to the initial decision to move the Command to Alabama. So, just correct a political problem for the sake of the Country and be done with it.

John M. Bass

Colorado Springs

Why not use reason, logic?

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett sank to shameful new lows of liberal political acumen. While lobbying Congress to change U.S. Space Force HQ to Colorado, he proclaimed that access to abortion up to the point of birth should be pivotal to the decision-making process. You read that correctly. Colorado’s shameful and embarrassing law permitting abortion from conception to canal was used as a “positive” to sway Congress in its’ decision.

I’m surprised Bennett didn’t use our other so-called accolades in his dreary monologue, “Colorado leads the nation in auto thefts! Colorado has near-zero penalties for fentanyl dealers! Colorado legalized marijuana and mushrooms! Safe drug injection sites are next!”

The man, along with a blathering horde of similarly minded liberal supporters, have no shame. Why not rely on the various and sundry objective reasons to move USSF HQ back to Colorado? Why not use reason, logic and articulate arguments? Instead, he valorizes Colorado’s legally endorsed murder of children. Should HQ USSF return to Colorado, let’s affirm to our citizenry that it’s for the right reasons — of which Bennett apparently knows little.

Roy Recker

Colorado Springs

These things do not work

So the Colorado Legislature is once again proposing a government-run, single-payer health care system. Only $36 billion per year, funded by a 10% payroll tax. It’s astounding how unwilling — or unable — the left is to learn from history. These things do not work. Anybody who’s lived near Canada or in the U.K. (as I have) knows this from experience. But the Big Lie is “they just weren’t implemented right, we can do it right.” It will never be implemented right because it’s rooted in socialism, the antithesis of what America is about. Health care will be rationed. It’s inevitable and unavoidable.

In the words of Ronald Reagan, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’” It was true when he said it, and it’s true now.

Remember the lie of “you can keep your doctor”? Remember the lie of “you can keep your plan”? A taxpayer-paid government plan in Colorado would be a disaster. Period. This is a money grab and a power grab.

But at least this will drive more people out of the state to other states with more rational legislatures.

Dan OReilly

Colorado Springs