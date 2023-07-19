Case was about free speech

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found that Americans were evenly split on whether the Supreme Court was right in upholding Lorie Smith’s desire not to be forced by Colorado to design websites celebrating same-sex weddings. Smith did not seek to refuse serving all LGBTQ clients. All parties stipulated that she would gladly create custom websites for LGBTQ persons, just not a site that conveys a message with which she disagrees. Upholding the First Amendment’s right to free speech, the court ruled that people cannot be forced by government to produce speech, including expressive website designs, with which they disagree.

That decision seems eminently sensible. Should government force a LGBTQ designer to create a custom website condemning same-sex marriage; a Jewish artist to create a painting celebrating the Holocaust; a Black baker to custom design a cake honoring the Ku Klux Klan? Of course not. So why did an equal number of those polled disagree with the decision?

A likely answer is the media deceptively characterizing the case to favor the LGBTQ position. First, freedom of religious beliefs was not an issue in the case; the only issue was free speech. Yet many in the media minimized or ignored the free speech issue and falsely spun the case as a dispute between religion and same-sex marriage. Second, the media made the story about LGBTQ persons being denied services. But the case was about designing a message that Smith found objectionable, not about the persons requesting it, as she would have refused to design a website celebrating same-sex weddings requested by a heterosexual person. Third, the media described the LGBTQ’s position as being a “right.”

While the Gazette’s editorial staff understood the issue, some of its news stories contained such misdirection. A Gazette headline in November proclaimed, “Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples,” and the story said the case was a “clash over religion and LGBTQ rights.” A post-decision Gazette headline said, “LGBTQ+ rights yield to religious interests at SCOTUS.” As for the national media, the spin was much worse.

If the media had accurately portrayed this case, more Americans would have understood its free speech implications for all. As Justice Gorsuch said, “A commitment to speech for only some messages and some persons is no commitment at all.”

Douglas K. Barth

Colorado Springs

Isolating the elderly

I am writing about assisted living and the article in The Gazette. The worse thing that has happened was brought on by our government. My husband was admitted into an assisted living place. That was the last any of our family saw of him for a year. I realize COVID was a terrible thing and many of our elderly died, but depriving them of any family contact had to be much worse for them. Most did not understand why they were being shut off that way and they felt abandoned. I am sure the assisted living facilities didn’t mind though, as there was no follow-up about the care given.

When I finally did get in to see him, I noticed there were things that just did not get taken care of.

And every time over the next year that any COVID cases came up, they shut the whole place down again for awhile. Isolating the elderly like that should never have happened, and our government should have realized this was much worse for elderly people than the chance of getting COVID.

Nancy A. Sullivan

Colorado Springs

roperty tax escalation

The impending property tax escalation portrayed as inevitable due to rising property values should be a question of how much does the government scheduled to receive this tax bonanza actually need to provide service in line with responsibilities. If a reasonable calculation were made then passing the legislation necessary to adjust the mill rate solves the problem and should satisfy the property owners.

It might be useful for the governor and the legislature to revisit political history and become aware of the reasons for Bill Clinton’s loss in his bid to be reelected governor of Arkansas in 1980. Increasing taxes and fees during his first term sealed his election fate.

Is it possible that deep blue Colorado could resist California tax policies?

John Barton Matz

Colorado Springs

Renaming the July Fourth holiday

I wanted to give a capital ditto and a hearty hear! hear! to Gary Brunette’s letter about Independence Day. I said the same thing to my nephews about how no one says Merry 25th of December, Happy 1st of January, etc., but then their dad told them Colorado changed the name to Independence Day because it’s Fourth of July (I corrected that misinformation by explaining where the holiday came from and showed them the federal and state statutes where the official paid time off holidays are named and assigned to which dates).

It’s frustrating that this colloquial renaming the of holiday to “Fourth of July” contributes to the public’s ignorance of history and what we’re really celebrating, which is the American colonies adopting the Declaration of Independence after passing a resolution to be independent from Great Britain two days prior.

Then again, in woke world, the Declaration of Independence is a white supremacist document advancing “colonialism,” so I guess it makes sense that those in positions of influence want to downplay the significance of the day by not using the correct holiday name and instead get people to think about it as just cookouts and pretty fireworks/drone shows.

God forbid we be reminded of our independence from tyranny and think about what liberty actually means and what is required to preserve it.

Priscilla Rose

Peyton