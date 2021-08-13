Cars more important than children?
Consultations with the city attorney and the DA’s office, an unmarked police car creeping up a dead end street, six police officers converge on the scene! Is it a terrorist cell? A secret Mafia meeting? A drug gang’s hideaway? No, it’s a bunch of kids playing a game of kickball in the street.
But wait! According to an officer on the scene this game of kickball could be “contributing to the delinquency of a child or even child abuse — felonies!” The real lesson here is that the city believes that cars are more important than our children and our ability to connect with neighbors (and the police will use lots of resources to enforce it).
Ben Miller
Colorado Springs
Overarchingly pinch-faced response
A few neighbors have a hissy fit, and kids and parents are prevented from enjoying a decades old summertime street activity. How overarchingly pinch-faced we’ve become, and the city says those folks must pay $300 for a street permit each time they want to kick the ball around.
Growing up in the 1950s, we shouted “car!” every time one appeared and cleared out to let it pass.
If I lived on North Tejon my complaints to the city would concern the awful condition of the road surface. The kids are in more danger of turning an ankle or tripping over the uneven surface than by playing kickball.
Jim Heitzmann
Colorado Springs
Sad story about playing ball
I just read the article about children that cannot play in a public street in their neighborhood because their playing blocks driveways in disbelief. Are you kidding me!
Two of the parents were cited for encouraging their children to play ball in the street. Upon the direction of our District Attorney’s Office they could escalate the charges to child abuse and to the delinquency of a minor, which is a felony if they did not stop. Whoa!
The parents were offered an alternative to apply for a weekly permit of $300 to play ball in the street. Whoa! This suggestion was disallowed by the city. How sad this situation has become to involved neighbors, police, District Attorney Office, City of Colorado Springs and our Judicial Court. How sad, sad about playing ball in your public neighborhood street.
Chris Trujillo
Colorado Springs
Vaccinations should be required
I am responding to Trish Beyer’s emphatic “NO” for requiring masks. I agree that if I am vaccinated I should not be required to wear a mask. The problem is, many of those who refuse to wear a mask are the same ones who refuse to get vaccinated. So how do we get through this?
In my opinion, if everyone got vaccinated as recommended by the CDC, the concern about wearing a mask would probably go away. By refusing to get vaccinated and refusing to wear a mask, the disease is spreading. Those who refuse to get vaccinated are especially putting young school children at high risk. It will be an avoidable tragedy if one life is lost due to COVID. I don’t believe anyone wants to turn this community into another Florida, being led by an incompetent governor who does not recognize the need for vaccinations and masking. The recent military mandate should be followed by local businesses, schools, and all local government entities. Get vaccinated as a condition of employment or get terminated. And if you get terminated because you refuse to get a vaccination you do not qualify for unemployment compensation.
The comment about your grandmother surviving the Spanish flu is worth noting. However, she was one of the lucky. My dad, at the age of 6, lost his father (my grandfather) to the Spanish flu. A father and grandfather who we had to live without.
Floyd Reichert
Colorado Springs
We have no power over the climate
Thank you for the Gazette’s Viewpoint concerning the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report (Opinion, Aug. 11). It was clear and concise about how the liberal media and progressives attempt to frighten the world that we’re all going to die if we don’t spend ourselves into oblivion to change a climate we didn’t create in the first place.
I also found it hilariously amusing that page 2 of the editorials had a piece from progressive nonscientist Eugene Robinson doing just the opposite of The Gazette with his dire predictions of climate catastrophe, following the playbook of the liberal media and progressives that we must spend ourselves into oblivion to change a climate we have no power to change.
God was obviously very intelligent in that He created this Earth to adjust to the pains of its inhabitants. He told us in Genesis 1:28, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” Nowhere in this verse did God give us control of the weather, now or ever. Money will never change that, no matter how much we spend.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Instead of another tax
When I moved to Colorado in the 1990s, there were ads everywhere on TV, radio, and in print to vote “yes” for TOPS so Colorado could use some of the gambling proceeds to buy open spaces to benefit the people.
Fast forward to 2021, and you have to buy a hunting license to be in a Colorado State Park legally. So much for your tax dollars at work for you.
Instead of another tax I would offer two alternative considerations: give whatever proceeds from gambling necessary to pay for the parks or sell off the parks that the state can’t afford to maintain.
Theresa Kern
Colorado Springs