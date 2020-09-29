An affront to civilization
I commend Wayne Laugesen and the entire Gazette Editorial Board for publishing “Unleashing Chaos” in Sunday’s paper, and especially for citing Mike Lynch’s video. Denver and our beautiful gold-domed state Capitol used to attract visitors from out of state. Schools used to take our kids and grandkids on field trips to the Capitol. I certainly hope they don’t now.
I haven’t been to Denver since sometime last year. I certainly will not visit it now until this mess gets cleaned up. It’s more than an embarrassment; it’s an atrocity, an affront to civilization. And it’s dangerous. We need leaders like Gov. Rick Scott in Florida who is willing to stand up to rioters and anarchists and defend the rights of those who aren’t activists, not stand by and let stuff like this happen. Your vote matters.
Mike Arnett
Colorado Springs
Start caring about others
No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service. Remember not that long ago when that was the norm?
You weren’t allowed to yell fire in a crowded theater either. Remember? Now, not wearing a mask is against your personal freedom. What’s happened to you?
I’ll tell you what’s happened. People have suddenly become stupid, selfish, and shameless. It’s all about “me” and to hell with you. Where did Sympathy and caring about society as a whole go? And that goes for all you church goers who feel that God can’t hear you through a mask. Really?
Well, just know that everyone that is trying to do the right thing is wearing their mask, and wearing it with pride, by the way. It is hard to walk past someone not wearing a mask and not say something to them. But, I know for a fact I wouldn’t want to be their friend. Because their actions say, “I don’t care if you get sick, my personal rights are what are most important.”
But, if you should get sick, you sure want our hard working health care providers to take care of you. Wouldn’t you? They should turn you away. But they won’t, because they sincerely care about other people and their lives.
What about you? What do you really care about, I wonder? Start caring about somebody other than yourself for a change. Wear a mask and maybe we can get through this sooner rather than later.
Carol Graham
Colorado Springs
Do not label people
If, as a recent editorial said, it is an “obligation for the party in power to appoint and confirm justices without delay,” then why in February 2015, when President Barack Obama submitted a candidate for a vacant Supreme Court seat, did Mitch McConnell and the Republican party obstruct this process just so that the next president could fill this position?
A Fox News poll today indicated that a clear majority wants the Supreme Court replacement decision made by whoever wins the election. Further, a majority are not in favor of increasing the number of Supreme Court seats. How does the very slim conservative majority in the Senate justify proceeding with haste? Hypocrisy perhaps?
Please do not label people. Please do not call people names though they may not agree with you.
I am liberal but not “a liberal.” I am not a bad person and am not the enemy. I care as much about this country as anyone. But, when you label groups, the divide grows. I believe it is “we the people,” and it is a “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” That does not mean half the people; that does not mean only the people who support you. It is not necessary to belittle others if your principles are true.
Compromise is not bad. Sometimes, it is the only way to make progress. Kindness is not bad. In fact, being kind to one’s neighbor regardless of who they are sounds like a surprisingly good idea.
Kent Nelson
Colorado Springs
The road to recovery
The last several months have been filled with changes-seemingly within the blink of an eye. COVID-19 remains a threat, meaning that so many Aurorans are still working from home, facing financial stress, unable to socialize and worried about our health. It’s no surprise that this uncertainty and isolation has caused one in three Americans to experience symptoms of stress, anxiety or other forms of mental illness.
Now, we are dealing with dual crises-both COVID-19 and its effects, including mental illness. And medical professionals, first responders and elected officials alike are looking to address them quickly.
As a retired Aurora police officer and current Aurora Mental Health Center Board member, I have been impressed by our healthcare system’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dealing with unprecedented demands and confusion, the supply chain — from manufacturers and distributors to pharmacists, doctors and first responders — continues to rise to the challenge.
Our healthcare distributors, in particular, are making sure that COVID-19 patients and those dealing with other medical issues, including mental illness, are receiving the medications and pharmaceutical supplies that they need.
These logistics experts are working across the supply chain to find supplies for every community, even those in the most rural parts of Colorado, so pharmacists, doctors and first responders can treat patients in their care.
The road to recovery will be long and uncertain.
However, one thing we should rest assured knowing that our health care delivery system is committed to addressing each and every medical need.
Tim Huffman
Aurora