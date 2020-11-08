Canceling the Philharmonic contract
Re: “Colorado Springs Philharmonic Cancels Contract with Musicians” Gazette Sept. 23 and “Future of the Philharmonic” Your Viewpoint Nov. 2:
Herman Tiemans, Colorado Springs Philharmonic Board president, in his letter of Nov. 2, makes arguments for the cancellation of the CSPO contract that ring hollow.
There are well over 100 professional symphony orchestras in the United States, all with musicians who have negotiated American Federation of Musicians union contracts with their employers. Many have made modifications to their collective bargaining agreements to take into account the impact of the coronavirus, but, to my knowledge, none has employed the extreme measure of canceling their entire agreement. Many have engaged in the creative and collaborative hard work of navigating their way through these extremely difficult times for performing artists. Whatever “intense bargaining” might have taken place between the CSPO and the Pikes Peak Musicians’ Association does not appear to have been truly in good faith (as James Van Hoy suggests in his letter). Had it been so, claiming force majeure as “the only responsible remaining alternative” for canceling a contract that extends for three more years would have been out of the question.
Tiemans claims that the board’s final offer of “more than $700,000” that the union rejected was a stretch, but provides no context: compared to what? Tiemans also says that it is sad that the musicians decided not to accept the work offered until there is a formal agreement in place. It is even sadder that the CSPO does not value the stability of a working relationship that a formal agreement provides, and appears to view it as having no meaning.
The act of canceling the contract exhibits a lack of vision regarding the future of the orchestra; those of us who experienced the rebuilding of this orchestra following the Colorado Springs Symphony bankruptcy know this all too well. Spare us the crocodile tears and demonstrate to the musicians and the community that the CSPO Board of Directors intends to put forth a true effort and honest interest in preserving this orchestra by reversing this destructive path.
Diane Merrill
Colorado Springs
Tired of seeing political signs
I am tired of seeing political signs that have been up for months, before the primary elections. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one. Those signs are specifically on nonpersonal property. For instance, those in the field, along the side of the roads, street corner intersections, medians, etc. And now that the elections are over, they need to be removed.
I believe the politician’s campaign folks should remove their political signs within two weeks after an election, or be fined. Most have probably forgotten where they are. If the signs are not removed, the city could hire someone in a truck to go around town and outside the city limits picking up the signs.
The city would charge each politician $50 for each small sign and $100 for each large sign. That should be enough to pay for this service.
Janet Richter
Colorado Springs
The blue shift in Colorado
This past Monday, Joey Bunch in “Where does our nation go from here” wrote that Colorado’s changing demographics is causing the state to shift more left. As a student studying history at Dominican University of California, I have researched other instances of states reconstructing their identity and shifting left. A blue shift recently occurred in Virginia, which was reliably Republican as the state went Republican in 11 of 12 presidential elections from 1948 to 2004.
Virginia is now a solid blue state after helping elect President Barack Obama in 2008, and in 2019 Democrats took control of the state Legislature for the first time in more than two decades.
The unprecedented election of local Democrats within Virginia is similar to Colorado. Virginia’s new laws that provide LGBTQ protections and stricter gun regulations, only further indicate the dramatic shift in power that is taking place within the historic red state.
Since July 1, Virginia has enacted a statewide law that is able to protect LGBTQ persons from discrimination throughout housing, employment, public accommodations and credit. Furthermore, since April, Virginia has also set in place laws that require background checks for private gun sales, these laws also make reporting lost or stolen guns a requirement as well. New progressive laws enacted only further prove that the national Democratic platform is seeing progress in Virginia state laws.
Solena Ornelas
Colorado Springs
The other side of history
There has been a lot of discussion about statues, names, and places with names that some find offensive. One of the negative opinions that I’ve heard is that it is erasing history.
This argument makes no sense to me as history would still exist with a new understanding. It would be a history that reflects more than the “winner’s” point of view. Being politically correct is considered by some to be a demeaning position, but to not be politically correct means that we don’t care about the other person’s feelings. Can we honor the other person by listening to them and, if necessary, change that which brings pain or insult to them?
Can we discover the other side of history that also exists?
Fran Amos
Colorado Springs