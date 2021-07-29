Make museum affordable for all
I’ve lived in the Springs for over 30 years. I read how the Olympic Museum is losing money and the money received from the American Rescue Plan Act. My first thought was I should visit and support the museum along with my guests who come from out of town.
Then there was mention of the nearly $25 admission. That is ridiculous! Would a family of four have this kind of money to spend? Why just give El Paso County employees discounts, as my tax dollars (rescue comes from where?) are being used as well. Why not make it affordable for everyone and lower the admission, maybe twice as many people would come. Also, have a few food trucks in the parking lot so visitors could enjoy the park as well. I’m not going to visit unless prices come down or there are significant discounts available.
Judy Harrington
Colorado Springs
The new Olympic museum
My usual letter to The Gazette is very often in response to someone writing a complaint that (to me) serves little or no real purpose other than blowing hot hair into the atmosphere. And heaven knows that we have enough hot air up there!
I read with interest the article in Sunday’s Gazette detailing the new Olympic & Paralympic Museum and how COVID adversely affected their attendance.
The article made me reflect my family’s experience while attending the new venue. After paying $25 to gain access, the vast majority of the exhibits are “virtual.” That is, after sitting in front of a computer screen at home, you pay $25 and you get to stand in front of computer screen at the museum.
Not exactly my idea of a fun-filled and meaningful learning experience.
And no, we will most likely not be bringing out-of-town visitors to that new venue since there are so many other less costly and far more interesting sights to see in the Pikes Peak region.
John Wear
Elbert
You get what you vote for
First, the suggested move of Space Command to Huntsville, Ala. Now, the suggested move of the Bureau of Land Management back to Washington, D.C.
Well, Colorado, you get what you vote for. You have no one else to blame for the loss of these organizations.
You voted out Rep. Cory Gardner, who represented the interests of the whole state of Colorado. You voted in John Hickenlooper, who joins his colleagues Michael Bennet and Doug Lamborn, and of course, Gov. Jared Polis, in representing the interests of the state of Denver.
And in advancing their own political ambitions.
Ain’t politics grand?!
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Crime must be punished
To Sen. Pete Lee and progressives:
I’m sure you mean well when you think removing bail and reducing incarceration rates is helping people of lesser means, but you’re not changing the hearts of those who choose to do bad things. Crime is not a function of having or not having. It is a function of greed, of envy, of jealousy, of all manner of wickedness in the human heart.
No legislation can change that and that is what the government has to deal with. The government’s job is to protect those who do the right things (like not commit crimes) and punish those who choose to do wrong things (which crime is). A great example are those people openly shoplifting in LA and other places. They should be held accountable for their crimes, just as anyone doing those things here in Colorado should. Your kind claim that shoplifting is a “lesser crime” despite hundreds or thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen daily. How is it a lesser crime when the merchants have loss of income, higher insurance rates, and loss of shoppers because of the thefts?
What about the auto theft suffered by the letter writer three months from paying off her car? The thieves couldn’t care less about what it did to her life or what you think you’re going to do to them.
Crime is crime and must be punished, if not in this life, it certainly will be in the next. You are doing nobody any favors by removing or reducing punishments for crime.
Put them in jail, give them a Bible, and help them understand that the trajectory of their lives is in jeopardy on Earth and in eternity if they do not change their ways. That is the only way you’re going to reduce crime. Stop handcuffing the police and go back to handcuffing the criminals.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Fighting against CRT
The Gazette’s recent editorial said that Colorado Springs fought the KKK and the KKK lost. At this point, Colorado Springs parents are fighting the racist critical race theory supporters in public schools — and the racist critical race theory supporters in public schools are winning. They are winning because they have captured the administrators and teachers, who are masking their efforts by using different terminology. “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Critical race theory by any other name would smell as foul.
At the July 22 Academy District 20 Board of Education meeting, two of the women supporting the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force recommendations were rude, obnoxious, dogmatic, push, and coercive.
They maintained that they knew the “truth” and their “truth” is what Academy District 20 should be teaching. In her public comments, one of the two women who had served on the Academy District 20 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force stated that she had attended an Academy District 20 school and as half African American she believed she had experienced racism.
Outside the room where the Board of Education meeting was held, I attempted to engage the two ladies described above to discuss our differing positions. The two ladies left immediately. It appeared they were unwilling to talk about differing perspectives and a true search for the truth. Their only goal was to coerce Academy District 20 into teaching their truth about history and other subjects.
One wonders if people experience negative reactions from others more because of their behavior than their particular color.
Richard R. Allen
Colorado Springs