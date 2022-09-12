California’s new EV law
Stephen Moore’s opinion piece on California’s new electric vehicle law is full of nonsense and lies. Take the first line, “The left has always hated cars.” I identify as part of the left, and while I can’t speak for all of my fellow Democrats, I can confidently assert that a vast majority of us enjoy and appreciate the “independence and autonomy” driving a vehicle provides (two other things Moore contends we despise.)
According to Moore, beginning in 2035, every car purchased in California will have to be electric. If you don’t have an electric vehicle, you will be forced, perish the thought, to take public transportation or walk to your destination. While public transportation, walking, and cycling are all great means of getting around, most of us will continue to want to drive personal vehicles. Moore’s statement is false because the law only requires that new cars be zero emission. These include completely electric cars as well as plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), which run using a combination of an electric battery and gas. No one will be forced to get rid of a gas powered vehicle already in their possession, and used gas powered vehicles will still be bought and sold.
Moore raised one valid concern in his column of gibberish. Recycling the metals in electric batteries poses a challenge, but research and development in recovering lithium, cobolt, and other metals is improving and will continue to improve.
Climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time. We can’t bury our heads in the sand and pretend it isn’t happening. California’s new law will help curb carbon emissions and steer the automobile industry toward the production of more affordable electric vehicles. Idiotic, dinosaur opinions full of half-truths like Moore’s will not survive the future.
Beatrice Dalloway
Colorado Springs
Service academies grads
With respect to the letter to the editor written by Francis and LeRoy Hall on Sept. 8, 2022 — I would remind both of the Halls and your readers that attending any of the service academies, which I did not have an opportunity to do as a draftee, is probably the toughest cut to make to attend any college — even the Ivy League level colleges.
Further, attending a service academy is totally unlike any other college experience for four tough years.
The curriculum is brutal where most, if not all, graduates earn not a Bachelor of Arts (BA) but a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree with heavy emphasis on engineering and math. Finally as to pay back alluded to by the Halls — every graduate of the service academies incurs a military service obligation (MSO) in the active/reserve component. The MSO is typically eight years total with a minimum of five years on active duty.
I am not sure what payback the Halls expected for that “free” education but I suspect putting one’s life on the line in service to our nation is certainly more than the average college student is willing or expected to pay.
John R. Combs
Colorado Springs
These “more fortunate” people
Frances and Leroy Hall’s diatribe about Matt Coleman’s “Federally funded four-year education at the U.S. Naval Academy” misses the mark in many ways, but most of all by inferring he is more fortunate because he was selected for and attended the Naval Academy.
Most people familiar with the lives and earnings of graduates of any of the military academies can attest to the fact that graduates pay for the education, in spades. They are assigned to duty stations around the world with little to no say and are paid much less than graduates of other colleges who choose to go into the private sector. These “more fortunate” people defend our freedom and allow people to make obtuse statements such as those reflected in their article. Academy graduates end up paying the public back many times over with their selfless service and contributions to our nation. Most of these graduates would have been much better off financially had they gone the civilian route and would have had four years of normal college life, with all the freedoms associated with it, rather that being under the gun 24/7 for four years.
We can debate the college debt forgiveness program without making personal attacks on those with differing opinions (I hope). I strongly agree with Matt Coleman on this issue.
Those who worked to pay for their education, whether it be by attending an academy or simply paying their way, should not be asked to pay for those who did not.
Roy Clennan
Colorado Springs
A better and smarter way
Getting awful tired of the political arguments from Democrats and Republicans too.
They almost all treat the issue as a personality contest. Trump vs Biden. This one is loud and nasty, the other one isn’t.
A better and smarter way of approaching it would be to gauge who doesn’t seem to care about this country, who does not stick to his promises, who changes his ideas to match public opinion after ranting falsehoods in a bid to get elected, who will make society pay for his screwball actions in order to build a bigger voting base, who will destroy the economy to build favor among worthless parts of society, etc.
Think about it, if you’re capable.
Raymond Lisle
Colorado Springs