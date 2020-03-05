Calhoun’s exploration of the CU job
To Troy Calhoun and Falcon Nation:
A profound thank you for Mr. Calhoun’s time, exploration, and consideration of the Buffs during an unprecedented time of difficulty for our beloved Buffs. He took time away from your team’s spring practices and took political/media heat as a result of just being involved in our search. This is the honoring of the profound favor that you did the University of Colorado, rather than if there would or would not have been a great fit here in Boulder.
Thank you to the school, administration and understanding fans for permitting this exploration to occur. It helped CU during a time of need. I wish coach Calhoun and the Falcons the very best on all weekends except when you play CU. I really like the idea of CU and AFA building a respectful rivalry over the coming years. Your sacrifice for CU in such a time of need, somewhat mirrors, Dee Dowis attending CU quarterback Sal Aunese’s funeral in full dress uniform some 30 years ago. Sal and Dee never played one another, but Dee attending Sal’s funeral is something that has never been forgotten here in Boulder. A true class act, just as coach Calhoun and the Falcons demonstrate yearly.
Congratulations on the new contract. After a 10-win season and an overall great tenure at AFA, it was well deserved. Keep up the good work, and we look forward to our future game at the AFA. I have never been to the stadium and look forward to visiting.
Gus Michaels (GRMIII)
Louisville
Amazing domestic vacations this year
Travelers have every right to be cautious during this time given the rapidly evolving and unpredictable nature of the coronavirus outbreak. The meetings industry has already made difficult decisions in canceling events like ITB Berlin and the annual meeting of the American Physical Society in Denver.
On behalf of the tourism industry, I can say we empathize with all who have had to cancel both leisure and business trips. While it’s hard to look at the bright side in situations such as these, 2020 is a prime year for travelers to research their domestic dream destinations.
Colorado currently has no cases of COVID-19 or travel restrictions, and the risk of COVID-19 for Coloradans is low at this time. Visitors should not be discouraged from continuing to plan for and take vacations in our home state.
Colorado Springs was recently named a TripAdvisor Top Trending Destination for 2020. It’s one of the most exciting years to plan a trip to Colorado Springs. With new attractions opening like the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Flying W Ranch and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Water’s Edge exhibit, it’s the perfect time to invite friends and family and plan the staycation of a lifetime. Visit Colorado Springs has information on more than 60 area attractions, with no shortage of things to do from outdoor thrills to cultural activities.
While it’s a difficult time across the globe for tourism, travelers can rest assured they can still experience amazing, domestic vacations and Colorado staycations this year.
Doug Price
Colorado Springs
Time to plant for the future
I was struck by The Gazette’s article reporting on the many homeless deaths in our community and majority of the ones I read were drug or alcohol related.
The growing issue of homelessness impacts every city in the world and seems to defy a resolution. Mental illness, addictions leading to despair, and a lack of direction and purpose have such dire consequences with millions losing the will to make any progress. They become the victims of inaction, theirs and ours. Politicians at all levels, social workers, mental health professionals, psychologist, social scientist and others have studied the problem making little headway. It seems that while we can identify the problems, we do not join together to make the sacrifice and collective effort toward any real progress. The mental health community has the knowledge and training to address some of the issues but lacks the financial resources to make significant inroads. We need a collective will from those that hold the purse strings (both parties), from the health community and from the general populace to make progress. While many of us need a hand up sometime in our lives, the solution is not to pass out cellphones, an endless supply food stamps and medical services with a demand that grows exponentially. As a concerned citizen, I offer the following:
First, commit to a national mental health policy that does not turn the mentally ill onto the streets to fend for themselves at the great expense of cities and counties. This will take enormous financial resources, much of which we are already spending on social service programs.
Second, reinstitute a program modeled by the Works Progress Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s with the design to promote trade skills. It is a fundamental principal that worth comes from the ability to contribute and the lack thereof leads to hopelessness and helplessness. Some will say that is not possible to enlist the chronically homeless to a work program, and it will no doubt meet with resistance. This is all the more reason. Start early to break the cycle of despair leading to a life of dependency. We cannot let our human capital continue to slide down a destructive path year after year.
Most of the time we hear how expensive it would be to implement these social programs. Colorado spends in excess of $30,000 annually to incarcerate a convicted felon and the cost in New York is in excess of $60,000. The cost to social welfare programs for addiction prevention and rehab, for medical services, for law enforcement and a multitude of other services is almost incalculable, not to mention lost of human life. Do we have the political will and commitment to address this never ending catastrophe that rips at the heart of the nation?
This will take sacrifice and resolve on the part of all Americans. Yes, we will have higher taxes until the next generation is retooled to make steps toward a productive and satisfying life, but with reduced homelessness and hopelessness all will benefit. Recall the old Chinese proverb, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second best time is now.” It’s time to plant for the future.
Jack Hood
Colorado Springs