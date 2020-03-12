Building character through losing
I should preface my remarks by stating that I’m a loyal Air Force men’s basketball fan and have watched every game this year either on television, streaming on the internet or in person at Clune Arena.
So now Coach Dave Pilipovich is the latest scapegoat, as he was fired after yet another losing season.
I enjoy watching our intelligent, dedicated players using teamwork to try to overcome the superior athletes on most other Mountain West Conference teams. But as Air Force concludes its seventh straight losing season, I think it’s time to explore moving to a more competitive league. This year’s team was led by many seniors and was supposed to be the best team in at least 15 years. Yet, they finished ninth out of the 11 teams in the league and ended with a 12—20 record overall.
I’m sure it’s disheartening for these young men to play to the full extent of their ability but end up losing most of the games they play.
So, what’s the alternative? Other Colorado teams with similar ability such as the University Of Denver (Summit League) or Northern Colorado University (Big Sky Conference) are playing in leagues where they are competitive and have a chance of winning the league title. Air Force would surely be a welcome addition to those leagues and would allow our players to compete with those having a similar talent level. I’m suggesting that only basketball move to another league. There are already some schools who compete in different leagues for different sports. Perhaps Air Force could remain in the Mountain West Conference for other sports if desired. Of course, they would have to forfeit the basketball revenue from the larger Mountain West Conference. But is revenue the main consideration?
If building character through losing is desired, remaining in the Mountain West for basketball will certainly accomplish that.
Richard Johnson
Colorado Springs
The system is letting us down
I believe I am qualified to answer some of Wanda Reaves’ questions about local women living with abusive men being a survivor (so far) myself.
I would encourage anyone with questions about this issue to head over to room 101 at the county courthouse on any given morning at 7 a.m. You’ll find a group of people waiting there to get help from TESSA volunteers in filing for temporary protection orders.
Come back at 10 a.m. and head to the courtroom and watch as many of those TPOs are denied. For the few that are approved, come back in two weeks and watch as the few that have made it this far hope for a permanent protection order. For the very small number of people for whom one is granted, I would advise them to take a look at the fine print. “Permanent” means 24 months.
The whole process is humiliating and difficult and only the truly determined and to some extent monied enough to afford an attorney make it this far.
Throughout the process, the women know that they are “poking the bear” and it will likely come back to them with a vengeance.
Women in this country are being slaughtered every day by their domestic partners. The system is letting us down. There are no easy answers but as we mourn the death of two more women recently murdered in our city what will it take for us to demand change?
Emerson Cheever
Colorado Springs
Not a worthwhile outing
I really appreciate the problems Mary and John Mauss experienced in their attempt to park in our fair city recently. I sympathize with them and all who are trying to have a good time by trying to see a show, have a leisurely dinner and watch the watchdog meter maids from penalizing them for inadequate funds.
Unfortunately, I no longer try to go downtown, park and enjoy a lovely evening there. The walking, the distances to find a place to park, not being able to enjoy your food and fearing one is going to get a ticket, make it not a worthwhile outing for me and many of my friends.
I can appreciate good citizens like Mary and John who try to support our arts and our wonderful restaurants in the Springs. However, their point was lost for me in the two paragraphs where they gave the city planners an out…, as if they care, by saying… “In the future, we will be dining at restaurants outside of downtown….” , and the other, “We don’t mind paying more money, but the change in hours and limitations is just absurd.” Really?
So, you do not really care for supporting the fine dining of our downtown and you don’t care if they start closing doors? Most people who go to a city go to enjoy the ambiance it offers, which is the restaurants and the arts.
Have you ever seen a “dead” city? This is what Colorado Springs will become.
They can bring all the fancy stadiums and sports activities they want, but people get tired of eating hot dogs and popcorn. And the other paragraph that says you don’t mind paying more money? That is all our city planners want to hear, to up the prices. Well, some of us do mind — for many of us are on limited income.
And for anyone’s information: It is the older citizens who enjoy dining out and the theaters and all arts. The youths don’t care for leisurely dinners or theatrical performances. They care about driving downtown causing havoc through the streets. And for the writers of the letter, I would like to give them one good point that is true. “The government should realize the negative impact they have caused downtown businesses and their lack of goodwill toward its citizens.”
Anna Petrocelli
Colorado Springs