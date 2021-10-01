Building a better future
This fall, I enrolled at Colorado College with a pre-medicine major because I want to help kids and families. However, I know I don’t have to wait until after graduation to get started. That is why I am advocating as a student ambassador with Save the Children Action Network.
This year, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the lives of young kids with the Build Back Better Act. If passed, this bill would dedicate unprecedented funds to ensure families do not spend more than 7% of their income on child care. The plan would also allow for universal preschool and make substantial investments in the early learning workforce.
Early learning is one of the best investments we can make. Children who receive consistent, quality early learning experience higher rates of high school graduation and could even go on to earn 50% more than their peers. In fact, for every dollar spent on quality early learning, society sees a $13 return on investment.
Join me in calling on Colorado’s congressional delegation to prioritize young children by supporting robust funding for child care and preschool in negotiations around the Build Back Better Act. We don’t have to wait to do right by kids. Now is the chance to enhance the lives of children, and build a better future.
Ommay Khyr
Colorado Springs
Depression difficult to understand
Re: Larry Stein’s viewpoint “A few disgruntled employees” Sept. 29.
Do I have a master’s degree in psychology? No. Do I hold in my hands a doctorate or Ph.D. in psychiatry? No. Do I assume every person on this planet understands depression, the cause of it, and if suicide is involved its devastating and staggering affect it can have on everyone involved? No. I haven’t a clue what the overworked employees must be going through in the District Attorney’s Office. My heart goes out to each one of them.
Imagine they are underfunded and overworked beyond their tolerance, doing the job of three people instead of just their own. I know, I worked for the federal government for 40 years, expectations were the same. Overworked, job cuts and always expected to do the job of three people. But don’t get me started .... I worked for the “boss from hell” and must admit that choosing early retirement was one of the smartest decisions I made. I could not, and would not tolerate that type of treatment any longer and imagine this .... my migraines and tension/stress related headaches instantly vanished.
Am I an expert on all of this? No. Here is my point: depression is difficult to understand let alone accept that you have a mental illness. That stigma alone is excruciating. Depression is treatable, suicide isn’t. Your assumption that “depression is terrible and suicide is a very sad event” is a pathetic viewpoint. I’ve had a cousin and uncle whose depression overtook their rational thinking, and they chose suicide to stop “their pain.” Do I claim to be an expert on mental illnesses in the world, no way, couldn’t even come close. But what I do know is this: mental illness can be genetic, lucky me, my father handed that one to me without consent.
Mr. Stein, please consider “walking in my shoes” for a week, a month, a year. It might allow you to feel what I’ve had to deal with my entire life. I truly hope that my choice of words will allow you to take a step back and rethink your opinion about depression and suicide. If a Gazette reader agrees with the words I’ve shared, I genuinely hope it helps in some way. Anyone who deals with this, please, reach out, there are many people that truly care and are “here for you.”
Colleen Keller
Colorado Springs
Impressed with efficient DMV office
This is a fan letter to the driver’s license bureau at Union and Van Buren. Two weeks ago, I was shocked to realize my license was no longer valid. After a restless night worrying about an eye exam for people over 80 and an invalid license, I took my daughter’s advice and went to the license bureau to find out how to proceed.
As I entered, a nice lady to my right asked “may I help you?” I said, “I am over 80 and have an expired license that I need to renew.” She told me what to do and after meeting a smiling lady who helped me with the first questions, I was sent to another smiling lady who took my picture and handed me a temporary license good until Oct. 16, telling me my license would arrive in the mail. It arrived yesterday, Sept. 29. Total time from going out my front door to returning to it was 33 minutes, license arriving in 14 days! An efficient operation, quick and easy for me. They made my day!
John C. Orsborn
Colorado Springs
Some sort of filtering system
I, too, am concerned about the situation of our water in Colorado. It certainly is the lifeblood of everyone who uses water. When the groundwater is used as rapidly as it has, it will take years to replace it! I certainly am not a professional in water usage, but why can’t California build water desalination plants to get rid of the salt and fill up Lake Mead and other properties and instead of Colorado sending water to California. California can send it to Colorado so we can fill up our lakes, etc. The professionals say the ocean is rising and could eventually spill over into some states causing great disastrous consequences.
Countries all over the world are using some kind of filtering to be able to drink their water and the ships that stay on the ocean, don’t they use some sort of filtering system? I probably am way off on this issue, but it certainly isn’t the first time!
Dale Conrad
Colorado Springs
AFA possibly moving to AAC
It is interesting that supporters of AFA athletics are worried/upset about the school possibly moving to the AAC and seem eager to become very vocal about it. It is equally interesting that the AFA leadership, as well as some of their high-profile coaches, committed to integrating the destructive woke philosophy of critical race theory doesn’t get at least equal pushback from these same supporters. Amazing where the priorities are.
Stephen Gast
Aberdeen, SD