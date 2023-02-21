Build a better cell network

As recent immigrants to this city, we are dismayed to find that cellular phone reception here is spotty at best. The hospital we use is in a dead zone, and there are times when this could be a serious matter.

In Oklahoma City, a huge geographical area where we lived before, there were no dead zones except in elevators. We love it here and hope this problem is soon solved. The city of Colorado Springs could work with the cellular carriers to build a better network, which could save lives. Perhaps booster towers could be built for use by all carriers. I’ve spoken with several people in the communication business here who say the terrain is not the problem. So, how about it, Colorado Springs. Shouldn’t this annoying and dangerous problem be fixed?

Jackie Pogue

Colorado Springs

Protect vulnerable children

I would like to express my appreciation to Christopher Osher for his investigative journalism on the recent murders that have shed light on Colorado’s problematic family court system. In his article, “Colorado’s troubled family court system ignores children in peril,” Osher exposed the system’s neglect of children in dangerous situations.

On Feb. 15, Terry Scanlon, Legislative Liaison for Family Courts, testified in front of the Judicial Commission on HB23-1108 Victim and Survivor Training for Judicial Personnel. Scanlon claimed that judges receive adequate training in domestic violence. However, these trainings are not publicly available on the court’s website. Shouldn’t there be transparency in judicial training, and shouldn’t we have dedicated domestic violence courts?

Judicial rotation, which involves rotating judges through different courtrooms and cases, can have both positive and negative effects on domestic violence cases. While it can provide fresh perspectives and prevent judges from becoming too entrenched in particular ways of thinking, it can also lead to a lack of consistency in how these cases are handled. Domestic violence cases can be complex, and judges who lack training in this area may not make informed decisions. Perhaps the problem with family courts is not just lack of training, but also the lack of focus on this complex issue.

One thing is clear — the rotation of judges is failing children in Colorado. It’s time for the system to take a hard look at how it handles domestic violence cases and to make the necessary changes to protect vulnerable children.

Judi-Beth Atwood

Longmont

Some very real complexities

I have no relationship with the family court system or the legal profession whatsoever, but I found the article, “4 Recent Murders: Colorado’s Troubled Family Court System Ignores Children In Peril” to be unbalanced and irresponsible.

The author’s zeal to indict the system led to a myopic piece that suffered from several failures. For one thing, it confused tragic outcomes with poor process. For another, it ignored the very real complexities and legal issues that cause magistrates, judges, and administrators to act and adjudicate the way they do.

Perhaps worst of all, it suggested the four highlighted cases were the norm rather than outliers, and made no mention of the hundreds or thousands of cases where the family court outcomes were objective, caring and helpful. In the end, to say the family court system is “ignoring” children in peril is disingenuous and is insulting to those who struggle to balance the interests of all involved.

Kevin Curry

Falcon

Inflation easing is misleading

The fact that year-to-year inflation at the end of January was “only” 6.41% is misleading news. By the end of January last year, year-to-year inflation was already raging at 7.48%. So we now have inflation on top of inflation. The year-to-year inflation in January 2021 when President Joe Biden took office was only 1.40%. Under President Biden’s watch, prices have risen on average by over 14% (inflation is compounded, like interest—if there were any!).

Chuck Schwartz

Colorado Springs

Money candidates raise

It seems to me that when it comes to candidate campaigns, the one thing that seems to draw the most attention is how much money candidates can raise. Personally, I don’t care how much money they raise to spend on their campaigns. They could be millionaires or have not one red cent to their names.

What matters is what they really are going to do when they are elected to office. Money doesn’t do the campaigning or make promises of making things better for the city. Human beings do.

It’s time to stop flaunting the amount of money raised and get down to the brass tacks of what a candidate will do for the people of this city.

Val Tenhaeff

Colorado Springs