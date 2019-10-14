Broncos need help, answers
Woody Paige’s recent column asked the Broncos’ GM to step down; it just won’t happen. Who in their right mind is going to step down from a job that pays nearly $4 million a year with absolutely no accountability?
Tanking the season to receive higher draft picks isn’t the answer. Case in point, over the past six years, the Browns have had 11 first round picks yet haven’t had a winning record in over a decade. The vile Patriots have had just four first round picks in the same period, yet won their division in 16 of the last 18 seasons, and sprinkled in Super Bowl victories.
Let’s get the NFL owners together to vote on changing the parity promoting system, which currently awards the highest draft pick to the worst team. Instead, propose that the best and worst teams swap GMs. The vote would most likely be 31 to 1 in favor of the proposal. Then the Broncos can continue tanking. Faithful fans would likely get Belichick as the new GM, and perhaps throw his hat in the ring for head coach. Who knows, maybe the Bronco ownership could even save some salary in the process to pay their attorneys.
John Grosh
Larkspur
Emergency personnel were lifesavers
My husband got very ill. I had to call 911 and I’d like to thank everyone who helped my husband — the lady dispatcher, fire department and first responders. And the two sheriffs. You saved my husband’s life.
I will ever be so grateful. You are my heroes.
Doris Masilan and family
Colorado Springs
Prop CC does not abolish TABOR
I applaud the Gazette for fulfilling their journalistic responsibility by sponsoring the Prop CC debate on Tuesday at El Pomar. An educated electorate is at the heart of a democratic republic. But I urge more discernment in letter selection on the editorial page. Dale Gray is entitled to his opinion to oppose Prop CC for any reasons, but contrary to Gray’s letter, Prop CC does not mean getting rid of TABOR and Colorado must have a balanced budget. Read Prop CC and our Constitution for both facts.
Prop CC proposes precisely what TABOR requires, asking the voters about retaining tax revenues in excess of the TABOR cap. It does not abolish TABOR. By publishing the false narrative about Prop CC, the Gazette undermines the factual basis which voters require when casting ballots. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts. The Gazette should stick to the facts.
Pete Lee
Denver
A shameful decision
Wherever you are on the political spectrum you should be shocked and ashamed of our president’s, seemingly arbitrary, decision allowing Turkey to invade Kurdish held areas on the Turkish-Syrian border. Our abandonment of the Kurds, a steadfast ally who has lost over ten thousand soldiers fighting alongside our forces — losses that otherwise could have been American — will go down as one of the more immoral acts of our history. That Trump’s decision to do so was made after a telephone conversation with Turkey’s dictator and absent any consultation with our military or State Department leadership makes that decision all the more regretful. It brings shame on all of us.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs
Throw some energy at other issues
Nobody I have talked with really cares if the President used the power of his office and the force of America to jump start an investigation into the Biden family. We do care about the outcome; if the Bidens are dirty we absolutely need to know that BEFORE the next election cycle, conversely if the Bidens are clean it would be helpful to know that as well. How the investigation got started is not material to the findings. Separate issues. In the meantime though I can find no one who voted for their congressional representative to throw a three year long tantrum because they lost the last election. Voters would like to get some of this energy thrown towards bringing down the cost of medicine and getting some consistency in medical bills. Really. How can we have a country where an identical procedure costs vary by thousands of dollars? If America can tip the scales around the globe, why can’t that problem be solved here at home? I am sure there are some very straightforward cost controls and cost methodologies, the same as used in any large business that would be applicable.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
An irresponsible spending agenda
State legislators already overspent the 2020 budget by more than $100 million. Why didn’t legislators see this coming? They did. In fact, along with Governor Jared Polis, they purposely low-balled estimates of new programs like full-day kindergarten to fit the budget without cutting other programs, while knowing the actual cost would come in higher. The Colorado Sun recently reported: “to make their bills more attractive, lawmakers kept spending in the first year low and often pushed the cost into future years.”
One Democrat and budget author was quoted saying, “I was concerned last year. And the fact that estimates are coming in so much higher, just increases my concern.” It was irresponsible for her party to author and push through such a budget.
They used their new majority to push through an irresponsible spending agenda, and kicked the can down the road. Now Democrats are asking voters to approve the Prop CC tax increase to help cover costs. I hope CC fails, but either way you can bet they’ll come back with additional tax increases next year. Coloradans shouldn’t approve another penny until they can responsibly manage the $32.5 billion budget they already have.
Lindsey Singer
Arvada