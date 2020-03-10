Sanitariums need to be brought back
Union Printers Home closing: What a great time to suggest making it into a Sanitarium for the mentally ill roaming the streets of Colorado Springs. That includes a section for drug addicts. We cannot continue to allow these mentally unstable people to remain on our trails and our streets. Am I the only one who is disgusted by the trash and filth that these ‘people’ create. Am I the only one that will not walk/jog on our local trails without my pit bull and a gun?
I was approached by one of these ‘mentally ill’ people on Las Vegas while jogging some years ago, he starts jogging along side me, asking if I knew where a liquor store was, so I told him, ‘yeah, if you just keep going that way...’ and he proceeded to get in my face and yell at me, thankfully Las Vegas is full of CSPD and El Paso County Sheriff vehicles going by. I immediately was able to run to the road and flag one down. What would have happened if no one could help me?
When this occurred, I still hadn’t felt the need to carry personal protection. Hopefully other people are writing letters about their bad experiences with ‘the homeless/mentally ill’ and the wheels can start rolling. I believe sanitariums need to be brought back.
Pearl Jordan
Calhan
How many wives live in fear?
How many times does a wife who is so obviously in “imminent danger” get the help she needs from law enforcement? Annie Scott’s co-workers knew how she lived in fear and danger.
She reported her situation again and again to the local police.
Since 2016 she had lived in fear. Her husband stalked her, physically assaulted her, threw rocks at her windows (for four hours), punched her until she could not breathe. She lived in this fear for four years.
Her mother died trying to protect her daughter. Law enforcement records can tell the story.
Can’t better protection from a deranged and insane husband be a part of what “the system” provides? One has to wonder how many wives live as Annie lived.
Wanda Reaves
Colorado Springs
Concerned with only ‘the individual’
In response to the opinion Sen. Paul Lundeen authored in the Sunday, March 8, Gazette, titled, “What should be government’s role in ensuring vaccinations?” I have this to say. Selfish. Selfish. Selfish. Shame on you.
Your entire opinion piece talked about “the individual” and what the “individual” would have to go through re: collecting signatures from their doctor if their religious beliefs go against vaccinations. Or if the “individual” doesn’t like what is in the vaccines, or if they think they are safe (which they are — this has been proven. Get off the vaccines cause autism bandwagon). Last I checked we lived in a society. That’s we lived in a society. Not you, the individual. Herd immunity is the only way to protect everyone and with the sudden rise in illnesses we thought we had irradicated (measles as one example), I say shame on you for promoting the individual over the entire population.
Believe what you want about religion but I don’t think there’s anything in the Bible that says thou shall not vaccinate. Do the right thing, protect yourself and others and get vaccinated. Stop promoting a selfish, me only, I am the only one that matters, mentality.
If you choose to live in a society then you have to play by certain rules. I’m sure there are uninhabited islands somewhere in the Pacific you could go find and live on by yourself if you truly want to be concerned with only “the individual”.
AnneMichelle Johnson
Colorado Springs
A very happy place that night
Remember when after a performance there was a review in the paper the next day? Well, here is my review of Sam Bush at the Ent Center Feb. 28. Fantastic!
If you don’t know who this Newgrass performer is, please Google him. He plays the mandolin like no one else. He plays the fiddle better than most. He also plays the guitar and sings. His drummer, guitar player, bass player, standup and electric, and his banjo player were excellent. Icing on the cake was the audience. Moving on down front were 30 or so people of all ages just grooving to the music. It was a very happy place that night in a wonderful venue.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
Nothing is going to change
Joe Biden wins the miserable impoverished South, like Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, etc.
All he had to offer these people were failed programs from the Barack Obama administration including cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare and Medicaid, reducing needed health benefits, etc.
Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, wanted to enrich their life with health insurance for all, support for education, child care assistance, and a minimum wage of $15 per hour. God-sent benefits that these people can only dream of.
But the black power brokers down there are doing just fine, thank you.
They live a very comfortable life. no change needed. And those poor blacks will vote just as they are being told, corralled just like a herd of sheep.
So nothing is gong to change, discrimination extraordinaire in full bloom and the rich oppressing the poor. And — help us all — another four years of Trump
Will Klaus
Monument