Breaking commitments for profit
My guess is if you asked coach Mel Tucker when he was getting into the coaching business if he would we be happy being a head coach of a team in a Power Five conference making $3 million per year, he would laugh and say “of course.”
Teddy Roosevelt wisely said “comparison is the thief of joy.” Most people say they value integrity and recognize envy and greed are not good. Yet, we live in a culture that makes a person out to be a sucker if they leave $1 on the table.
It’s the same mentality which makes billionaire NFL owners think they are justified in gouging their season ticket holders on parking and concession prices in their taxpayer-provided stadiums.
People excuse envy, greed, and lack of integrity as “just business.” It is society’s fault for excusing that bad behavior.
It is not “OK” to break one’s previous commitments just because it is profitable to do so.
Coach Tucker sat in the living room of all those kids he recruited and promised them and their families he would take care of them the next four years. Here’s to hoping the next group of kids don’t fall for his pitch.
Russell Ross, CU alum ‘89
Colorado Springs
Headline tells distorted story
At first, I was thrilled to see the elegant spires of Grace & St. Stephens Church featured for “A Look Back” on Feb. 12. But I was shocked that the caption ended with the sucker-punch headline from 1965: “The Old Steeples Stand, Staring At A World That Ignores Them.” Choosing to end with that implied that the steeple is a symbol of an ignored and irrelevant place.
Grace & St. Stephens has a growing parish of over 800 local people. Together they serve our community’s physical, spiritual, and cultural needs with many programs that emanate from under that tower.
The historic downtown churches of Colorado Springs anchor our downtown with their spectacular architecture, lively cultural activities, economic impact, and generous social services.
When I see those spires, I don’t see something irrelevant. I see what has made us great as a city — that we come together across differences to build institutions that serve, create and connect us across time.
Angela Seals
Colorado Springs
Confusing cents with common sense
Our Western hospitality is measured by how much money a visitor puts in the parking meter. We have art positioned downtown, though not for timely contemplation. We say, complete your business and be on your way. We’ve been provided ample bike lanes around Colorado Springs for the able, and provided free parking at meters on Sunday morning for churchgoers.
Note: The city is providing a benefit for nonprofit religious organizations. The city has not demonstrated similar considerations to disabled persons. Oh, woe to the disabled with their lame complaints.
The city states that in city garages, “It is $1 for the whole day on both Saturday and Sunday, and each weekday after 4 p.m. To our knowledge, this is the most inexpensive parking option in town.” Wonderful. If only I could walk that far from the garage to my destination. Parking at a meter from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays costs the mobility impaired eight times the amount than a garage.
I’m convinced that Parking Enterprise is the disabled party, confusing cents with common sense, mentally incapable of comprehending the obvious.
In letters to the editor we have learned, 1) that Fort Collins has no parking meters, 2) Denver on Sunday has no parking meter fees or time limit, 3) in Scottsdale Ariz., the downtown has no parking meters.
The city claims meter pricing is emulating other cities with similar demographics. What demographics are these? Or is the city cherry-picking to fit their premise.
Marshall Griffith
Colorado Springs
No time for playing ‘T-ball’
I rise to respond to Leonard Pitts (The GOP is playing the game by a different set of rules).
One: Nancy Pelosi seems to make up her rules as she goes along. A news conference to announce an impeachment proceeding is not within the constitution parameters. And within the committee structures used, why is the defense denied due process? It seems the speaker lost control of the House after 30 years.
Two: The president from his background knows how to “follow the money.” In 2014, the Obama administration awarded over $3 million to Ukraine specifically for utilities development. How much of that award found its way into the Biden kid’s pocket?
Three: With the deck stacked against him by the media and the disenchanted losers, would I stay in the game? It’s time we started playing hardball instead of “T-ball.”
Jim Brown
Colorado Springs
Disgraceful, shameful actions
This letter is concerning the letter from Lillian M. Bausermar on Feb. 12. It is admirable that the writer took the time to express her good feelings for the flag presentation at the Super Bowl. She saved some scorn for Colin Kaepernick and his peaceful protests at NFL games two years ago.
Apparently, the writer overlooked the buffoonery actions that our president was doing at that very same instant at his “pay to attend” Super Bowl party at his Florida business. As everyone at his party stood at strict attention during the flag/anthem ceremony, Trump laughed and pretended to be conducting a band. His laughing while the anthem was played and pointing at others was not funny. Trump looked like a sophomoric, er, fifth-grade “look at me and laugh with me” class clown.
A simple Google of “Trump Super Bowl national anthem” will give the uninformed some insight to this disgraceful, shameful, classless hypocrisy.
Bob Damon
Monument